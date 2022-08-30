Are we in a recession? Probably, Nebraska economists say, but state may fare better than nation

Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Jacobson, Olson honored for contributions to agriculture
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Bankers Association recognized State Sen. Mike Jacobson of North Platte and Andy Olson of Hershey with the 2022 NBA Agri-business Recognition Award. The award has been presented each year since 1983 to individuals who have made significant contributions to the state of Nebraska and its agricultural industry, NBA said in a press release.
North Platte Telegraph
$25M grant to help build robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln
A $25 million federal grant will help develop a robotics cluster at Nebraska Innovation Campus. The Commerce Department announced the grant Friday morning, one of 21 awarded as part of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge, which is billed as a program to "rebuild regional economies, promote inclusive and equitable recovery, and create thousands of good-paying jobs in industries of the future."
North Platte Telegraph
Former Republican Wright could join Nebraska governor’s race as nonpartisan
OMAHA — Nebraska voters looking beyond the two major political parties and a Libertarian could have a fourth choice on November’s general election ballot for governor. Long-odds candidate David Wright of Ewing, a long-time conservative who has advocated replacing income and property taxes with a sales tax on goods and services called a consumption tax, is trying to get on — as a nonpartisan candidate.
North Platte Telegraph
Drought expands in Nebraska
Drought expanded across Nebraska last week as extremely dry conditions continued. Almost the entire state is now considered abnormally dry, with nearly 85% in some level of drought, according to the latest Drought Monitor from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. That includes Lancaster County, where most of the county, including Lincoln, is now in a moderate drought.
North Platte Telegraph
Director of Nebraska prisons system announces retirement
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Department of Correctional Services Director Scott Frakes, who has headed the state's embattled prison system for the past seven years, has announced he is resigning effective next month. The announcement was made Thursday in a news release, and Frakes said his last day will...
North Platte Telegraph
Rick Windham: Nebraska’s fall dove season is here
The dove season in Nebraska is open! The season opened Sept. 1. I have been waiting for this season for months. It is not only a chance to get back in the field for some hunting, but it is a chance to get together with some good friends and enjoy what Nebraska has to offer.
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: twenty, twenty-three; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-two) (six, eight, fourteen, twenty-five, forty-two; Lucky Ball: six) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 191,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 6, Day: 30, Year: 67. (Month: six; Day: thirty; Year: sixty-seven) Pick 3. People are also reading…
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. (Month: six; Day: thirty; Year: sixty-seven) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
California wildfire consumes thousands of acres of land in just two days
Hundreds of firefighters are working to contain what could become a horrific natural disaster. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
