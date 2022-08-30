Florida Citizens Insurance Adds 7,000 Policies

With troubles continuing in the homeowners’ insurance market, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. added about 7,000 policies last week.

Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, had 1,020,202 policies as of Friday, up from 1,013,147 policies a week earlier, according to the Citizens website.

With private insurers shedding policies to reduce financial risks and, in some cases, going insolvent, Citizens has more than doubled in size over the past two years.

As illustrations, Citizens had 499,056 policies on Aug. 31, 2020, and 687,079 policies on Aug. 31, 2021, according to data posted on its website.

