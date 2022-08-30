Read full article on original website
These Chicago-Area Restaurants Will Run Specials on Labor Day
Looking for a way to savor Labor Day? Several restaurants in the Chicago area are running specials in honor of the holiday that marks the unofficial start to fall. Here are a few local places that will offer deals Monday:. Aba. Fulton Market District’s Mediterranean restaurant will run brunch for...
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
NBC Chicago
PHOTOS: 36 Rescued Beagle Pups Arrive at Chicago Anti-Cruelty Society
Dozens of sweet, smiley, floppy-eared beagles arrived at Chicago's Anti-Cruelty Society overnight Friday as part of a national effort to rescue 4,000 Beagles from a breeding and testing facility in Virginia. According to a spokesperson, the 36 1-year-old Beagle puppies were recently rescued from Envigo, a research and breeding facility...
White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022
White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 1, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
Monarch Migration: What to Know as Butterflies Fly Through Chicago This Month
Across the next few weeks, waves of monarch butterflies will flutter through Chicago, as the critters are on a mission to migrate south for the winter. For the best locations to spot the butterflies and how long they could stay in the Chicago area, chief curator of the Chicago Academy of Sciences at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum Doug Taron shared the latest details.
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
5 Dead, at Least 33 Wounded in Chicago Shootings as Labor Day Weekend Begins
More than three dozen people have been shot so far over the Labor Day weekend in Chicago, with five victims having died from their injuries. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported in the 4400 block of West Jackson at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, a...
Here's How Much Tickets Are to Harry Styles' 6 Shows in Chicago
The United Center will be transformed into "Harry’s House" for six nights in October, as Harry Styles plans to trek to Chicago for a series of shows. Styles' residency “Love on Tour” campaign has kicked off in other cities already, with the Chicago leg of the tour set to run from Oct. 6-9 and 13-15.
Cluster of Legionnaires' Cases Possibly Tied to Suburban Church: Illinois Health Officials
A cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases have been reported in a Chicago suburb, believed to be linked to an area church, health officials revealed Friday. The Illinois Department of Public Health and the Stickney Public Health District said they were investigating a cluster of cases in Burbank, Illinois. The cases...
List of Every White Sox No-Hitter in Franchise History
List of every White Sox no-hitter in franchise history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago White Sox star and All-Star game snub Dylan Cease almost no-hit the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night. And while Cease lost the no-hitter with one out to go, the White Sox scored a crucial win in a tight AL Central title race.
2 Men Critically Injured in Loop Shooting, Chicago Police Say
Two men are in critical condition after they were shot following a verbal altercation in the Loop early Sunday morning. According to Chicago police, the two men were walking in the 200 block of South Wabash at approximately 12:05 a.m. when they got into a verbal altercation with a man and a woman.
White Sox Fall Short of Sweeping Twins
White Sox fall short of sweeping Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carlos Correa homered for Minnesota and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, helping the Twins beat the White Sox 5-1 on Sunday. Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the...
Woman in Custody After Fatal South Shore Stabbing, Chicago Police Say
A woman is in custody after she allegedly stabbed a man to death in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. According to Chicago police, the incident occurred in the 2100 block of East 69th Street at approximately 7:20 a.m. Saturday. Authorities say an altercation occurred between the woman and...
Chicago Police Officer Struck by Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop in Fifth City
A Chicago police officer was struck by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop Friday night in Fifth City, according to police. About 10:30 p.m., the officer was conducting a traffic stop in the 3300 block of West Congress Parkway when the driver of a black Sedan took off down Homan Avenue, striking the officer, Chicago police said.
Candace Parker Helps Sky Beat Sun 76-72, Take 2-1 Series Lead
Parker helps Sky beat Sun 76-72, take 2-1 series lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the game in the balance, Candace Parker and the Chicago Sky turned up their defense and came away with a gritty win to move within one victory of returning to the WNBA Finals for a second straight year.
White Sox Walk Off Twins After Wild 9th Inning
CHICAGO (AP) -- Jose Abreu drove in the winning run with a fielder's choice grounder in the ninth inning after Minnesota closer Jorge Lopez hit Andrew Vaughn to ignite a heated confrontation, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 4-3 on Friday night. The White Sox had runners on...
NBC Chicago
What Is Paxlovid Mouth and Why Do Some Get It? Chicago's Top Doc Explains
Paxlovid has been in headlines recently as the anti-viral COVID treatment has been used in some high-profile cases, including President Joe Biden, and while the drug has been associated with rare cases of what's known as "COVID rebound," some who received it have also noted another unusual side effect being referred to as "Paxlovid mouth."
White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease Has No-Hitter Broken Up in Ninth Inning
White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease has no-hitter broken up in ninth inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dylan Cease almost etched is name in the record books. Entering the ninth inning of Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, the Chicago White Sox pitcher had a no-hitter on the line.
Fatal West Town Hit-and-Run Being Investigated as Homicide, Police Say
A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in West Town that is being investigated as a homicide, according to Chicago police. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the first block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Police say a 22-year-old man was walking on a...
NBC Chicago
