Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?

The bear market has many considering pulling money out of the market. The stock market has a better chance of producing long-term positive returns than cash does.
Got $1,500? Buy These 2 Surging Growth Stocks

Veru's sabizabulin may be approved to treat severe coronavirus infections. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is gearing up to enter global markets with Firdapse. Both companies have other promising projects queued up in their pipelines.
Warren Buffet Can't Get Enough of Apple Stock. Should You Buy Now?

He added more shares to Berkshire's stock portfolio in Q1 and Q2 2022.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now

Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
Why Sea Limited Fell by 18.8% in August

Sea Limited more than doubled its net loss year over year for the second quarter of 2022. The company also saw continued attrition in quarterly paying users for its gaming unit. As a slowdown looms, its e-commerce arm also withdrew several job offers for positions in Singapore.
Want $100 in Monthly Passive Income? Buy 410 Shares of This Stock

Passive income is a great way to make your money work for you. Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of passive income. Realty Income Corp. is a real estate investment trust that cuts you a check every month.
3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Investors should not split from Amazon despite sluggish retail sales. Don't overthink it; Tesla still looks like the best long-term EV stock to own. This digital advertising giant boasts an attractive valuation.
Why Lemonade's Stock Price Climbed 17.3% in August

Lemonade is a new type of insurer that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to establish policies and pay out claims. It recently closed on the acquisition of Metromile, a company that uses AI for car insurance.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? History Offers a Very Clear Clue

It's been an abysmal year for Wall Street, with the benchmark S&P 500 delivering its worst first-half return since 1970. Two indicators suggest the broader market has additional downside to come. However, time has proved to be a considerably stronger ally for long-term investors than any indicator.
Why Carnival Tumbled 6% This Week

Carnival stock fell as the Federal Reserve signaled it will maintain an aggressive stance against inflation. Carnival is the most indebted cruise line with around $35 billion in debt. As interest rates rise, the variable-rate portion of its indebtedness will fluctuate.
Quanex Building Products (NX) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Quanex Building Products (NX -2.79%) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

nCino, Inc. (NCNO 9.54%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call
JOANN Inc. (JOAN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

JOANN Inc. (JOAN 1.54%) Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to JOANN's second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are on a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] I would now like to hand...
1 Stock Down More Than 50% That You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

It's feeling macroeconomic pressure, but the future looks bright.
Why Nio Dropped Again Today

Nio shipped almost 400 units of its newest SUV model in August. The next new offering will be its mid-size ET5 sedan that will begin deliveries later this month. Lockdowns in China continue to pressure consumer demand.
Little-Known, Rarely Used Perks of Homeowners Insurance

There's value in lesser-known policy perks. A person should never pay out of pocket for a loss before finding out if their homeowners insurance covers it. In many circumstances, homeowners insurance follows the policyholder, even when they're away from home. Homeowners insurance policies sometimes cover things you might not expect,
1 Dynamic Growth Stock for September

The S&P 500 averages a negative return during the month of September. Organigram is moving up the market share ladder in the Canadian marijuana market. Quarterly revenue growth, plus an all-time low stock price, could equate to big long-term gains.
Are You at Risk of Your Credit Limit Being Lowered?

Don't assume your credit limit is set in stone. Your credit card company sets a maximum limit on how much you can charge. In some cases, card companies may lower your credit limit, adversely affecting your credit score. Your limit could be lowered if you don't use your card often
