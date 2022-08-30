ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sausalito, CA

Westbound Interstate 580 Shut Down Due To Fatal Collision

OAKLAND (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland remain closed late Saturday night following a fatal traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on the freeway at MacArthur Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m. The Alameda County Coroner's Office is en route to the scene.
I-580 Lanes Open Following Fatal Collision With Pedestrian

All lanes have reopened on I-580 in Oakland near the I-980 connector following a fatal collision Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay. Westbound lanes of I-580 were closed near the MacArthur Boulevard onramp after a pedestrian attempted to run across the interstate and was struck by a vehicle at 9:15 p.m..
12-year-old girl shot in road rage incident Friday afternoon; suspect in custody

PITTSBURG (BCN) A road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon injured a 12-year-old girl after she was shot, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue. The girl, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She is in stable condition Friday evening at a local hospital.
Arrests Made In Rolex Robbery Case

Three suspects were arrested in Galt on suspicion of robbing a Foster City man of his Rolex watch, the Foster City Police Department announced Friday. Police responded to reports of a man who said he was followed home, restrained and had his wrist watch ripped away from him by two individuals on Friday. The two suspects fled in a white Chevy Tahoe.
Police Searching For Strong Arm Robbery Suspects

FOSTER CITY (BCN) Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch Wednesday afternoon. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects. The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry rouse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco. Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch.
Police Investigating Thursday Night Shooting

San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No arrests have been made....
Sunday Afternoon Roundup

The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
