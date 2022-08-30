Read full article on original website
Related
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Jurrien Timber denies Louis van Gaal advised him against joining Man Utd
Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has denied suggestions that he was discouraged from joining Manchester United by Louis van Gaal.
Transfer rumours: Man City turned down Neymar; Man Utd's De Jong regret
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Neymar, Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Neves and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cody Gakpo admits he thought he would join Man Utd all summer
Cody Gakpo admits he spent this summer feeling as though he would join Manchester United.
Olympiacos sign Marcelo following release from Real Madrid
Greek giants Olympiacos have announced the signing of Real Madrid legend Marcelo on a free transfer.
Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Jordan Pickford performance in Merseyside derby
Everton manager Frank Lampard praised the performance of Jordan Pickford after his saves earned the Toffees a point in the Merseyside derby draw with Liverpool.
Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's Man Utd debut
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts to Antony's debut in which he scored the opener in a 3-1 Premier League win over Arsenal on Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jurgen Klopp: No guarantees Darwin Nunez won't be sent off again
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had admitted that he can't guarantee Darwin Nunez won't see red again ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby with Everton.
Antony named in Man Utd lineup to face Arsenal
Antony goes straight into the Man Utd starting XI against Arsenal, but Cristiano Ronaldo & Harry Maguire are still benched.
Erik ten Hag: 'Good is not good enough' at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag has praised the improvement of Manchester United in recent games but remains defiant that 'good is not good enough' at Old Trafford.
Mikel Areta press conference: Man Utd defeat; Martinelli VAR call; Arsenal injuries
Mikel Arteta spoke to the press after seeing his Arsneal side lose 3-1 at Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Old Trafford.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
How Manchester United could line up against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Napoli sporting director rubbishes Cristiano Ronaldo links
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has discussed reports that the club were in the mix to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
Ajax manager confirms Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder admits Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea.
Everton vs Liverpool - confirmed Merseyside derby lineups
Jurgen Klopp has recalled Darwin Nunez to Liverpool's starting lineup for the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park following the conclusion of his three-match ban.
Bukayo Saka outlines how Arsenal hope to beat Man Utd
Bukayo Saka believes Arsenal must strike the right balance during their trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
Marcos Alonso leaves Chelsea by mutual consent
Marcos Alonso has left Chelsea as a free agent and will join Barcelona.
Olivier Giroud never feared Rafael Leao would leave AC Milan for Chelsea
Olivier Ground insists that he was always confident Rafael Leao would remain an AC Milan player despite links with a move to Chelsea.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
90min
811
Followers
9K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0