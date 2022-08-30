ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WKYC

Conspiracy theorist ruled ineligible in race for Ohio secretary of state

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump's discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election isn't eligible to appear on the November ballot as an independent candidate vying to challenge Ohio's Republican elections chief, according to an assistant secretary of state's letter decertifying her candidacy.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Cleveland City Council to interview its finalists for police commission appointments

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council has narrowed the list down to 12 finalists for its appointments to the city's new police commission. Based on the passage of Issue 24 by voters last November, Cleveland City Council will appoint three representatives to the commission, while Mayor Justin Bibb will appoint ten representatives. All 13 members must be approved by the Mayor's Appointments Committee and the full council before taking their seats.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Northeast Ohio man charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud

CLEVELAND — A Solon man was indicted and charged with two counts of alleged wire fraud on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 56-year-old Ciaran Dillon, the former Chief Financial Officer of Claddagh Irish...
SOLON, OH
WKYC

Court won't hear appeal in Oberlin College $25M judgment

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would not take up an appeal of a $25 million judgment against Oberlin College in a business' lawsuit claiming it was libeled by the school after a shoplifting incident involving three Black students. The court did not say...
OBERLIN, OH
WKYC

Power-punching boxer Earnie Shavers, who grew up in Northeast Ohio, dies at 78

CLEVELAND — Earnie Shavers, whose thunderous punches stopped 68 fighters and earned him heavyweight title fights with Muhammad Ali and Larry Holmes, has died. He was 78. Former British boxer and close friend Kenny Rainford told The Associated Press in a telephone call from Liverpool, England, that his close friend died on Thursday in Virginia at the home of one of his daughters.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

South Carolina prison to treat substance abuse with digital therapy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Corrections will offer a new digital tracking service to support addiction therapy for inmates in the state's main prison for women. Eligible inmates will report their substance use, cravings, and triggers on a smart device, and counselors will use the results...
MENTAL HEALTH
WKYC

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland City Council lay out proposal for spending $102 million in ARPA funds

CLEVELAND — The city of Cleveland is finalizing its plan to spend the next round of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). On Monday, Cleveland City Council and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's office announced plans to allocate over $102 million to 15 separate initiatives. The two sides met for over four hours in a caucus earlier in the day. The next step will be to create legislation that can be introduced to council at their September 12 meeting.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Addiction is a disease, it is not a weakness': Northeast Ohio community leaders recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

AKRON, Ohio — For International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, community leaders in Summit County came together to speak out against the stigma surrounding addiction, share resources, and give updated numbers of overdose deaths in the county. Through a virtual press conference, Summit County Medical Examiner Dr. Lisa Kohler...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Shots allegedly fired at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio — A shooting happened at the Canfield Fair on Saturday night, according to reports from NBC affiliate station WFMJ. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Authorities confirmed to WFMJ that shots were fired...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Berea-Midpark High School installs 'safe space' for students

BEREA, Ohio — Districts across Northeast Ohio have been adding special rooms to their schools in order to help students while promoting mental health. Berea-Midpark High School is one of the most recent schools to install a room called "John's Safe Place," which is an area where students can find comfort and decompress.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
Northeast Ohio local news

