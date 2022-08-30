ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mannington Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Dry August: With severe drought on Staten Island, here’s how much rain the tri-state experienced

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Severe drought conditions were constant on Staten Island last month as the entire tri-state area experienced among the driest Augusts on record. The National Weather Service’s climate sites in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut received between 2.23 inches and 3.57 fewer inches of rain compared to normal levels throughout the month, contributing to dry conditions across the region.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wmmr.com

This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot

I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Washington, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
City
Mannington Township, NJ
State
Washington State
timespub.com

Spotlight: Trevs Philly Steaks

Trevs Philly Steaks opened its doors a year ago to bring a high-quality, authentic Philly cheesesteak establishment to the Feasterville area. The reviews and feedback from customers would indicate that it is quickly becoming a “go-to” cheesesteak destination. Trevor Markowitz was born and raised in Philly and moved...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#South Jersey#Dairy Farm#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Weichert Realtors#The Hiresdale Dairy#Cheap Old Houses
papreplive.com

Football: Light a Gicking on the sidelines, Marple Newtown has drama-free night

MIDDLETOWN — Chris Gicking hesitated before he tried to speak about a subject that brought out a deep emotional response Friday night. “He got up in the middle of the night and drove himself to the hospital the other day,” Gicking said, when asked why his father, Harry Gicking, a long-time Marple Newtown assistant coach, was not on the sideline. “You know how tough guys his age think they are. He’s in Bryn Mawr Hospital, but he’s going to be fine.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy