Michigan drivers to benefit from increased competition in auto insurance
More than 50 auto insurance companies are choosing to do business in Michigan. since changes to the state's auto no-fault insurance were passed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and the governor signed them into law in 2019. The Insurance Alliance of Michigan. has said the number of new businesses...
Privacy Act of 1974; System of Records
Notice of new system of records. SUMMARY: Pursuant to the provisions of the Privacy Act of 1974, as amended, the. (FDIC) gives notice of the establishment of a new system of records titled " FDIC. -039, E-Rulemaking System of Records." FDIC's. E-Rulemaking system allows the public to search, review, download...
MedMal Direct Names VP of Claims
Jacksonville, FL September 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MedMal Direct Insurance Company (“MDIC”) , the direct-to-physician medical professional liability insurance carrier, announces. Steven Carey. as its new Vice President of Claims, effective immediately. Steven Carey’s promotion follows the recent addition of. Jeremy Leal. as Sr. Claims Specialist with Jeremy’s...
