How to brace for flu season while still working through pandemic
Raleigh, N.C. — With many still working through the COVID pandemic, another flu season is about to begin. At a crowded festival in downtown Raleigh, Schrita Taylor wore a mask. She told WRAL News she wants to protect herself and others around her from COVID. “I don’t want to...
Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker responds to shake-up within sheriff's office, late deputy Ned Byrd funeral document
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL Investigates obtained a document that raises questions about the handling of the late Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s funeral. Byrd was shot to death last month in the line of duty. The document appears to show the Wake County Sheriff’s Office asking a funeral...
Family of murdered deputy Ned Byrd question Wake sheriff's handling of funeral, investigation
Raleigh, N.C. — "Retaliation." Those words from the family of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd raised serious questions Saturday about the leadership of the sheriff’s office — including sheriff Gerald Baker himself. The Family was emotional in a press conference they held outside the Wake County...
Huge police presence after woman found shot in Raleigh neighborhood
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police responded to a late-night shooting around 10 p.m. Friday night. Police found a woman who had been shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. A long line of at least a dozen police vehicles could be seen up and down the neighborhood road, while people stood in their yards watching.
Man in hospital after Durham shooting
Durham, N.C. — The Durham Police Department said it is investigating a shooting Saturday night that has left a man injured. Police said just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard. Upon arrival, police said officers located a man...
Enfield mayor to call for state of emergency over racists letters
Enfield, N.C. — The mayor of one town in Halifax County said he's calling on North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to take action after receiving racist threats. Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson said that letters his residents received are "domestic terror threats" and should be grounds for a state of emergency.
Robbins man charged with hit-and-run of Moore County child
Moore County, N.C. — A Robbins man was arrested Friday and faces multiple charges connected to a hit-and-run in Moore County that left 12-year-old Tyler Mabe in a coma. State troopers found Bobby Monroe Frye, 50, at home after connecting his 1999 silver Nissan Sentra to the crime. Mabe...
Serious crash closes both lanes of I-95 in Cumberland County
A serious crash closed both lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County near Hope Mills Sunday morning. The interstate shutdown at Exit 46, or the exit to North Carolina Highway 87, around 12 a.m. Sunday and re-opened around 6:30 a.m. Drivers passing through the area were being directed around the...
One person taken to hospital in Raleigh shooting near I-440
Raleigh, N.C. — A shooting on Lake Boone Trail near I-440 has one person in the hospital on Thursday night. Police didn't disclose the severity of the person's injuries, but they aren't believed to be life-threatening. There's no word on any suspects. About 10 police cars were seen responding...
1 injured in Raleigh shooting that stemmed from gas station fight, police say
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a shooting on Lake Boone Trail near Interstate 440. An official with the Raleigh Police Department said there was an interaction between two people at the Circle K on Lake Boone Trail. The shooting happened near the overpass, but was connected to the earlier gas station altercation police said.
Man arrested after shooting, killing woman in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department said a man has been arrested after shooting and killing a woman in Raleigh Friday night. On Friday just after 10:50 PM, Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 900 block of Skinner Drive. Upon arrival, officers found...
'I just left with my purse, my child and my charger': Moore County standoff comes to an end
Carthage, N.C. — A standoff in Moore County has come to an end. Authorities said a man barricaded himself inside a home at the Sandy Pines Mobile Home Park at 160 Sandy Pines Lane. "I just left with my purse, my child and my charger," neighbor Katie Surratt said.
House fire in Four Oaks leaves mother dead, daughter displaced
Four Oaks, N.C. — A house fire in Four Oaks left a woman dead Sunday, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Department. Authorities told WRAL News a neighbor spotted smoke coming from the home around 10:30 a.m. and called 911, but when firefighters arrived only minutes later the house was already completely engulfed in flames.
Enfield mayor to request Gov. Cooper declare state of emergency over racists letters
Enfield, N.C. — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson announced Saturday he will ask the governor to declare a state of emergency in the wake of what the town is calling domestic terror threats. At the end of August, residents of the town received a letter in a plastic bag with...
Person fatally shot by Fayetteville police officer, police to hold news conference
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person is dead after a Friday night shooting involving a Fayetteville police officer. Police said an officer shot a person after a call went out at 7:39 p.m. Friday at Hickory View Court near Cross Pointe Drive. Fayetteville police are planning to hold a news...
Rocky Mount elementary school changing how students are disciplined
Rocky Mount, N.C. — A Rocky Mount elementary school is working to change the way their students view learning and overhaul the discipline process to target negative behaviors — not children. A new position called a Restorative Justice Specialist is leading the charge to make students feel safe at Baskerville Elementary, and the school says it’s already paying off.
Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
Durham among one of popular travel blogger's '22 most underrated US destinations'
Durham, N.C. — Durham was named one of the most underrated U.S. travel destinations, according to a CNN Travel list published Sunday by a world-famous travel blogger. The list cited Durham's boom in population, culture, and sports as a reason people should visit. "Few American cities have experienced a...
Man sentenced to six years for hitting, killing 4-year-old Holly Springs boy
Holly Springs, N.C. — The parents of a 4-year-old young Holly Springs boy killed by a driver spoke directly to the man behind the wheel in a Wake County courtroom on Friday morning. Owen Schroeder and other children were playing in their Holly Springs neighborhood on Carolina Towne Lane...
Former mayor of Holly Springs dies after battle with cancer
Holly Springs, N.C. — The former mayor of Holly Springs Dick Sears has died after a 2-year battle with cancer. Sears served as Holly Springs mayor from 2001 through 2021. "Dick Sears was one of our town's greatest champions and influential leaders shaping Holly Springs into the amazing community we have today," said Randy Harrington, Town Manager.
