Oceanside, CA

NBC San Diego

Brush Fire in Fallbrook Forward Rate Stopped at 30 Acres, 10% Contained

Road Closures: Northbound Sandia Creek Dr. at Rock Mountain Rd. Firefighters are in North County battling a brush fire that sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon. The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive. By 5 p.m. the forward rate was stopped at 30 acres. Cal Fire said firefighters will remain at the scene building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
FALLBROOK, CA
usatales.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Diego

Welcome to America’s finest city – San Diego county of southern California. Harbouring infinite stretches of immaculate shorelines and platters of scrumptious and authentic Mexican delicacies, San Diego promises the finest experiences to all. It is, in fact, the second largest city in California and the eighth largest city in the country.
SAN DIEGO, CA
azbigmedia.com

Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego

Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC10

Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS

September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
SAN DIEGO, CA
onscene.tv

Huge Flames Seen On The 4,000+ Acre Border Fire | San Diego County

08.31.2022 | 2:17 PM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – At 1 least 1 home and many other structures were destroyed in the Border Fire in San Diego County. Many evacuations took place as the fire raged on its first day. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. UPDATE: 5:00 pm There are reports of several homes either damaged or destroyed. Several cars were destroyed and the fire is continuing to spread. 0% Containment. UPDATE 6:30 pm 5th Video has more structures destroyed along Barret Lake Rd. CalFire is trying to protect homes. UPDATE 7:30 pm The fire has crossed Hwy 94 near SR-188. More structures have been destroyed. The fire has reached the edge of Potereo (which burned in 2016) 1700 acres has burned. UPDATE: 10 pm 4200 acres. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd

SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA

