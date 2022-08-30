Read full article on original website
Another boat sinks in Bellingham waters
This one comes after a 36-foot sailboat sank in the Whatcom Creek Waterway last month.
Floating Lantern Pet Memorial Set for Sept. 11
The Floating Lantern Pet Memorial at Bloedel Donovan Park is returning on Sunday, Sept. 12. The event starts at 6 p.m. and features memorial lanterns set afloat on Lake Whatcom at dusk and takes place on National Pet Memorial Day. “This event has struck a chord with pet owners in...
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
Border Patrol aids family who became lost and injured attempting to cross into Whatcom
The mother reportedly illegally crossed from Canada along with her two children.
Appeals court claims DC sniper, Bellingham native Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced
A Maryland Appeals Court ruled that Lee Boyd Malvo, who was convicted for his involvement in a shooting spree that killed 10 people in Washington D.C. in October 2002, must be resentenced. Malvo and his mentor, John Allen Muhammad, shot people in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. during a three-week...
During staff shortages and missing mail, the USPS is hiring local positions at $21 an hour
The USPS is currently hiring for seasonal, part and full-time positions paying an average of $72,320 annually. Here’s how you can apply.
As interest rates rise, here’s what happened to home values in Whatcom County
The year-over-year increase ranked Bellingham 53rd highest among 265 metro areas as most of the nation experienced big jumps in home appreciation.
Medical transport helicopter makes emergency landing at Bellingham International Airport
The helicopter had just taken off from St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham at the time of the emergency.
