Michael Symon's Canned Food Rule You Should Never Break - Exclusive
We hold this truth to be self-evident: Not all canned foods are inherently evil. The latest course books on such subjects (and believe us, they exist!) estimate that over 1,300 kinds of foods in cans exist to be purchased in the world. What's more, human thirst for the packaging type is nearing the unquenchable. Fortune Business Insights estimates that the global canned food market is growing and will top $100 billion by 2027 — which means that maybe it's time to have the talk.
The Costco Enchiladas That Are Dividing Reddit
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. For better or for worse, low-carb products are on the radar of shoppers all over the United States. On average, about one in three Americans embark on a diet each year, and 5% of those diets are low-carb (via Food Insight).
Lunchables Is Giving Away $50,000 — here's How To Enter
Has the beginning of the school year got you down? Are you sorry to see summer days flit by as you and your crew wake up at the crack of dawn to catch the school bus? For many parents and kids, school days come with an additional hurdle: what to pack for lunch. The morning rush coupled with the challenge of figuring out an additional to-go meal can send many parents over the edge. Lunchables — ever a popular option among the younger set — is trying to take the edge off the school lunch struggle by offering an incentive for coming up with some creative collaboration. Rule-breaking students may be especially delighted to hear that this time, they could actually be rewarded for playing with their food (via Fox 29).
How Long Does Raw Meat Last In The Fridge?
Expiration dates, "best by" dates, "sell by" dates ... there are many kinds of labels on the products we buy, telling us when we should use something. But are they right? Sometimes, there are different sets of dates on one product, and the struggle is particularly real when it comes to timing meat purchases and use. Because meats are raw, highly perishable, and expensive, the stakes are high when it comes to determining meat freshness. The "ick" factor is also very real with meat products, too (hello, fear of pink slime). Sailing the strait between food safety and food waste can seem especially hard to manage, especially when just getting around to buying groceries can be a challenge for many over-scheduled Americans (per Food Safety and Healthline).
Why You Should Be Freezing Your Green Beans Before Cooking Them
A green bean casserole recipe is a quintessential part of the holidays for many Americans, who relish the mixture of tender green beans, creamy sauce, and crispy fried onions to finish it all off. However, while the green beans are a key component of that dish, the add-ins amp up the flavor and serve to disguise any issues with the actual cook of the vegetables. Green beans on their own aren't always as popular a side because it can be tough to cook them to perfection — often, you'll end up with a limp end result that isn't exactly the most appetizing.
Don't Make The Same Trader Joe's Croissant Mistake As Reddit
Trader Joe's has its fair share of great and not-so-great items. Among the chain's most popular products, you'll find its frozen mandarin orange chicken, dark chocolate peanut butter cups, Unexpected Cheddar cheese, Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend, and butternut squash macaroni and cheese, which were all voted favorites overall in 2021 by Trader Joe's customers. Of course, what's a good or a bad product depends on everyone's personal taste.
How The Pandemic Changed Chick-Fil-A's First 100 Promotion
Nobody can argue that the COVID-19 pandemic changed life in many ways, and one of the most affected markets was the food industry. For one, more than 100,000 restaurants went out of business in the United States alone, per QSR. As restaurants shuttered their dining rooms, the focus shifted to delivery and takeout. "There were a lot of restaurants that didn't offer those services, specifically delivery, at the beginning of the pandemic," cofounder of Brizo FoodMetrics Trevor Shimizu said.
Garlicky Grilled Zucchini Recipe
Zucchini may not be everyone's favorite vegetable, but there are ways to make it pretty palatable. Zucchini bread is everyone's standby when they find themselves "blessed" with a gift of this overabundant vegetable, but recipe developer Jennine Bryant suggests grilling it, instead. She says that this grilled zucchini dish is "fresh and full of flavor," adding that the garlic she uses "perfectly complement[s] the sweetness of the grilled zucchini." The way she likes to apply this seasoning is to rub a cut clove over the zucchini, telling us this technique "really impart[s] the flavor of the garlic."
Creamy Shrimp Dip Recipe
When you need to find a snack for a party, game night, book club, or backyard gathering, one of the easiest and most obvious options out there is chips and dip. This simple pairing is convenient, versatile, and easy to mindlessly snack on. Sure, you could pick up a jar of your favorite salsa, hummus, or onion dip, but anyone can do that. Why not take things to the next level? With just a few ingredients and a blender, you can surprise guests at your next get-together with this savory, indulgent creamy shrimp dip, courtesy of recipe developer Susan Olayinka, who runs the blog The Flexible Fridge.
The Easy Hack For Grating Parmesan Cheese
Few kitchen gadgets are more daunting than your cheese grater. Yes, it looks simple enough to operate: Drag the surface of the cheese against the device's teeth and — voila — it's beautifully grated. There is one caveat, however. That previous sentence (and the act of grating cheese) both involve the word "teeth" and, if truth be known, no one enjoys using an instrument that has teeth. If you've ever lost a hefty chunk of your epidermis while converting a block of cheese into manageable shreds, you are far from alone. The grater is, after all, a dangerous device. In fact, in 2015 a man was charged with assault after attacking a woman with a cheese grater (via The Hamilton Spectator).
Andrew Zimmern's Secret Step To Leveling Up Burgers
Whether it's a Labor Day barbecue or a joyous meal any other time of year, it's always time to have family and friends over for the perfect hamburger. Hamburgers are part of the American fabric. This sandwich is such a large part of our DNA that Quartz reveals that if the amount of meat consumed by Americans were measured in burgers, the average person eats 2.4 burgers a day, adding up to a whopping 50 billion burgers a year. Yep, the United States thinks this staple is kind of sublime, and luckily Andrew Zimmern is sharing his secret step to leveling up this classic backyard picnic staple.
