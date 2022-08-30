Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unsolved Death Of Masseuses Exposes Police CorruptionJeffery MacOak Grove, KY
The Legend of The Bell WitchSara BAdams, TN
Their Mother Vanished In 1974, But Authorities Refused To Take A Report Until 2013The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Campbell, KY
Local Record Label To Release First AlbumArtists Restoring Culture ( ARC Exhibit)Hopkinsville, KY
Related
WSMV
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
WTVC
1 killed, 4 injured in Murfreesboro crash
MURFREESBORO, Tn. — The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured. It happened at 1 a.m. Sunday morning on East Clark Boulevard at North Tennessee Boulevard. According to Murfreesboro police, preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a...
whopam.com
Man on scooter injured in hit and run accident
A hit and run accident late Friday night at Glass Avenue and North Elm Street injured a man riding an electric scooter. The Hopkinsville police collision report says two vehicles were stopped on North Elm facing northbound when the rear one went around the other and disregarded the stop sign.
wkdzradio.com
Three Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on Canton Road in Cadiz sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Gregory Trawick of Cadiz was exiting the Taste Of South parking lot and pulled into the path of a southbound SUV driven by Eric Hamilton of South Fulton, Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Couple Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Clarksville man and woman were charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area after city cameras located a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The vehicle was located on Sharpe Street and reportedly was driven...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Pembroke Road Wreck
A wreck on Pembroke Road sent a man to the hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way failed to stop at the intersection and hit a southbound truck on Pembroke Road. The crash sent the truck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 am a truck was exiting Lowe’s when it was struck by a northbound van. The driver of the van was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whopam.com
Woman reports robbery on North Drive
A woman reported a robbery in the parking lot of the Brickyard Plaza on North Drive Friday night. The victim told Hopkinsville police that she gave a woman a ride and that woman then took her wallet under the threat of violence and fled the scene. The incident is being...
k105.com
Elderly Scottsville man killed when drunk driver runs red light
A woman has been arrested and charged with killing an elderly Scottsville man in a drunk driving crash. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning at approximately 8:15 to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident. Police said the investigation...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Robbery
A Hopkinsville woman told police someone took her belongings during a robbery on North Drive Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say the woman gave another woman a ride and she took her wallet and threatened to assault her. No arrest has been made and no description of the suspect has been...
Couple arrested in Stewart County near courthouse
A couple was arrested in Stewart County after officials searched their vehicle outside of the Stewart County courthouse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whopam.com
Pedestrian critically injured in accident identified
Hopkinsville police have identified the man critically injured in the vehicle versus pedestrian accident from Monday night on East 21st Street. Sgt. Mike Atkins says 53-year old Derrick Baker of Hopkinsville was flown to Skyline Medical Center after he was struck by a westbound car driven by 21-year old Katilyn Orten of Pembroke near the intersection with Croft Street.
19-Year-Old Struck In A Pedestrian Accident In Clarksville (Clarksville, TN)
According to the officials, a pedestrian accident was reported on Wednesday evening. The officials stated that the accident took place at Preachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Tennessee woman that was injured in a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the 17-mile-marker in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Jessica Ipina of La Vergne was northbound when she lost control on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to go into the median, enter the roadway again then hit a tractor-trailer driven by Rosemary Brown of Fort Campbell before hitting a rock wall.
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman injured in Caldwell Co. crash
A Dawson Springs woman was flown to an Evansville hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Marion Road in Caldwell County Thursday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the intersection of Marion Road and Pleasant Valley Road around 1 p.m. for reports of a crash. Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by 73-year-old Lawana Wood of Dawson Springs had been heading south on Marion when the vehicle exited the roadway for an unknown reason before coming a stop in a ditch.
Couple arrested after drugs, gun found outside Stewart County courthouse
A Buchanan couple faces multiple drug charges after they were arrested in the parking lot of a Stewart County courthouse earlier this week.
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In East 21st Street Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm 53-year-old Derrick Baker was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car driven by 21-year-old Katlyn Orten of Pembroke at the intersection of Croft Street.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a crash on Roaring Spring Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says a motorcycle driven by Roger LaBar from Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, was westbound on Kentucky 164 when he struck a deer near the intersection of New Hope Road.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Madison
It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Nesbitt Lane off Gallatin Pike.
Comments / 1