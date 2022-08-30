Read full article on original website
Liverpool Team News
Forced into more starts than he might have had otherwise, Firmino has impressed. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together, says the club no. 1 goalkeeper about Liverpool fans. By Avantika Goswami September 2. Notable journalist believes that the Reds’ surprise deadline day signing can...
Sunday football open thread
Good morning, Carty Freebirds. We at Carty Free Towers are still relishing in yesterday’s 2-1 home win over Fulham, one that keeps Spurs undefeated through six matches, and in third place, behind Arsenal, and also Manchester City but only on goal differential (stupid Haaland). And speaking of Arsenal, the...
September 2nd-5th Long Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 308: Birthday Brace
Sometimes, all it takes is one game to settle a debate. After a week of questions about his future - Does he work hard enough? Does he fit Paul Ince’s system? Should he be sold to Fenerbahce? – Lucas Joao responded with a brace on his birthday to help Reading to a 2-1 home win over Stoke City to ensure that the Royals end the weekend third in the Championship table.
Official: Armando Broja signs new long-term Chelsea contract
Chelsea were expected to get to work on contract extensions at the conclusion of the transfer window, and we certainly have wasted absolutely no time in doing so, with the club announcing today that Armando Broja has signed a new long-term deal that commits his future to the Blues until 2028.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham Preview: A wake-up call and chance to move on
While perhaps not truly threatened by Wolves or Forest, Tottenham Hotspur’s draw at West Ham on Wednesday arguably makes it four less-than-impressive performances in a row. On paper a pair of draws in unfriendly environments and an unbeaten record through five matches is a positive, but the feeling from the actual play is much different.
Grading Each Everton Signing of the 2022 Summer Transfer Window
Before I crack on with my grades for these signings, let me briefly explain my criteria. For each transfer, I will take into account the fee, how the player improves the current squad in the short-term, and the player’s prospective impact in the long-term before giving it a grade. I will also be factoring in the club’s current circumstances. Without further ado, let’s get straight into it.
Manchester City v Aston Villa: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a familiar foe in the next match of the Premier League. This time the match is vs Aston Villa. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Saturday 3 September 2022, Kickoff at 17:30 BST, 12.30 pm (EST, USA) Referee: Simon Hooper.
Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - Lineups & Match thread: Bounceback time!
The time has come for the healing of the recently open wounds in Newcastle’s tissue. The loss to Liverpool was impossible to predict and totally unexpected, as it happened clearly outside of the regulation—added-time included—and left everybody dumbfounded at how Klopp and the Red boys were able to convince the Premier League to give them a hand to keep the international broadcasting markets interested in the product.
Transfer Deadline Roundup: No one in, five out led by Dubravka’s loan to Manchester United
It took until the very last minute of the summer transfer market but Newcastle United finally went down to work on some offloading business and completed the sale of one player (Federico Fernandez) while also sending out four more (Martin Dubravka, Lucas de Bolle, Matty Longstaff, and Kell Watts) on loan.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Dramatic Merseyside Derby Draw
Saturday’s early kickoff saw the blue and red halves of Merseyside collide at Goodison Park for the penultimate time in what was about as thrilling a match as 0-0 draws can get. I had the pleasure of witnessing this spectacle from the very first row of the main stand, and it was a day I will never forget. The atmosphere both pre-match outside the ground and during what was a fiery encounter was simply incredible and made me so proud to be a part of such a special club and special fanbase. Although the disallowance of Conor Coady’s goal caused deflation like none other, it was truly an experience of a lifetime. With that being said, let’s dive into some statistics which paint the picture of the 241st edition of this historic rivalry.
Sunderland’s crop of new signings can help us build on a very promising start to the season!
It goes without saying that no football transfer window will ever be perfect. Be it Sunderland, Manchester City or Hartlepool, clubs rarely secure all of their targets during the summer or the winter, regardless of how much money they may have in the kitty. For Sunderland, this particular window has...
Everton vs Liverpool Predicted Line-Up: Duo Set for Debuts?
There we have it. The transfer window is shut and we can finally be sure who will be available to Frank Lampard for the next 12 games at least. And the next dozen games are vital. Everton have picked up just two points from the opening four games – with a tough run of fixtures coming up, with Arsenal, a trip to St Mary’s to take on Southampton and then Manchester United, following our next fixture… the dreaded Merseyside Derby.
Opposition Lowdown: Alex Neil’s Stoke City
Stoke City finished in 14th position in the Championship last season, the exact same position they finished 2020/21. This will be their fifth consecutive season in the second tier after they were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, following 10 seasons in the top flight. The Potters currently sit...
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
To absolutely no one’s surprise, David Moyes’ West Ham came to the Bridge to play absolutely no football, sit deep and defend with every player, and hope to get lucky on the counter or a mistake from the home team. That slow attrition lasted from minute 1 to...
How do you rate Chelsea’s 2022 summer transfer window?
This time last year, no one would’ve expect that we had just witnessed the final summer transfer window of the Roman Abramovich era, which, despite breaking the club transfer record, was a relatively quiet one, with Chelsea almost breaking even in terms of net spend. There was no danger...
Tottenham 2-1 Fulham: Spurs comfortable in London derby win
This London derby was always going to hold a fair bit of interest. Tottenham Hotspur had not exactly set the world alight so far this season. Coming off an unconvincing draw at West Ham, fans had likely been expecting more, though enough mettle had been shown to secure much needed points off the back of mixed performances.
Newcastle Boss Howe Defends Time Wasting And Presumably Sportswashing
Justice was served on Wednesday night after a frustrating 98 minutes, when Liverpool finally slotted the last-gasp winner in the come from behind victory against Newcastle. It wasn’t just a deserved win by footballing standards—insofar as “deserved” should be applied to football—but also a victory for footballing and non-footballing morality and ethics. Newcastle were particularly appalling in their attempts, usually successful attempts, to waste as much time as possible.
Sky Blue News: More From Forest, Akanji Official, Villa Build-Up, and More...
Manchester City are still basking in the glow of a near perfect performance against Nottingham Forest. We’ll get the last on that match and turn our eyes toward a visit to Villa Park on the weekend. Oh, and one last bit of transfer business from Txiki and the board. Let’s go!
Lampard provides squad update ahead of Merseyside Derby
With the transfer window now firmly shut, it’s back to the drawing board for Frank Lampard and his coaching staff as they attempt to convert Everton’s awkward start to the Premier League season into wins and more points on the board. That starts with a challenging ask tomorrow...
