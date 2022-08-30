Read full article on original website
Conspiracy theorist ruled ineligible in race for Ohio secretary of state
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump's discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election isn't eligible to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate vying to challenge Ohio's Republican elections chief, according to an assistant secretary of state's letter decertifying her candidacy.
WKYC
DeSantis files motion to dismiss suspended state attorney's lawsuit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Just a couple of hours ago, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a response to a lawsuit filed last week by suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. In the response, DeSantis argues he has the right to take Warren out of the job based on the...
Cleveland City Council to interview its finalists for police commission appointments
CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has narrowed the list down to 12 finalists for its appointments to the city's new police commission. Based on the passage of Issue 24 by voters last November, Cleveland City Council will appoint three representatives to the commission, while Mayor Justin Bibb will appoint ten representatives. All 13 members must be approved by the Mayor's Appointments Committee and the full council before taking their seats.
Akron city leaders and activists push for police civilian review board, disagree on how it should become law
AKRON, Ohio — The city of Akron is taking a step toward transparency. Mayor Dan Horrigan's office is proposing a police civilian review board that would allow citizens and police outsiders to hold officers accountable. A five-page document reveals the city of Akron's plan to increase police accountability with...
Northeast Ohio man charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud
CLEVELAND — A Solon man was indicted and charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 56-year-old Ciaran Dillon, the former Chief Financial Officer of Claddagh Irish...
9 Ohio Lottery employees working at JACK Thistledown Racino accused of forging timesheets, stealing thousands of dollars
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Eight Ohio Lottery Commission investigators and their supervisor have been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars by forging timesheets while working at JACK Thistledown Racino. The state inspector general's office alleges the individuals turned in fraudulent sheets for time they never actually worked and...
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
3News' Carmen Blackwell emcees United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland’s annual meeting
CLEVELAND — The United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland, a charitable organization that provides funding for vital social services in the African-American community, held its annual meeting on Aug. 23 at Severance Hall. 3News anchor and reporter Carmen Blackwell emceed the event, which was a celebration of UBF’s 40th...
Court won't hear appeal in Oberlin College $25M judgment
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not take up an appeal of a $25 million judgment against Oberlin College in a business' lawsuit claiming it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident involving three Black students. The court did not say...
Power-punching boxer Earnie Shavers, who grew up in Northeast Ohio, dies at 78
CLEVELAND — Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78. Former British boxer and close friend Kenny Rainford told The Associated Press in a telephone call from Liverpool, England, that his close friend died on Thursday in Virginia at the home of one of his daughters.
See all the prizes won in Ohio from the Mega Millions lottery drawing on September 2, 2022
CLEVELAND — Despite no one hitting the $169 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, plenty of people still won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO!...
Powerball lottery drawing for September 3, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 24, 2022. There may not have been any winners in the $148 million Powerball drawing, but plenty of Ohioans won prizes with smaller amounts of money. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
WKYC
South Carolina prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state's main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings, and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the results...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland City Council lay out proposal for spending $102 million in ARPA funds
CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is finalizing its plan to spend the next round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Monday, Cleveland City Council and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's office announced plans to allocate over $102 million to 15 separate initiatives. The two sides met for over four hours in a caucus earlier in the day. The next step will be to create legislation that can be introduced to council at their September 12 meeting.
'Addiction is a disease, it is not a weakness': Northeast Ohio community leaders recognize International Overdose Awareness Day
AKRON, Ohio — For International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, community leaders in Summit County came together to speak out against the stigma surrounding addiction, share resources, and give updated numbers of overdose deaths in the county. Through a virtual press conference, Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler...
Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
Parma soldier suffers injury after volunteering to fight for Ukraine in war against Russia
PARMA, Ohio — Manus McCaffery lived for three months as a member of a volunteer division of the Georgian military in Ukraine's fight against Russia. That was before an injury forced him to return home to Parma. "We rolled out, we were there to hit an armor column, unfortunately...
Black Business Month: How a Cleveland lawyer became 'The People's Esquire' during pandemic hardships
CLEVELAND — 37-year-old Arleesha Wilson is a mother of two, a 2003 graduate of Cleveland’s John Hay High School and the owner of her own law firm. The accomplishment is notable as a Black woman because women of color only hold 3 percent of law firm leadership positions, according to the American Bar Association.
Mega Millions drawing for August 30, 2022: See all the winning prizes sold in Ohio
CLEVELAND — Although nobody hit the $153 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prizes throughout Ohio. The Ohio Lottery says there were 15,671 different winning tickets sold in the state with varying prizes...
WKYC
Berea-Midpark High School installs 'safe space' for students
BEREA, Ohio — Districts across Northeast Ohio have been adding special rooms to their schools in order to help students while promoting mental health. Berea-Midpark High School is one of the most recent schools to install a room called "John's Safe Place," which is an area where students can find comfort and decompress.
WKYC
