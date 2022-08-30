08.31.2022 | 2:17 PM | SAN DIEGO COUNTY – At 1 least 1 home and many other structures were destroyed in the Border Fire in San Diego County. Many evacuations took place as the fire raged on its first day. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation. UPDATE: 5:00 pm There are reports of several homes either damaged or destroyed. Several cars were destroyed and the fire is continuing to spread. 0% Containment. UPDATE 6:30 pm 5th Video has more structures destroyed along Barret Lake Rd. CalFire is trying to protect homes. UPDATE 7:30 pm The fire has crossed Hwy 94 near SR-188. More structures have been destroyed. The fire has reached the edge of Potereo (which burned in 2016) 1700 acres has burned. UPDATE: 10 pm 4200 acres. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO