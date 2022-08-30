Read full article on original website
knowtechie.com
Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV sees its first discount of the year
Samsung’s latest OLED TVs are here, and they’re seeing their first significant discount of the year in Samsung’s Labor Day sale. The Samsung S95B OLED TV comes in two sizes. There’s the 65-inch for $2,999.99 and the 55-inch for $2,199.99, respectfully. The good news is that...
pocketnow.com
Labor Day deals have arrived at Best Buy with huge savings on laptops, 4K TVs, and more
Best Buy’s annual Labor Day sale is live, and it includes incredible savings on tons of amazing products. First up is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, which now receives a $350 discount, which lets you take one of these powerful laptops home for $950. This will get you the previous generation model powered by Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, a beautiful 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail, 20 hours of battery life, an active cooling system for astonishing performance, and other great features.
Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar delivers 360 Spatial Sound and 360 Reality Audio
Create a more immersive home theater setup when you have the Sony HT-A3000 3.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar. Not only does it offer Dolby Atmos, but it also has DTS:X. Additionally, along with Sony Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO Front Surround, it has 360 Spatial Sound Mapping. This technology ensures that the audio fits your environment just right. And that’s especially if you pair the soundbar with optional rear speakers. Moreover, its Sound Field Optimization calibrates to your room, and it brings your music and movies to life via 360 Reality Audio. Along with optional rear speakers, you can choose to add the optional wireless subwoofers. Furthermore, if you use it with a BRAVIA XR TV, you can benefit from Acoustic Center Sync and easy soundbar management. Finally, you’ll enjoy streaming through Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay 2.
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
Digital Trends
This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.
TechRadar
Get the Galaxy S22 for just $99 with this week's Samsung Labor Day sale
Samsung Galaxy S22 deals have reached a record-low ahead of Labor Day with the device going for as little as $99.99 (opens in new tab) with an eligible trade-in at Samsung. On top of the maximum trade-in rebate of up to $700, Samsung is also offering $50 of store credit on top, essentially giving you a bit of cash to spend on accessories. How much trade-in credit you get will depend on the type of device you send in and its conditions – but it’s still $375 credit by trading in a Samsung Galaxy S20 in good condition, for example.
Nakamichi’s new Dolby Atmos soundbar is a Sonos Arc on steroids
Soundbar maker Nakamichi has announced a pair of systems that go heavy on the bass – really heavy. The ShockWafe Elite 7.2 eARC soundbar system ($1299, available end of September) is notable for its dual 8-inch subwoofer configuration, while the ShockWafe Elite 7.1 eARC ($899, available now (opens in new tab)) features a similar feature set but comes with a single, yet sizeable sub with a 10-inch woofer.
Digital Trends
Get this 17-inch HP laptop for just $330 in the HP Labor Day sale
If you’re looking for one of the more appealing yet inexpensive laptop deals going on right now, you’re going to love this HP laptop deal we’ve spotted. When you buy direct from HP, you can buy a 17-inch HP laptop for just $330, saving you $160 off the usual price of $490. This isn’t a high-end laptop by any means, but if you simply want a Windows-based system that can handle all your key productivity tasks, you’ll appreciate how well-designed it is. Let’s take a look at why it’s so good, particularly for college students on a budget.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Popular 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED TV already on sale with a massive 39% discount
Thanks to a generous Labor Day coupon code on eBay, prospective buyers of the gorgeous 65-inch A80K can now order one of the most affordable OLED TVs of Sony's 2022 Bravia lineup at a considerable discount of almost US$1,000 in relation to the official MSRP. Sony's current 2022 lineup of...
knowtechie.com
Best Buy is blowing out a ton of LG TVs in a huge Labor Day sale
Labor Day is right around the corner, and Best Buy wants you to celebrate your day off with a new LG TV. And right now, they’re offering discounts on a wide variety of options that could potentially save you up to 30% off a new TV. So, what’s up...
Digital Trends
Lenovo’s ultra-durable Surface Pro 8 rival is $1,930 off today
If you’re looking for one of the biggest savings when it comes to laptop deals, you’re going to love what Lenovo is offering. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 for $949 when you buy direct from Lenovo, saving you a huge $1,930. That works out as 67% off so you can get a powerful 2-in-1 laptop for far less than usual. If that sounds appealing to you, keep on reading while we tell you all about it.
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
Digital Trends
Treblab’s Z7 Pro takes its inspiration from Sony, but its price from Walmart
Treblab’s Z7 Pro takes its inspiration from Sony, but its price from Walmart. “Travel-friendly noise-canceling cans for way less than the big brands.”. Sony’s WH-1000XM3 and XM4 were our top choices for wireless headphones for over three years. And even now that Sony has the superb WH-1000XM5, we still find ourselves recommending the XM3 and XM4 simply because they’re still great, and yet more affordable than Sony’s new flagship. But is it possible to spend even less, and still get an XM3/XM4 experience? You may never have heard of Treblab, but one look at its Z7 Pro noise-canceling headphones should be enough to convince you that it has made it its mission to answer that question with a resounding “yes.”
komando.com
Free TV! Lots of free channels are coming to your Samsung TV
Can’t get enough TV? It’s hard to resist with all the streaming options out there. You know about the big names like Netflix, Prime and Hulu, but there’s another service you may be overlooking. This platform just added over 4,000 episodes of popular TV shows that you...
The best Labor Day tech sales in 2022: Laptops, TVs and more
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Monday is Labor Day, and in addition to spending the unofficial end of summer grilling in the backyard or tanning at the beach, you can shop sales on everything from tech, to mattresses, to furniture. If you’re in the market for a new TV for football Sundays this fall, or for a new eReader or iPad for evenings by the fireplace, now is the time to look.
Digital Trends
Labor Day laptop deals
Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is already here, and with it come Labor Day laptop sales. This year, some of the best laptop deals are happening at Best Buy, Dell, and HP, just to name a few. These Labor Day laptop deals are some of the most exciting of the season, so keep reading to find out which models are our top picks at some seriously awesome prices.
Digital Trends
Best Labor Day Laptop Sales 2022: Early deals you can shop today
knowtechie.com
This mini PC with Windows 11 is down from its usual $270 to $189
If you’re in the market for a mini PC, do yourself a favor and check out this deal from Kamrui. For a limited time, you can grab this mini PC for just $189 with promo code 6SOOLB2J. It typically sells for $270. This mini PC has everything you’re looking...
Digital Trends
This powerful HP laptop is over $1,200 off right now
You don’t need to spend thousands of dollars if you want a powerful and reliable laptop, because you can take advantage of the laptop deals that retailers are rolling out. The high-performance HP Elitebook 865 is one of the laptops that warrants consideration, especially with HP’s $1,228 discount that sends its price crashing to $999 from its original price of $2,227. We’re not sure how much time is left on this offer though, so you need to click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
TechRadar
Lenovo Labor Day sale - get a 2-in-1 laptop for only $126
Lenovo is now involved with this year's Labor Day sales with a respectable selection of discounted laptops. These include $248 off a 300e Gen 2 with an 11-inch touchscreen, as well as nearly $600 off a Lenovo ThinkBook. We think the best deal is the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 for...
