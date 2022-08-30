Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
A Toxic Red Tide Has Killed An 'Uncountable' Number of Fish in the Bay AreaDaniella CressmanSan Francisco, CA
Stephen Curry Receives His College Degree 13 Years After Leaving School to Pursue his NBA DreamAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Related
SFGate
Westbound Interstate 580 Shut Down Due To Fatal Collision
OAKLAND (BCN) The westbound lanes of Interstate 580 in Oakland remain closed late Saturday night following a fatal traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision occurred on the freeway at MacArthur Boulevard at about 9:15 p.m. The Alameda County Coroner's Office is en route to the scene.
SFGate
I-580 Lanes Open Following Fatal Collision With Pedestrian
All lanes have reopened on I-580 in Oakland near the I-980 connector following a fatal collision Saturday night, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Andrew Barclay. Westbound lanes of I-580 were closed near the MacArthur Boulevard onramp after a pedestrian attempted to run across the interstate and was struck by a vehicle at 9:15 p.m..
SFGate
Chp Identifies Two Vehicles Likely Involved In 2021 Fatal Interstate 880 Shooting That Killed Fremont Toddler
The California Highway Patrol released the identification early Friday evening of two possible vehicles that may have been involved in a November 2021 fatal shooting on Interstate 880 in Oakland that claimed the life of a 23-month-old Fremont boy. The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021,...
SFGate
Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian-Vehicle Collision In South San Jose Saturday Night
SAN JOSE (BCN) A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in south San Jose Saturday night, according to the San Jose Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident occurred at about 8:45 p.m. in the 5800 block of Santa Teresa Boulevard, near Santa Teresa High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
9-year-old boy shot in Oakland freeway shooting, CHP says
A 9-year-old boy was shot and injured while sitting in the front passenger of a car on an Oakland freeway Tuesday night, CHP said.
SFGate
12-year-old girl shot in road rage incident Friday afternoon; suspect in custody
PITTSBURG (BCN) A road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday afternoon injured a 12-year-old girl after she was shot, according to the Pittsburg Police Department. A police spokesperson said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the area of Harbor Street and Atlantic Avenue. The girl, whose injuries are not life-threatening, was shot in her right lower leg. She is in stable condition Friday evening at a local hospital.
12 trash cans set on fire along San Francisco's Embarcadero
San Francisco Police Department's arson unit is investigating the incidents.
SFGate
Arrests Made In Rolex Robbery Case
Three suspects were arrested in Galt on suspicion of robbing a Foster City man of his Rolex watch, the Foster City Police Department announced Friday. Police responded to reports of a man who said he was followed home, restrained and had his wrist watch ripped away from him by two individuals on Friday. The two suspects fled in a white Chevy Tahoe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
40-year-old man arrested after robbing 3 SF Bay Area banks, police say
A 40-year-old man allegedly went on an East Bay bank robbery spree that included stops in Berkeley, Dublin and Walnut Creek.
SFGate
Police Searching For Strong Arm Robbery Suspects
FOSTER CITY (BCN) Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch Wednesday afternoon. At 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects. The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry rouse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco. Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch.
SFGate
Police Investigating Thursday Night Shooting
San Jose police responded to a double shooting Thursday night on the 1100 block of East William Street, according to the department's official Twitter account. The shooting was first reported at 10:31 p.m. police said. Two adult victims were injured, at least one by gunfire. No arrests have been made....
Why visitors have been flocking to Arcangeli Grocery Co., a Bay Area gem in Pescadero, for over 90 years
"We don't make a lot of money doing what we do, we do it because we love what we do."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oakland's Brotzeit Lokal is the best restaurant for beer, sausage on the waterfront
On warm summer days, locals gather at red picnic tables on the patio to wash down sausages with pilsners.
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
San Francisco house fire spreads to adjacent home, injures 1 firefighter
One firefighter was injured in a two-alarm house fire in in the Bret Harte neighborhood south of Bayview in San Francisco, officials said.
Man grabs girl, 14, in attempted kidnapping near Bay Area school, police say
A 14-year-old girl broke away from the grip of a man who grabbed her as she walked to her school, police said.
Couple robbed at gunpoint in Stanford Shopping Center parking lot, police say
The suspected thieves pulled up behind the couple's car in the parking lot, essentially trapping them.
SFGate
Sunday Afternoon Roundup
The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a "significant threat" to both the natural ecosystem and the state's multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, said California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Here's how the heat wave is expected to unfold in the SF Bay Area
By now, you've probably heard that the San Francisco Bay Area is about to get miserably hot, especially in inland areas.
Bay Area community outraged that missing teen only now publicly reported
14-year-old Lizy Martinez-Estrada has been missing since Aug. 8.
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0