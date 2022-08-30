Read full article on original website
Related
Hard-Hit Tech Sector Has 3 High Yielding Stocks You Should Definitely Know About
For the full year, Seagate paid cash dividends of $610M and used $1.8B to repurchase 20 million ordinary shares. HP utilized $1B during the quarter to repurchase approximately 27.4 million shares of common stock. As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, it's evident that the technology sector was among...
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Vanguard Forecasts The Next 10 Years: 65% Chance Of Recession, Bet On Value Stocks
The Vanguard Group is projecting an annualized return of between 4.1% and 6.1% for U.S. stocks over the next ten years, with value stocks beating those returns. The Valley Forge, Pennsylvania-based investment giant has issued a white paper looking at the year ahead. For Vanguard, which touts $7 trillion in assets, the probability of the U.S. entering a recession within the next 12 months is 25%. However, that likelihood climbs to 65% in the next 24 months.
RELATED PEOPLE
These 3 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks Have High Compound Annual Growth Rates Through 2024
Based on consensus estimates among surveyed analysts, FactSet has determined which stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest expected two-year dividend compound annual growth rate. As there are 111 stocks in the S&P 500 with dividend yields over 3.10%, analysts have composed a list of 20 stocks that...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said The Price Of Tesla Shares Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is no stranger to using the social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR to share his opinions on numerous topics. A tweet in 2020 highlighted the share price of one of his own companies. What Happened: On May 1, 2020, Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk...
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Will Follow If Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rallies Really Hard, Says Crypto Analyst
There will be a good buying opportunity for Dogecoin DOGE/USD if rival meme coin Shiba Inu SHIB/USD begins to rally, according to an analysis by a popular cryptocurrency trader. What Happened: Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst Altcoin Sherpa shared an analysis of altcoins charts with his 182,000 followers in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
Benzinga
NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Availability of its 2021 Schedule K-3s
NGL Energy Partners LP NGL ("NGL," or the "Partnership") announced today that its 2021 Schedule K-3s reflecting items of international tax relevance are available online. Unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/ngl. A limited number of unitholders (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit...
Benzinga
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
Lululemon Investors Stretch Out After Q2 Beat: 'Firing On All Cylinders'
“Nice lift, but I am not going to chase in the current market environment," said "PreMarket Prep" co-host Dennis Dick. “This company seems to be firing on all cylinders and expects it to continue.”. While the rally in some of the reopening stocks has fizzled out, the back to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: DMB) Announces Distribution
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. DMB today announced a distribution of $0.0530 per share of common stock, payable on October 3, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022. The ex-dividend date is September 19, 2022. The previous distribution announced in August was $0.0530 per share of common stock.
Benzinga
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
Benzinga
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
Benzinga
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") MRCY. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss...
What Do You Do With Five Hundred Tons Of Surplus Weed? Cannabis Producers Have An Oversupply Problem
When Canada became the second country in the world, after Uruguay, to legalize cannabis, weed companies were viewed as pioneers in “the green frontier.” Their stocks and their fortunes soared. They suddenly became rock stars. Not Enough Weed To Go Around. With legalization, long lines to buy legal...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Reverse Earlier Gains As European Energy Crisis Looms Large
Fresh worries over the Nord Stream pipeline surfaced during the early portion of the U.S. session. As a result, stocks gave back early morning gains. Russian energy giant Gazprom was originally scheduled to resume natural gas flow through the pipeline that connects Russia to Germany on Sept. 3. However, the company announced Friday that it will postpone the resumption, claiming that — while inspecting a compressor station — leaks were discovered.
Benzinga
High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation Announces Changes in Accordance with Amended CPC Policy
Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - High Mountain 2 Capital Corporation HMCC (the "Corporation") a capital pool company as defined under Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies ("CPC") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), announces changes that are in accordance with the Amended CPC Policy. Changes in...
The Market Is In A Superbubble, Says Perma-Bear Jeremy Grantham: 'Prepare For An Epic Finale'
In almost Shakespearean fashion, perma-bear and well-known pessimist Jeremy Grantham said the markets are in a superbubble in a Wednesday note, and warned of significant turmoil ahead. What is a superbubble? Well, let’s get into it. A typical bubble occurs when prices grow quickly while investors ignore serious hazards,...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
77K+
Followers
163K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0