Traffic stop leads to felony drug and gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – State Police arrested a woman Friday during a traffic stop for felony drug and gun charges. Police say it happened on Woodford Street, on the city’s north side. 38-year old Lauren Stubbs, of Rochester, was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon, and for intent...
Wayne County man allegedly drives into home in Town of Walworth
Wayne County, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Whitney Road and South Slocum Road for the report of a loud crash and a person on in the roadway with his phone. Upon arrival, deputies found a man laying in the roadway,...
Warsaw man arrested for DWI
On August 30, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Justin R. Bodine., 35, of Warsaw, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on State Route 78 in the town of Gainesville. During the interview, Bodine was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Bodine had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Warsaw, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Bodine was released with appearance tickets for the town of Gainesville court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
RPD find weapons in vehicle, 4 teens arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said. Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard. “While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several […]
South Dayton man charged with drug possession
A South Dayton man is facing a drug possession charge after a report of a suspicious vehicle on Main Street in the village of South Dayton. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly before 1 am last Friday. 33-year-old Dustin Martin was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree after he was allegedly found to be in possession of narcotics. He's scheduled to appear in South Dayton Village Court at a later date.
Randolph Man Arraigned on Charges from Domestic Incident
A Randolph man was arrested this week on multiple charges stemming from a domestic incident that occurred on August 3rd. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies took 35-year-old Charles Riddell into custody on a warrant out of Randolph Town Court following a traffic stop Tuesday night on I-86 in the Town of Randolph. He was arraigned on charges of 2nd-degree reckless endangerment, 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree harassment, and was then released on his own recognizance.
Driver fails to elude Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A 19-year-old driver has been arrested after allegedly refusing to comply with a traffic stop. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at about 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 28 on Routes 5 and 20 in Hanover, New York. A traffic stop was […]
Wellsville Man Charged for Abuse of Juvenile
WELLSVILLE, NY – Police in Wellsville have arrested a 29 year-old male for abusing a...
Sodus man charged with possessing and firing assault rifle
On Monday (8/29) at 11:37 a.m. State Troopers out of Williamson responded to a report of shots fired on South Geneva Road in Sodus. It was reported that James G. Wright, age 69, of 5965 South Geneva Road in Sodus had illegally purchased a 223 Assault Rifle in violation of New York Safe Act laws that had a detachable magazine and pistol grip.
19-year-old killed in unusual crash in Cattaraugus County
Deputies in Cattaraugus County report a 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday in a bizarre accident on Route 417 in Portville. Read more here:
Three-Vehicle Crash Kills One, Injures Two in Cattaraugus County
One person is dead, while two others were injured in Cattaraugus County as the result of a crash involving three vehicles early Saturday. Cattaraugus County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Route 417 in the Town of Portville shortly before 1:30 AM. An investigation revealed that a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man hit a Jeep that was legally parked on the side of the road. The Jeep was propelled forward across a lawn and fatally struck a 19-year-old man. The truck continued and hit a parked sedan before also going across the lawn. One or both of the vehicles also hit two females, ages 18 and 16. The 18-year-old was transported to ECMC, where she is in critical condition, while the 16-year-old was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. Deputies have not released any names at this time. They noted that the presence of intoxicants is suspected. The investigation is ongoing. State Police assisted at the scene.
Woman stabbed to death early Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning. The woman, 25, was involved in a domestic dispute with a man around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Coit Street, not far from the Broadway Market. The two knew each other and stabbed each other during the dispute, a Buffalo Police spokesperson said.
49-year-old man stabbed on Lake Ave. Saturday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue for the report of a man stabbed around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once in the upper body. The victim was transported to Strong Hospital by...
Rochester man shot, killed on Lyell Ave.
Officers said no suspects are in custody and that Lyell Avenue will remain closed to all traffic for an ongoing homicide investigation.
Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that a 61-year-old Buffalo man pleaded guilty Thursday morning to burglarizing an apartment on Delaware Avenue. Edward Jackson has been charged with one count of third-degree burglary. His plea comes a week ahead of a jury trial. Jackson was detained on February 15, 2021, […]
9 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is looking for these folks who have outstanding warrants. These are the most recent 'fugitives.'. If you know their whereabouts, contact the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at (716) 858-2903. Any information you report will be kept confidential. DO NOT attempt to apprehend any subject yourself.
Search For Missing Randolph Woman Underway
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) – The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 57-year-old Amy S Hill was last seen at her home on Bowen Road in Randolph on Thursday, September 1 around 5 p.m. Hill, deputies say,...
Injuries for man shot near North St. in Rochester
After an investigation, officers determined that the man was shot in the area of North Street and Roycroft Drive.
