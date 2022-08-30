ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati: Police Officer Fired After Racial Slurs

By Don Juan Fasho
 5 days ago

A Cincinnati Police Officer was fired for allegedly using a racial slur outside a CPS school.

Via Fox19

Former CPD District Three Officer Rose Valentino used the slur on April 5, according to bodycam and dashcam videos released last month as part of an internal CPD investigation.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge reviewed and approved of the report’s findings the day it was released. Theetge then recommended that Valentino be terminated, and interim City Manager John Curp’s office approved that recommendation on Monday.

  • What are your thoughts?
  • Did she need to be fired?

Tack 1
5d ago

Sad, the job is stressful as it is. These parents that can't control their children, no respect for authority. Now this just gives the go a head to disrespect law enforcement officers. What a culture, with everything that's going on in the world it shows that there isn't any stability anywhere. TEACH YOUR CHILDREN TO HAVE RESPECT, NO MATTER THE RACE !!!

