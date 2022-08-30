ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryanair CEO says recovery remains fragile, risks remain

 5 days ago
LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) is continuing to experience a very strong recovery but it remains fragile and could be knocked off course by external developments, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

"While our recovery and growth is very strong, it is still very fragile and is prone to falling over in the case of adverse outside developments," Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told a news conference in London.

It "looks like we are on track" to report an average of 4% empty seats per flight for the month of August, the same level as July, he said.

Reporting by Muvija M; Writing by Conor Humphries

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia shares ease, euro slugged by energy crisis

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped on Monday while the euro took a fresh spill after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe, leading some governments there to announce emergency measures to ease the pain of soaring energy prices.
