Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Finally (!) Makes the Decision That ‘Changes Lives Forever’ — and We Know Who He Picks
His years of waffling are down to mere days. It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Sheila’s Determination to See Finn Leads Her to Take a Huge Risk
Sheila’s not taking no for an answer. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Deacon tries to reason with Sheila, who won’t listen to him. Read about it below and watch the preview. After discovering Sheila was...
Young & Restless Is Finally Going to Right the Wrong That So Infuriated ‘Skyle’ Fans
Few romances have captivated The Young and the Restless fans over the years quite like that of Kyle and Summer. And that’s no small feat, seeing as how downright messy things between them got when she forced him into a marriage to save Lola’s life. But hey, love wins out in the end, and Summer and Kyle had been pining for each other from practically the moment they first met!
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Drops a Bomb on Victor — and Lily’s Annoyed by Billy’s Latest Actions
Lily is less than thrilled with Billy’s news. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Tessa’s causing a problem. Read what happens and watch the preview below. After Billy broke the news to Chelsea that he was leaving the podcast...
Days of Our Lives’ Dan Feuerriegel Reveals the Hair-Raising Results of an Inadvertent Grizzly Adams Makeover
Sometime it’s nice to make a change to our daily routine and in the case of Days of Our Lives’ Dan Feuerriegel (EJ), it appeared he made one as well — by simply stopping one altogether. A lot of men shave daily, while others like a little scruff, then there are the ones who wear beards and keep them nicely trimmed… However, the NBC soap star showed his followers just what happens when you let the trimming slide for a day, or two, or three…
epicstream.com
Angelina Jolie Declares All-New War After Shiloh Moved In With Brad Pitt? Maddox's Sister Allegedly Craves 'Peace And Normality'
Angelina Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is done waiting for a judge’s sign-off, and she wants to move in with Brad Pitt, a new report suggested. Is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Siding With Brad Pitt In Their Lengthy Custody Battle?. Sources told Life & Style, in its latest edition, that...
Miley Cyrus Reportedly ‘Not on Good Terms’ With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Amid Parents’ Divorce
Growing up Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus shared a close bond, even starring together in Disney Channel’s mega-hit series, Hannah Montana. However, their relationship has reportedly taken a sad turn amid her dad’s split with mom Tish — and right now, there’s no end in sight to the feud. Her parents have had an on-again, off-again marriage for almost 30 years, but the latest separation had Miley taking very clear sides. They’ve even gone as far as to unfollow each other on Instagram, according to The Sun. Apparently, Miley “didn’t agree with some things that her father has done” and the...
Spencer Pratt Revealed the 'Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met' Is a Beloved 'Friends' Star & Social Media is Going Nuts
Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star. After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” @spencerpratt Replying to @stephdabest6 ♬ original sound – spencerpratt Not only did Pratt call out...
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
Young & Restless’ Joshua Morrow Reveals ‘My Least Favorite Story to Play’
Unfortunately, it’s one he just can’t get away from!. It’s always a good time when actors are asked what their favorite plots have been over the years. But more often than not, we learn more about the actors when they’re asked what their least favorite storylines have been!
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Memories of Her General Hospital Family Help Days of Our Lives’ Tamara Braun Heal From a Devastating Loss
So often, happy memories can help us move forward. It’s been a little under a month since Days of Our Lives‘ Tamara Braun (Ava) shared that she lost her dear friend Lea. Since then, the actress has understandably been quiet on social media as she’s been saying goodbye to her good friend, processing her grief and going through, as she said on one post, “boxes of memories looking for Lea.”
The Days of Our Lives Relationship that Could Start Chad’s Healing — and Tick Off Just About Everyone Else!
Sometimes love can bloom in the strangest of places. There’s no denying that Chad has been a changed man on Days of Our Lives ever since Abigail’s murder. Driven, haunted and morose, his every interaction is clouded by his pain. It’s been heartbreaking to watch, but the only real time he comes alive these days is when he’s pushing to find Abigail’s murderer.
General Hospital Heartbreak: Willow’s Next Move Could Be Setting Up the Most Crushing Death Since BJ’s — Plus, Our One Hope
Keep the tissues handy, folks. We knew that General Hospital wanted to scare us when it had Willow elect to put off cancer treatment in order to safeguard her pregnancy. We knew that we were supposed to worry that the delay would doom her. But we also knew that the show wouldn’t really kill off Michael’s significant other.
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, September 5, through Friday, September 9, battle lines are drawn ever more deeply in the Forresters and Logans’ fight over Douglas’ living arrangements. In one corner, we have Steffy restating her desire to see her family reunited — especially Mom and Dad. In the other, we have Brooke issuing ultimatums and calling in reinforcements. That’s right! Donna and Katie are coming off of the sidelines! And in the middle of the melee, we have Liam, dear, sweet Liam, poised to say the wrong thing at any moment and make an explosive situation go kaboom. Sorry, we didn’t mean to make you tense! Read on and chillax with the details on these teasers and more…
A Deluded Sheila Decides Finn Still Loves Her — and Thomas Reminds Hope He’s a One-Woman Man
At Il Giardino, Deacon starts acting weird when he and Finn are talking. Finn asks if he’s okay and Deacon says he needs to handle something really quick. Across the way, Sheila notices Finn, who turns around to face in her direction. At Brooke’s place, she and Liam mock...
General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Is Sent an Impossible-to-Ignore Message — Wait Till You See From Whom!
Good things come to those who are persistent. Whether it’s by email, snail mail or by phone, it’s always nice to receive a message from a family member or friend. In the case of General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom, the message was a bit more up close and personal than that.
Young & Restless Exclusive: Lauralee Bell Opens Up About Her Parents’ Beautiful Love-After-Life Reunion
Lauralee Bell is a big believer in seeking out the positive aspects of life. If there’s a bright side to a dark situation, she will do her best to find it. So although mom Lee Phillip Bell passed away back in February of 2020, the actress — who has played Young & Restless‘ Christine on-and-off since 1983 — has found a beautiful way to keep her spirit alive.
Hold Onto Your Hats! What’s Next on General Hospital Is ‘Unreal,’ Teases Maurice Benard
“Talk is cheap,” the actor noted. “In the end, acting will prevail.”. The life of a mobster can be tough, especially as you start racking up the enemies. But that’s nothing compared to the life of a soap mobster! General Hospital‘s Sonny has ticked off his share of people over his 29 years in Port Charles — and we aren’t just talking about locals!
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Is Keeping a Secret, and ‘I Can’t Wait to Let You All In on Everything’
Michelle Stafford isn’t one to let any grass grow under her feet. But produce? Hmm… maybe. As the Young & Restless Emmy winner revealed via Instagram on August 22, “today was the first day of a super cool project. It’s gonna take a while… it’s gonna take some work. All great things take work.
