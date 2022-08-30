Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Newcastle United

The Liverpool manager has spoken to the media ahead of his team's Premier League encounter with Newcastle United.

Liverpool welcome Eddie Howe's Newcastle to Anfield on Wednesday hoping to keep up the momentum from the 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth at the weekend.

The Reds finally looked back to something like their best form thanks to goals from Luis Diaz x2, Harvey Elliott , Roberto Firmino x2, Trent Alexander-Arnold , Virgil van Dijk , Fabio Carvalho , and an own goal.

IMAGO / ANP

That leaves Liverpool on five points after four games and in need of further wins to stay in contact with the teams at the top of the table.

Newcastle have had a solid but unspectacular start to the season but remain unbeaten with six points from their opening four encounters.

Both sides have their fair share of injury concerns heading into the contest which will be a concern for both managers with a busy fixture list ahead in the coming weeks.

Watch what Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference about Newcastle, injuries and transfers here:

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE .

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |