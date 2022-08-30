Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His ATM Card Was Used After His DeathJeffery MacSan Clemente, CA
7th Annual Rosendin Golf Tournament Raises Over $270,000 for Navy SEAL FoundationLaura SlawnyDana Point, CA
Attorney Sentenced For Wild $500,000 Tax Fraud Scheme Involving RabbiTaxBuzzSan Diego, CA
Murrieta, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMurrieta, CA
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in CaliforniaKristen WaltersMurrieta, CA
Related
SDG&E: Over 3,000 customers in Oceanside without power
The San Diego Gas and Electric Company reported more than 3,800 customers in Oceanside were without power Sunday afternoon.
Cities Set Record Highs While Thousands of SDG&E Customers Endure Outages in Heat
Multiple power outages continued into the evening for thousands of San Diego Gas & Electric customers as the ongoing heat wave caused record highs to fall in parts of San Diego County. More than 5,500 residents remained without power late Saturday, from Fallbrook to communities southeast of downtown San Diego,...
Heat wave continues in San Diego County
The heat wave continues. The San Diego area has already broken records with how hot it is this Labor Day weekend.
NBC San Diego
Brush Fire in Fallbrook Forward Rate Stopped at 30 Acres, 10% Contained
Road Closures: Northbound Sandia Creek Dr. at Rock Mountain Rd. Firefighters are in North County battling a brush fire that sparked in Fallbrook Sunday afternoon. The fire sparked around 1:30 p.m. in the 39000 block of Sandia Creek Drive. By 5 p.m. the forward rate was stopped at 30 acres. Cal Fire said firefighters will remain at the scene building a containment line and mopping up hot spots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Copter lifts woman to safety from cliff trail at Torrey Pines
A woman was rescued from a cliff trail Sunday at Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.
6,000 SDGE customers still without power as some see restoration
These power outages happened as California's power grid manager asked people to conserve their energy during the heat wave, since the high temperatures push the grid to its limits.
usatales.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Diego
Welcome to America’s finest city – San Diego county of southern California. Harbouring infinite stretches of immaculate shorelines and platters of scrumptious and authentic Mexican delicacies, San Diego promises the finest experiences to all. It is, in fact, the second largest city in California and the eighth largest city in the country.
NBC San Diego
Here's Where Temperature Records Were Broken in San Diego County on Saturday
Saturday's inferno-like temperatures across Southern California did make it to record-high temperatures for Sept. 3. On Saturday, San Diego recorded a high temperature of 95 degrees, beating its previous record of 92 in 1998. The books have been recording this temperature since 1875, according to the National Weather Service of San Diego.
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
Here are 5 last-minute getaway options in San Diego
Labor Day weekend calls for those last-minute adventures, vacations and warm weather retreats. San Diego continues to serve as a premier coastal destination for Arizonans looking to can the last official weekend of summer before heading back to school. If you’re looking to get away, here are five last-minute getaway options in San Diego, all of which offer an array of summer activities and amenities in America’s Finest City.
Missing San Diego woman last seen in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A search for a missing woman with mental health issues demonstrates the struggle between families trying to find loved ones and the right to privacy. Nina Anderson said she hasn't heard from her daughter, 40-year-old Kristine Anderson, for weeks. While Kristine is from San Diego, her last known whereabouts were in Sacramento.
Power outages impact over 5,000 SDG&E customers
Over 5,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers are without power across the county Saturday amid scorching hot temperatures, according to the public utility company.
Firefighters extinguish Oceanside brush fire
The fire broke out in the 4000 block of Oceanside Boulevard, just near Corporate Center Drive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountymagazine.org
TWO WEEKENDS OF POWWOWS
September 3, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – This weekend, the Barona Band of Mission Indians hosts its 50th annual powwow September 2-4. Next weekend, the Sycuan Powwow will be held September 9-11. Each powwow commences on Friday night, continuing through the weekend. The powwows includes dancing, birdsinging...
Homes in Valencia Park evacuated after backyard mudslide
A handful of homes on Trinidad Way in the Valencia Park neighborhood were evacuated Saturday after a water leak caused a mudslide in the backyard of one home.
onscene.tv
Huge Flames Seen On The 4,000+ Acre Border Fire | San Diego County
08.31.2022 | 2:17 PM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – At 1 least 1 home and many other structures were destroyed in the Border Fire in San Diego County. Many evacuations took place as the fire raged on its first day. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. UPDATE: 5:00 pm There are reports of several homes either damaged or destroyed. Several cars were destroyed and the fire is continuing to spread. 0% Containment. UPDATE 6:30 pm 5th Video has more structures destroyed along Barret Lake Rd. CalFire is trying to protect homes. UPDATE 7:30 pm The fire has crossed Hwy 94 near SR-188. More structures have been destroyed. The fire has reached the edge of Potereo (which burned in 2016) 1700 acres has burned. UPDATE: 10 pm 4200 acres. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
San Diego fire crews stop brush fire near I-8 and Morena Blvd
SAN DIEGO — A half-acre vegetation fire was stopped Saturday off eastbound Interstate 8 at Morena Boulevard, fire officials said. At 3:39 p.m. Saturday, a helicopter reported that no active flames were seen and two firefighting helicopters were released, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The California Highway...
Old Town mezcal bar ranks among top in US: Yelp
A San Diego spot is one of the top mezcal bars in the United States, according to Yelp data.
Nonprofits help family transform South Bay home
A Chula Vista family of five now has a place to call home.
Extreme heat causing power outages across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — Scorching hot temperatures across San Diego are causing power outages across the county. SDG&E confirmed to CBS 8 that 3,922 customers across San Diego County were without power at around 10:48 p.m. on Saturday. The unplanned outages affecting communities were related to the extremely hot weather....
kusi.com
AfroCon 2022 coming to San Diego on September 3-4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This Saturday, AfroCon 2022 will take place at the Jackie Robinson YMCA. The founder of the Afro-Futurism Lounge, Dr. Lawana Richmond, along with Artist Tony Washington, previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego. For more information visit: www.afrofuturismlounge.com.
Comments / 5