Yoakum I.S.D. receives outside threat leading to a lockdown

YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 3:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Yoakum High School received an outside threat which led to a lockdown of the Yoakum Junior High and High School campuses.

The campuses delayed student dismissal until the safety of students and staff cleared in coordination with the Yoakum Police Department. Since the event, YPD has apprehended the suspect, according to a statement from Yoakum I.S.D. on Monday. Police currently have the suspect in custody.

According to the statement, there were no incidents at Yoakum High School and all students were safe.

Yoakum I.S.D. provided the above information in a statement on their Facebook page.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit