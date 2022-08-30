ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

hogville.net

No. 19 Hogs’ late heroics tame No. 23 Bearcats

Defending College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati did not go down without a fight, but in the end Arkansas was the one left standing after a season-opening brawl. The No. 19 Razorbacks downed the No. 23 Bearcats 31-24 Saturday before an announced Reynolds Razorback Stadium crowd of 74,751, the seventh-largest attendance figure in its history.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

No. 19 Arkansas takes down No. 23 Cincinnati in season opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are now 1-0 on the season. The Hogs took down Cincinnati in their season opener 31-24 on Saturday. Arkansas struck first in this one, but with a little help from the defense. With 7:13 left to go in the first quarter, LSU...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

By the numbers: No. 19 Arkansas 31, No. 23 Cincinnati 24

The 19th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks defeated a ranked opponent in a season opener for the first time in 48 years with their 31-24 victory over No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. From a successful and balanced run/pass attack with solid game-management and timely playmaking by star junior...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hog History: The evolution of the Razorbacks logo through the years

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A red-and-black Razorback hog, charging and baring his tusks, has been the defining, representative image of the University of Arkansas for almost a century. But just how did that come about? And how has the Razorback evolved over the years? Let’s take a closer look....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

