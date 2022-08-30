ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

Elderly Man Dies Following Fiery Crash Into Gaithersburg Home

By Annie DeVoe
 5 days ago
A Gaithersburg man has died following the fiery crash. Photo Credit: Pete Piringer MCFRS PIO (Twitter)

Additional details have been released in connection to a fiery car crash into a townhome in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as an elderly Gaithersburg man, has died from his injuries sustained in the crash in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Drive, according to a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

Investigators say that the 62-year-old driver of the 2016 white BMW was driving south on Orchard Ridge Drive when he crossed over the center median, left the roadway, and crashed into the townhome residences of 432 and 434 Orchard Ridge Drive.

Investigators believe that the fire began in the vehicle engine compartment before it spread through the homes at 430 and 428 Orchard Ridge Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 29, causing around $400,000 worth of damage.

Two people were rescued from the home during the blaze that ended up displacing six people.

