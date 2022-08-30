Watch mom-to-be open blindfold at gender reveal party to a surprise marriage proposal

A mom-to-be was at her baby’s gender reveal party when she got a life-changing surprise, video shows.

The South Carolina woman removed a blindfold before she turned to discover the father of her child had dropped to one knee . Party guests were seen cheering and holding sparklers as they celebrated the unexpected marriage proposal.

She said “yes,” according to a Facebook post from her now-fiancé Michael Boggs.

“My heart is so full of love,” mom-to-be Rebekah Porter wrote Aug. 21 on TikTok.

The original minute-long clip that she shared on the video platform has more than 4 million views , and other versions have been seen thousands of times.

The videos show the couple holding squirt guns as bandanas are lifted over their eyes. But after the two were blindfolded, the dad-to-be removed his bandana, opened a ring box and got down to one knee.

Porter continued to aim her squirt gun at the target, where colored water revealed “Marry Me” written on the poster, before uncovering her eyes to the big surprise, footage shows.

“Yall he was so nervous and i had no idea about any of it,” Porter wrote on TikTok.

While the moments captured on camera led to congratulatory messages on social media, they also gained the attention of a country artist, according to Porter’s mother, Michelle Vaughn. She told WHNS that singer Ashley Cooke reached out after her song “Never Til Now” was used in one of the engagement TikTok videos.

As for the gender reveal party, Porter shared online that she’s having a boy . She’s from Anderson, roughly 30 miles southwest of Greenville.

Facebook users believed to be Porter and her mother didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Aug. 30.

