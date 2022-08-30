ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WSLS

State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest

Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

85-year-old man struck, killed on Henry County road

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, VA
City
Cana, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Carroll County, VA
Crime & Safety
WSET

Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen truck

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for this stolen vehicle. The police said the stolen car is a 2004 Ford F150. The car is pulling a sixteen-foot trailer with ramps. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Raindrop Road in the Fancy Gap...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
HIGH POINT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Law Enforcement Officer#Violent Crime
WDBJ7.com

Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDBJ7.com

Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
ROANOKE, VA
pmg-va.com

Galax police report recent arrests

The Galax Police Department recently apprehended a fugitive and investigated a domestic situation and a shoplifting incident that both resulted in drug arrests. On August 22, Officer Tyler Garcia responded to the 100 block of Sutherland Road for a report of a wanted subject, identified as Mitchell Trollinger, 24, of Christiansburg.
GALAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy