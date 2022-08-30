Waterloo cross country reloaded for new season

Cross country season has returned, and the Waterloo Pirates are ready to continue building on last season. In 2021, the Pirates were a youthful squad that just needed to build experience. Now a year older, Waterloo looks primed to continue improving in 2022.

“The overall goal is constant improvement,” Waterloo head coach Kelsey Burbach said. “Both as individuals and as a team, we want to have that constant effort to get better. We want to build off of that every day, whether it’s a meet or practice. Hopefully, the results will follow.”

Burbach described the squad as having good leadership from the older kids while also having plenty of talented youngsters that are ready to take the next step. The team’s three seniors; Sam Billingsley, Dominic Cefalu, and Maddie Webster, will be looked to for leadership on the course. The massive sophomore class, which has nine members, is ready to be led.

“This is a great group of kids overall,” Burbach said. “They hold each other in check. We have very simple rules that we all follow as a team and we hold each other accountable. The goal is to do the right thing all the time.”

For the boys varsity, David Cefalu is joined by his two talented brothers, junior Matteo and sophomore David. Matteo was typically among Waterloo’s strongest runners last season as was Harrison Schaefer. Schaefer returns for his sophomore season, as does Owen Koele. Burbach expects a big jump from David Cefalu this season and specifically called out freshman Isaac Opsteen as a name to watch as the season begins.

Webster is the unquestioned leader on the girls’ side of things, but there is plenty of talent surrounding her. Juniors Alisa Sheshina and Cordelia Webber as well as sophomores Corryn Retzloff and Evelyn Quamme have had reps at the varsity level and should continue climbing this season. Other familiar names like sophomores Sydney Gordon and Gavina Zimbric should be expected to contribute as well.

“We’ve definitely built up a good base in the past two weeks,” Burbach said. “It was evident who put in the work in the offseason. With the first meet coming up, we’re excited to set some times and keep working to improve on them. That will build a foundation, then we’ll start to build.”

That aforementioned first meet would be an invitational at River Bend Park on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 4 pm. The season picks up steam quickly as the Pirates will then travel to Lodi High School for an invitational on Saturday, Sept. 3.