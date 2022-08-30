ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoakum, TX

Yoakum I.S.D. receives outside threat leading to a lockdown

By Jennifer Flores
 5 days ago
YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 3:28 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Yoakum High School received an outside threat which led to a lockdown of the Yoakum Junior High and High School campuses.

The campuses delayed student dismissal until the safety of students and staff cleared in coordination with the Yoakum Police Department. Since the event, YPD has apprehended the suspect, according to a statement from Yoakum I.S.D. on Monday. Police currently have the suspect in custody.

According to the statement, there were no incidents at Yoakum High School and all students were safe.

Yoakum I.S.D. provided the above information in a statement on their Facebook page.

Black Ford SUV involved in hit-and-run collision

VICTORIA, Texas – A black Ford SUV was involved in a hit-and-run collision on Monday in the 300 block of Forrest St. in Victoria. The Victoria County Sheriff Office is asking the public for help in identifying the owner of the vehicle. If you have any information or know the owner of the vehicle, contact the VCSO at 361-575-0651. You can also call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
Local police arrest juvenile on three charges Wednesday night

VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria Police Department officers arrest a juvenile following two incidents, one including theft of a handgun. At approximately 7:49 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, Victoria Police Department officers responded to a residence in the 4100 block of N. John Stockbauer Dr. in reference to the burglary of a motor vehicle. The suspect reportedly stole a handgun from an unlocked vehicle.
Convicted felon arrested on three outstanding warrants during traffic stop

HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – At approximately 6:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, the Hallettsville Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Fairwinds St. The male subject came to a stop at W. Fifth Street and Kessler Street. He then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. Law enforcement established a perimeter. After a lengthy search, officials apprehended the subject and took him into custody without incident in the 100 block of Willis St.
Local officials successfully locate three stolen vehicles, arrest suspect involved

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – Fayette County Sheriff's Office Deputies had a busy Tuesday morning attempting to locate several stolen vehicles. At approximately 6:16 a.m., Deputy Michael Krenek responded to Hruska's in Ellinger for a stolen pickup truck. He then learned from video surveillance that a single male exited another vehicle and stole the pickup truck.
Yoakum high school campus receives second outside threat

YOAKUM, Texas – At approximately 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Yoakum High School received another outside threat. All Yoakum I.S.D. campuses have been put on lockdown for safety precautions. The District also allowed early dismissal of high school students for the day, giving parents permission to pick up their students at the high school cafeteria. All other campuses will...
Veteran Yoakum principal steps in at SHS just before school starts

Longtime Yoakum High School Principal Chris Wegener is now the principal at Shiner High School, following the late summer departure of Brian McGraw, the former high school principal, who was lured away by Ganado ISD to serve as superintendent of schools at the Jackson County district. McGraw officially signed his Ganado employment contract on Aug. 4, which didn't leave Shiner much time at all to…
AEP reports power outage affecting approximately 1,100 Victoria area residents

VICTORIA, Texas – AEP reports a power outage in the Victoria area. Estimated restoration by 5 pm but officials say it could be longer. In a tweet, AEPTexas say that their crews are responding to an outage that left approximately 1,100 Victoria area residents without power.
Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

