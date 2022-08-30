ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East-side Sioux Falls home with covered deck, mini waterfall sells for $1 million

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago

A home on the east side of Sioux Falls sold for $1.075 million, topping the Sioux Falls area sales for the week of August 8-12.

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home at 8600 E. Silverbell Street offers 4,749 square-feet on nearly an acre of land north of Arrowhead Park. The house has vaulted ceilings and a four seasons room, and the outside features a covered deck, a fire pit, and a mini waterfall.

This sale and the below listings are the top 10 property sales in the Sioux Falls metro area for the week of August 8-12, according to the Minnehaha County Office of Equalization and the Lincoln County Office of Equalization.

All addresses are in Sioux Falls unless otherwise noted.

Top Homes:

  1. 8600 E. Silverbell Street, $1.075 million
  2. 4904 S. Pennbrook Avenue, $997,500
  3. 2009 S. Firestone Lane, $950,000
  4. 409 E. Chestnut Trail, Brandon; $906,500
  5. 27263 Regal Court, $900,000
  6. 1512 W. Legacy Drive, Brandon; $867,000
  7. 1900 S. Bill Drive, $775,000
  8. 6713 E. Roddel Circle, $746,500
  9. 1103 N. Pleasantview Place, Brandon; $740,000
  10. 805 Byron Circle, Tea; $631,000

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: East-side Sioux Falls home with covered deck, mini waterfall sells for $1 million

