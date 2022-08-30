ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL News

Man in hospital after Durham shooting

Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a man injured. Police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said officers located a man...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting near I-440

Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station fight, police say

Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station altercation police said.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after shooting and killing a woman in Raleigh Friday night. On Friday just after 10:50 PM, Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. Upon arrival, officers found...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced

Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer

Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
HOLLY SPRINGS, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
