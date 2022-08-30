From Monday, September 5, through Friday, September 9, battle lines are drawn ever more deeply in the Forresters and Logans’ fight over Douglas’ living arrangements. In one corner, we have Steffy restating her desire to see her family reunited — especially Mom and Dad. In the other, we have Brooke issuing ultimatums and calling in reinforcements. That’s right! Donna and Katie are coming off of the sidelines! And in the middle of the melee, we have Liam, dear, sweet Liam, poised to say the wrong thing at any moment and make an explosive situation go kaboom. Sorry, we didn’t mean to make you tense! Read on and chillax with the details on these teasers and more…

