The third-annual Echo Food Shelf Hockey Spectacular, which took place Aug. 26-27 at All Seasons Arena in Mankato, raised a total of $28,432 and 1,340 pounds of food and supplies for Echo Food Shelf in Mankato. The primary event goal was to raise $22,000 in 2022. “We are extremely grateful...

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO