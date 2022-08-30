Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
St. Louis Cardinals free agents who won’t be back next season and why
These three St. Louis Cardinals free agents will not be back for the 2023 season. The St. Louis Cardinals always seem to find a way to compete. They’re pretty much a lock to capture the National League Central this season with a strong core of players. Several of them will, however, not return for the 2023 season.
AOL Corp
Paul Goldschmidt, Triple Crown winner? An unassuming Cardinals hero demands the baseball world's attention
The lore of Paul Goldschmidt is that there is no lore. His is a career of precision, well-roundedness, inevitability, an excellence that is somehow modest. In the middle of a season where Goldschmidt is barreling toward his first MVP award, teammates past and present wanted to talk about how efficiently he rounds the bases, about how he devised a scientific test to dispense with the often superstitious process of choosing a bat. One of them compared him to Tim Duncan. No, Goldschmidt lore would seem absurd and beside the point — like if your toaster oven came with a comic book backstory instead of instructions.
Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed
The upcoming MLB free agency period is set to be filled with a multitude of veteran first basemen, from Yuli Gurriel to Josh Bell. New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo reportedly plans to join this group. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided updates on several players who will be eligible to hit free agency […] The post Rumor: Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo’s early plans for offseason, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Scherzer’s blunt prognosis of rash of injuries to MLB pitchers
Injuries are at an all-time high this season in professional baseball, both in the Minors and at the MLB level. In a day and age where so many guys are throwing in the high 90’s and into triple-digits, countless pitchers are ending up on the IL. If you’re asking New York Mets starter Max Scherzer why it’s happening so much, he has the answer: Bad mechanics.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
WATCH: Albert Pujols hits clutch, pinch-hit homer for 695th of career
In what will very likely end up being his final at-bat against the Chicago Cubs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit the 695th career of his illustrious career in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. Pujols came to bat with a runner on in the eighth inning in a 0-0 tie. He...
Astros infielder named AL Player of the Month, but not who you think
The Houston Astros did not draw a ton of attention this season. Much of the talk around baseball has been about the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. Quietly, the Astros have been cruising for a few months. Pair that with the Yankees struggles and Houston finds itself five games up for home field advantage. One of the biggest reasons for the recent surge has been the play of third baseman Alex Bregman.
Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push
One of the surprise playoff contenders of the 2022 MLB season, the Baltimore Orioles remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. The Orioles are a mere 1.5 games out of the final wildcard spot, trailing the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by a young up-and-coming core spearheaded by former first overall pick Adley Rutschman and […] The post Orioles adds former All-Star with serious pop for playoff push appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Phillies' Hoskins believes Judge receiving 'Bonds treatment'
Aaron Judge is on such a historic home run pace, that he's drawing comparisons to the greatest home run hitter of all time. The New York Yankees slugger launched his 50th home run of the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Angels and now has 52 on the season after launching one Tuesday and another Saturday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Andrew Benintendi injury gets worrying update from Yankees manager Aaron Boone
The New York Yankees are not having a good time right now. After an electric first half of the season, the team has struggled immensely after the trade deadline, even after acquiring Andrew Benintendi. After dominating the AL East for so long, the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays are slowly catching up to them. It’s a scary and frustrating time in the Bronx right now.
Pujols reaches 695 HRs, Mikolas goes 8 in Cards' win vs Cubs
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and Miles Mikolas tossed eight shutout innings to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 2-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Pujols drilled the two-run, pinch-hit shot off reliever Brandon Hughes (2-2). A probable future Hall of Famer, Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696) on the all-time home run list. Pujols has seven pinch-hit homers in his career, including two this season. He has homered against 451 different pitchera, an all-time record.
Yardbarker
Top Cardinals Prospect Keeps Showing Off His Power
Just a month ago, we weren’t sure where St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Jordan Walker would end up. Many were theorizing that his days in the Cards organization were numbered after trade rumors about Juan Soto began circulating. Ultimately, the Cards didn’t go for Soto and held onto Walker,...
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed
The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buck Showalter drops Max Scherzer update that will put Mets fans at ease
Max Scherzer getting pulled from his most recent start had New York Mets fans worried. In the midst of a strong performance against the Washington Nationals, he started feeling fatigued on the left side of his body. The superstar pitcher was sidelined for weeks after dealing with the same issue earlier in the season.
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan sitting Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Donovan is being replaced at designated hitter by Albert Pujols versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. In 360 plate appearances this season, Donovan has a .290 batting average with a .768...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos set for MRI on oblique
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is scheduled to undergo an MRI to address a tight right oblique, multiple outlets reported
Yardbarker
Shohei Ohtani Hits 30th Homer; Makes History Against Yankees
Since the beginning of last season, Shohei Ohtani has introduced himself to the baseball world as a one-of-a-kind talent. He is a true unicorn in Major League Baseball, and on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, he crushed his 30th home run of the season, etching himself on another line in the record books.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 9/4/2022
The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will wrap up their weekend rivalry series at Busch Stadium on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick, laid out below. Chicago has fallen from the...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Joc, Giants beat Phillies again
SAN FRANCISCO -- The most disappointing part about the way the Giants played in July and August is the fact that they weren't trying to chase down juggernauts. The Giants needed only to catch the San Diego Padres or Philadelphia Phillies, two teams that have long histories of collapsing in September and have looked seriously flawed in their visits to Oracle Park this week. After getting swept by the Padres to fall hopelessly behind, the Giants have at least played a stronger brand of baseball against the Phillies.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa not in lineup Friday for Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Sosa is being replaced at shortstop by Bryson Stott versus Giants starter Alex Cobb. In 171 plate appearances this season, Sosa has a .203 batting average with a .550 OPS, 21 runs, 16...
3 reasons why the Twins will win AL Central over Guardians
The Minnesota Twins have been stuck in a three team battle atop the American League Central all season long. With the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox running right alongside them, the Twins have never had a firm grip on a playoff spot this season, and that will most likely continue throughout September.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
196K+
Followers
108K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2