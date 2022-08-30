Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Dry August: With severe drought on Staten Island, here’s how much rain the tri-state experienced
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Severe drought conditions were constant on Staten Island last month as the entire tri-state area experienced among the driest Augusts on record. The National Weather Service’s climate sites in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut received between 2.23 inches and 3.57 fewer inches of rain compared to normal levels throughout the month, contributing to dry conditions across the region.
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
Speck’s Drive-In Makes List of Best Places to Eat Fried Chicken in Philadelphia
Speck’s Drive-In in Collegeville is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area. Speck’s Drive-In, 3969 Ridge Pike, Collegeville, is one of the best places to eat fried chicken in the Philadelphia area, according to a list published by Philadelphia Magazine. This local...
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer returns to high school where her broadcasting journey started
Meteorologist Brittany Boyer made a trip back to Spring-Ford Area High School in Royersford where her broadcasting journey began.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Trevs Philly Steaks
Trevs Philly Steaks opened its doors a year ago to bring a high-quality, authentic Philly cheesesteak establishment to the Feasterville area. The reviews and feedback from customers would indicate that it is quickly becoming a “go-to” cheesesteak destination. Trevor Markowitz was born and raised in Philly and moved...
delawarevalleynews.com
Bimbo Busted By Bensalem Police, Also Wanted In Lower Southampton
Lawrence Bimbo from Cherry Hill New jersey was taken into custody for Burglary in Bensalem Township last week. Police said he was inside of a private residence when he did not have permission to be there. In Bensalem, he is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
‘You Earned It, You Keep It’: New bill would eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Minnesota congresswoman is pushing to remove federal taxes on Social Security benefits with the “You Earned It, You Keep It Act.”. U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, (D-Minnesota), who introduced the legislation on Aug. 16, said she wants to eliminate federal taxes on Social Security benefits for retired Americans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cw23tv.com
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 2
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!
papreplive.com
Younger Jacobs adds to family legacy at WC Rustin as Golden Knights roll WC Henderson
WESTTOWN >> The comparisons will be inevitable. After what Dayshawn Jacobs did in a West Chester Rustin uniform the previous two seasons, anything younger brother, Daimon Jacobs, does will naturally be compared. Fortunately for Daimon, and the Golden Knights, the younger brother is pretty darn good, too. Friday, in the...
papreplive.com
Football: Light a Gicking on the sidelines, Marple Newtown has drama-free night
MIDDLETOWN — Chris Gicking hesitated before he tried to speak about a subject that brought out a deep emotional response Friday night. “He got up in the middle of the night and drove himself to the hospital the other day,” Gicking said, when asked why his father, Harry Gicking, a long-time Marple Newtown assistant coach, was not on the sideline. “You know how tough guys his age think they are. He’s in Bryn Mawr Hospital, but he’s going to be fine.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0