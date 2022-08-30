Read full article on original website
Honor 70 review: no deal-breakers, no showstoppers
It’s been almost two years since Honor split from parent company Huawei. That means that — unlike Huawei — it can sell phones with Google apps and services preinstalled, which means they’re actually worth considering if you live in a country where Honor sells phones. That includes several European markets but not the US, at least not yet.
Google put Parler’s app back in the Play Store
Google has allowed Parler back onto the Google Play Store, according to a tweet from the social media platform, after it removed the app in January 2021, citing the platform’s lack of moderation on posts inciting violence at the US Capitol. Apple re-instated Parler to its App Store in May 2021, after temporarily removing it around the same time Google did.
Apple’s reportedly set to reveal the AirPods Pro 2 this week
Apple is getting ready to reveal the second generation of the AirPods Pro at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, according to a report from Apple tracker Mark Gurman. While we’ve been expecting the AirPods Pro 2 sometime this year, this is the first solid rumor indicating that they could launch this week.
Meta’s chip deal with Qualcomm may reflect its unrealized VR ambitions
Qualcomm and Meta have signed a multi-year agreement promising to team up on custom versions of Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR chips for the "future roadmap of Quest products" and "other devices," as Mark Zuckerberg put it. While, in some ways, the move is business as usual — the Quest 2 is...
A new ChromeOS gaming overlay puts touch-based Android games on your PC
In a move that feels a little late, coming years after Chromebooks got access to Android apps and games, Google says that ChromeOS users will get access to an “early Alpha” of game controls optimized for certain touchscreen-only games. Mobile games are obviously made for use on phones with touchscreens, which many computers don’t have. To bridge the gap, starting with ChromeOS 105, Google’s operating system can turn key presses into simulated touches.
Alleged Google Pixel 7 Pro appears in unboxing video ahead of launch
What appears to be the upcoming Google Pixel 7 Pro surfaced in a brief unboxing video posted on Facebook by Gadgetfull BD, a technology shop based in Bangladesh. The video shows someone taking the device out of a Google-branded box and showing off its sleek black exterior, which features Google’s “G” logo stamped on the back.
Leaked Sonos Sub Mini marketing photos show off its cylindrical shape
Sonos customers have been waiting for a cheaper subwoofer since the first signs of one popped up late last year, and now WinFuture.de is giving us a few pics for a better look at the device. The Sub Mini’s design was first revealed by The Verge several months ago, and...
Microsoft will keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for ‘several more years’ beyond existing deal
Microsoft is committing to keeping Call of Duty on PlayStation for “several more years” beyond the existing marketing deal Sony has with Activision. Microsoft Gaming CEO and Xbox chief Phil Spencer made the commitment in a written letter to PlayStation head Jim Ryan earlier this year, and it’s the clearest sign yet that Call of Duty won’t suddenly disappear from PlayStation platforms if Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal is approved by regulators.
The iPhone 14 Pro could bring back the old battery percentage indicator
The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to revive the classic battery percentage indicator (yes, the one with the percentage and the battery level icon side-by-side), according to an alleged mockup of the device’s interface shared with MacRumors. This means Pro users may not get stuck with the hideous, and sometimes unreadable, indicator that Apple’s testing in the iOS 16 beta, which shows the percentage inside the battery icon.
Apple Maps turns 10 — and it’s finally worth using
If you own an iPhone, I invite you to check out the Brooklyn Bridge in Apple Maps. In the 3D view, you can see just how it stretches across the East River, hovering over the highway on the edge of Manhattan and towering over its namesake park at the tip of Brooklyn. Flip on Apple’s Flyover tour, and the camera will slowly hover around the bridge in a satellite view on a bright, sunny day, letting you peek into the surrounding pavilion, over at the trees on Liberty Island, and across the East River.
