CDC: Wendy’s E. coli outbreak spreads to New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Food poisoning incidents, thought to be caused by bad lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants, have spread to both New York and Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday. The new cases raised the number of states where diners have fallen ill to six.
BU wins $64 million competition
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Senator Chuck Schumer announced today that he has helped secure $63.7 million for Binghamton via a highly competitive regional challenge to make the Southern Tier America’s next major battery research and manufacturing hub. According to Schumer, Binghamton University has been awarded the money for...
New standards for concealed carry permit in place, confusion still remains
Just two days into the new standards required of gun owners to obtain a concealed carry permit in New York, confusion and unanswered questions remain. The new standards to obtain the conceal carry permit in New York took effect September 1 but, as one gun store owner tells us, there is no real clarity on how to implement the new requirements.
What’s next for divisive Moreau biochar plant
MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, the town of Moreau made a decision on a proposed fertilizer plant that has sparked no shortage of pushback from town residents. Now, it’s official: Saratoga Biochar is on its way. On Thursday, Aug. 25, the Moreau Town Planning Board gave site...
Empire State Weekly: Legal implications of changing gun laws
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, new gun safety laws are now in effect and its causing confusion and concern among gun owners. The new laws will see the biggest changes for those who wish to obtain or maintain conceal carry permits. Peter Pullano, a...
New York’s new concealed carry law now in effect
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Under New York’s new law, those with concealed carry permits are not allowed to bring their guns in areas that are deemed sensitive locations such as government buildings, schools, and restaurants that serve alcohol. The new law has already faced a legal challenge in New York’s...
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly wasted little time after a decisive victory in Kansas for abortion rights before sending out a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be “on the chopping block” if her party did not win in the November elections.
AG’s Office: No charges for officers who killed David Wandell
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) concluded today that a prosecutor would not be able to prove any wrongdoing of the police officers who shot and killed David Wandell after a police chase through the city of Elmira in the summer of 2021.
