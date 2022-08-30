Read full article on original website
hogville.net
No. 19 Hogs’ late heroics tame No. 23 Bearcats
Defending College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati did not go down without a fight, but in the end Arkansas was the one left standing after a season-opening brawl. The No. 19 Razorbacks downed the No. 23 Bearcats 31-24 Saturday before an announced Reynolds Razorback Stadium crowd of 74,751, the seventh-largest attendance figure in its history.
hogville.net
No. 19 Arkansas takes down No. 23 Cincinnati in season opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now 1-0 on the season. The Hogs took down Cincinnati in their season opener 31-24 on Saturday. Arkansas struck first in this one, but with a little help from the defense. With 7:13 left to go in the first quarter, LSU...
hogville.net
By the numbers: No. 19 Arkansas 31, No. 23 Cincinnati 24
The 19th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks defeated a ranked opponent in a season opener for the first time in 48 years with their 31-24 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. From a successful and balanced run/pass attack with solid game-management and timely playmaking by star junior...
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess transfers to Benton; 2024 5-star recruit to UOV to UA this weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2025 Arkansas offer Terrion Burgess has relocated to central Arkansas and will play his sophomore high school season in 2022-23 at Benton, according to sources. Burgess (6-8 wing) — he played his freshman campaign in ’21-22 at Marion — was the first player from the...
hogville.net
Hog History: The evolution of the Razorbacks logo through the years
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A red-and-black Razorback hog, charging and baring his tusks, has been the defining, representative image of the University of Arkansas for almost a century. But just how did that come about? And how has the Razorback evolved over the years? Let’s take a closer look....
