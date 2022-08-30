ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI's Hunter Biden communications with Facebook must be turned over: Top Republicans

By Misty Severi, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Comments / 154

LJWR
4d ago

The laptop has been in the hands of the FBI since 2020 and has never been properly investigated. Yes, the FBI is most certainly biased in favor of the extreme left wing and is certainly corrupt. There was just an article that the agent in charge of investigating it resigned That should tell you something.

Reply(32)
77
tom peppin t.v.
3d ago

the fbi can't be trusted to do their job where hunter is concerned, fbi can only spy on Trump he's the only criminal as far as they're concerned lmfao

Reply(16)
32
Wes Morse
2d ago

of course they did and if anyone thinks that the FBI HIGHER UPS AND THE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY AREN'T EATING FROM THE SAME BOWL OF SOUP YOUR SADLY MISTAKEN THE DEMS STARTING WITH THE CLINTON ADMINISTRATION DINGLE BERRY OBAMA AND NOW BIDEN ADMINISTRATION RIGHT ALONG WITH CERTAIN MEMBERS OF THE FBI AND DOJ ARE THE ONES WITH SOMETHING TO HIDE OTHERWISE THEY WOULDN'T BE FIGHTING SO HARD TO KEEP DONALD TRUMP FROM OFFICE WHEN TRUMP SAID HE WAS GOING TO DRAIN THE SWAMP THEY KNOW HE IS THE ONE THAT WILL BRING THEIR B.S. OUT FOR ALL TO SEE

Reply
13
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: DOJ doesn't have to charge Trump to affect the election

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro reacted to the Department of Justice's motion to block former President Donald Trump's request for a special master on "Jesse Watters Primetime," deeming it "another witch hunt." JUDGE JEANINE: If you're not convinced this is just another witch hunt, well, new reports say the...
The List

Joe Biden's Approval Rating Just Took A Serious Turn

Nearly one in five Americans are saddled with student debt, according to The Washington Post. With current interest rates for undergraduates starting at 4.99%, these debts continue to grow even as the debtor attempts to pay them off (via NerdWallet). While former presidents have made efforts to reduce this debt, no one has offered loan forgiveness — until now. President Joe Biden made a historic announcement, proclaiming that nearly 43 million Americans are eligible for at least $10,000 worth of student loan forgiveness. Some people will even have their student debt completely eliminated. Furthermore, the COVID-era student loan payment pause has been extended a final time until 2023 (via The Washington Post).
TheDailyBeast

Remember When Eric Trump Adamantly Claimed They Didn’t Receive the Search Warrant?

The FBI’s search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate has finally been made public, revealing that the ex-president is under investigation for espionage and unlawfully keeping “top secret” documents. It also confirms that the warrant and property receipt were indeed given to Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb at the time, despite Eric Trump’s claims to the contrary. Earlier this week, the former president’s son told conservative media—including The Daily Mail and Fox Business correspondent Charles Gasparino—that FBI agents “would not give [Bobb] a copy of the search warrant.” The documents that were unsealed on Friday, however, revealed that Bobb actually signed the FBI’s receipt. (The former OAN host, meanwhile, had indicated in multiple interviews this week that she had obtained the warrant and property inventory.) Gasparino, for his part, has continued to stand by his reporting that the Trump family didn’t receive the warrant in a timely fashion while also accusing his critics of living in their mom’s basement.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is facing even more bad news for Republicans

Mitch McConnell is known in Washington and Kentucky for never saying more than he feels is necessary to get his message across. And yesterday, he essentially waved a white flag, all but admitting that Republicans might not be able to flip the Senate this cycle.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” NBC News’s Frank Thorp quoted him saying.This a bit of a shift for the Minority Leader. A few weeks back, McConnell told Fox News that...
Salon

“One of the worst offenders”: Palin spreads more misinformation than any GOP candidate, study shows

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. During the George W. Bush and Barack Obama years, many Republicans steered clear of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Infowars. Even Bill O'Reilly, then a Fox News host, was overtly contemptuous of Jones. But during Donald Trump's presidency, Infowars was granted White House press credentials; the Trump White House treated Infowars much more respectfully than it treated CNN or the New York Times. Conspiracy theorists, once shunned by Republicans, became much more accepted in the GOP — and some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, have promoted QAnon conspiracy theories.
