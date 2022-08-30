Read full article on original website
Related
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor looking for $3.6 million contract with Marion County for resurfacing of CR 314A
Marion County may soon enter into a six-month, $3.6 million contract with an Ocala-based company to resurface County Road 314A, from E State Road 40 to NE Highway 314. Anderson Columbia Company, Inc. will look for approval of the 180-day contract during the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting on Wednesday, September 7.
ocala-news.com
Ocala/Marion County tourism marketing video wins “Best of Show” at 2022 Flagler Awards
The Ocala/Marion County Visitors and Convention Bureau (OMCVCB) was awarded the prestigious “Best of Show” at the 2022 Flagler Awards, which took place earlier this week at the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The award recognizes OMCVCB’s marketing efforts through a video production project that “captured the...
ocala-news.com
James Louis Ford
After an all too brief but courageous battle with cancer, the family of James “Jim” L. Ford would like to announce his passing. Lately of Ocala, Florida, James dedicated his life to the education and evolution of his family and every person who crossed his path. On Saturday, August 27th died peacefully at Florida University/ Shands hospital.
ocala-news.com
Hispanic Senior Wellness Fair heading to Citizens’ Circle on October 1
In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host a Hispanic Senior Wellness Fair at Citizens’ Circle on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This nationally recognized month is an opportunity to raise awareness about the healthcare gaps that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ocala-news.com
Several residents share their thoughts on living in Ocala/Marion County
Several more residents across Ocala recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the city that they call home. “I have lived here all but 9 years of my life. Ocala has always been a very calm and relaxing community. I live just outside the city limits on the northeast side, with no shopping except in the Silver Springs area and very few restaurants. Needless to say, I have to go to the southwest side of town to shop or eat. I’m not complaining. My only complaint is the city’s lack of taking care of our roads on the northeast side. In my neighborhood, there are still lime and dirt roads with mud holes. The communities on this side of town are treated like red-headed stepchildren – they are forgotten about. Everyone should stop all their whining and complaining. You have a roof over your head and food in your bellies. Be grateful with what you have. You could still be up north with all the rules and regulations that the governor and mayors implement on you. Just be at peace with your neighbors and yourselves,” says Ocala resident Patricia Herrmann.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods seeks help in finding man, woman wanted on vehicle theft charge
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old woman who are accused of stealing a pickup truck. Sheriff Woods, in his regular “Wanted by Woods Wednesday” segment on Facebook, asked for assistance in finding Jonathan Whitaker and Kristina Visnich who are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Sunset Over Northwest Ocala’s Farm Country
Check out this beautiful sunset over northwest Ocala’s farm country. Thanks to Donna Candow for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Rick Cosner
Rick Cosner, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on August 20, 2022, at Ocala Regional Hospital. Rick was a resident of Ocala for his entire working career. He was born Eric James Cosner on March 23, 1949, in Canton, Ohio to Bill and Linda Cosner. He grew up in Crystal River, Florida and graduated from Crystal River High School in 1967. Rick touched the lives of so many people in Marion and Citrus Counties through his long and entertaining radio and music career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocala-news.com
Beautiful Orange Sunset Over Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This beautiful sunset over Ocala’s Summerglen Community was the perfect way to end the month. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Manatees In Silver River At Silver Springs State Park
This mother manatee and her calf were spotted in the Silver River at Silver Springs State Park. Thanks to Carol Neiman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Twelve families displaced after falling tree damages Ocala apartment building
Twelve families in Ocala were displaced on Saturday evening after a tree fell on their apartment building. On Saturday, September 3, shortly after 8 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to Saddleworth Green Apartments located at 2901 SW 41st Street due to reports of a confined space emergency. OFR units consisting...
ocala-news.com
Gainesville bicyclist killed after being struck by car on State Road 24 in Levy County
A 63-year-old woman from Gainesville was killed on Saturday morning after the bicycle she was riding was struck by a car in Levy County. At approximately 4:40 a.m, the female bicyclist was traveling eastbound on State Road 24, near SW 3rd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. The bicycle she was riding was black in color.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ocala-news.com
First Friday Art Walk canceled due to inclement weather
Due to expected inclement weather, the First Friday Art Walk that was scheduled for tonight has been canceled. The First Friday Art Walk will return next month on Friday, October 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dozens of local artists and organizations participate in the First Friday Art Walk,...
ocala-news.com
Reilly Noir Jazz series returns this month to NOMA Black Box
Reilly Noir Jazz nights are returning to the Reilly Arts Center with nine shows that will feature award-winning jazz musicians. The music series will include one show every month, beginning on September 9, 2022, through May 12, 2023, in the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center located at 500 NE 9th Street in Ocala.
Comments / 0