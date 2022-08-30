ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Are we in a recession? Probably, Nebraska economists say, but state may fare better than nation

By MATT OLBERDING Lincoln Journal Star
North Platte Telegraph
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry, NBA said in a press release.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

$25M grant to help build robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln

A $25 million federal grant will help develop a robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The Commerce Department announced the grant Friday morning, one of 21 awarded as part of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which is billed as a program to "rebuild regional economies, promote inclusive and equitable recovery, and create thousands of good-paying jobs in industries of the future."
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan

OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing, a long-time conservative who has advocated replacing income and property taxes with a sales tax on goods and services called a consumption tax, is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Drought expands in Nebraska

Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued. Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Telegraph

Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Rick Windham: Nebraska’s fall dove season is here

The dove season in Nebraska is open! The season opened Sept. 1. I have been waiting for this season for months. It is not only a chance to get back in the field for some hunting, but it is a chance to get together with some good friends and enjoy what Nebraska has to offer.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-three; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-two) (six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 6, Day: 30, Year: 67. (Month: six; Day: thirty; Year: sixty-seven) Pick 3. People are also reading…
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: six; Day: thirty; Year: sixty-seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Thompson

Comments / 0

Community Policy