ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

West Ham duo face late fitness tests ahead of Tottenham clash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O64Zj_0hazBR0N00

West Ham will check on Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell ahead of the visit of Tottenham.

Johnson came off with a quad injury at Aston Villa on Sunday and fellow full-back Cresswell has a slight groin issue.

New signing Lucas Paqueta is available but unlikely to play as he has yet to train with his new team-mates.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte will wait for fitness reports on Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp after the pair returned to training ahead of the trip to London Stadium.

Defender Romero has missed Spurs’ last two games due to an adductor issue, while midfielder Skipp has been out since pre-season with a foot injury.

Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil remain sidelined, having missed Sunday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest due to injury.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Kehrer, Cresswell, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Dawson, Ogbonna, Johnson, Lanzini, Downes, Benrahma, Scamacca, Paqueta.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Romero, Tanganga, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Son, Kane, Richarlison.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw

Everton remain without a Premier League win this season but Frank Lampard believes Saturday’s performance in the goalless draw with rivals Liverpool points the way to success. Although the visitors finished well on top Everton were the better side for much of the first half, striking the post through...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Gil
Person
Ben Johnson
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Aaron Cresswell
Person
Kane
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Antonio Conte
newschain

Erik ten Hag: Much more to come from Man Utd match-winner Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says there is much more to come from Marcus Rashford after his double earned an impressive 3-1 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal. Rashford scored twice in nine second-half minutes to restore United’s lead after Bukayo Saka had cancelled out debutant Antony’s dream first-half opener.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Tottenham#Spurs#Nottingham Forest#West Ham
newschain

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel relieved transfer window is shut

Thomas Tuchel has hailed the “immense boost” of the transfer window being shut and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s tentative steps into Chelsea training. Chelsea set a one-window British spending record of £273million as new owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali overhauled the Blues’ playing resources. New chairman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Free agent Ross Barkley joins Nice

Ross Barkley has joined Nice just six days after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent. The midfielder’s arrival was announced minutes before Nice’s contest with Monaco at the Allianz Riviera, where Barkley was introduced to his new side’s supporters before kick-off. Barkley had previously been linked to Southampton,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
newschain

Premier League clubs smash transfer record with £1.9billion spend

New owners and improved broadcast deals drove Premier League clubs to break their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window alone, according to finance company Deloitte. Gross spending this summer hit £1.92billion, surpassing the record of £1.86bn for the summer and January windows combined in the 2017-18...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Premier League asks PGMOL to review VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle

The Premier League has asked referees’ body PGMOL to review the controversial VAR decisions at Chelsea and Newcastle on Saturday. West Ham were denied a late equaliser at Stamford Bridge as the Blues won 2-1, while the Magpies drew 0-0 with Crystal Palace after a Tyrick Mitchell own goal was ruled out at St James’ Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Callum McGregor believes Old Firm rout showed Celtic’s togetherness

Captain Callum McGregor hailed the resolve and spirit of the Celtic squad following the 4-0 thumping of Rangers as he looked forward to the challenge of Real Madrid on Tuesday night. The Hoops faithful are still celebrating Saturday’s demolition of the Ibrox men in the cinch Premiership at Celtic Park....
SOCCER
newschain

Wolves confirm Sasa Kalajdzic damaged cruciate ligament injury on his debut

Striker Sasa Kalajdzic suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during his Wolves debut on Saturday, the club have revealed. The Austrian had only arrived at Compton Park from Stuttgart on Wednesday, having signed a five-year, £15million deal with Wolves. But Kalajdzic’s first game for his new side’s 1-0 victory...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy