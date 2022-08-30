Read full article on original website
WSLS
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
WSET
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
wfirnews.com
85-year-old man struck, killed on Henry County road
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Sept 3) at 8:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling...
WSET
Carroll Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for a stolen truck
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is looking for this stolen vehicle. The police said the stolen car is a 2004 Ford F150. The car is pulling a sixteen-foot trailer with ramps. Police said the vehicle was stolen from Raindrop Road in the Fancy Gap...
Victim identified in fatal High Point house fire
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The man killed in a house fire in High Point on Friday has been identified to FOX8 by a family member. According to the High Point Fire Chief, a call came in around 2:40 a.m. Friday about a house fire on West Green Drive. A family member identified the victim […]
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: North Carolina man dies after being struck while crossing road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality Saturday night in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Virginia...
wfmynews2.com
Report: Greensboro police, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office among law enforcement that used tech to track people
The technology is called Fog Reveal. It can give investigators clues to identify possible suspects in criminal incidents. It can pull data from hundreds of millions.
North Carolina correctional officer arrested after giving drugs to inmates, sheriff’s office says
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Former correctional officer Caroline Nicole Lyon was arrested and charged with felony providing drugs to inmates on Wednesday, after an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Corrections and Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Lyon was employed by the North Carolina Department of Corrections. An...
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a Roanoke City Police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department. 42-year-old Terry Yerkey of Roanoke was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run. Police say...
WSLS
20-year-old Virginia Tech student identified as man who died in Blacksburg pedestrian crash, officials say
BLACKSBURG, Va. – UPDATE 3:55 p.m.:. A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student lost his life after a crash on Friday morning just after midnight, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police said that they responded to the 2200 block of S. Main St. after receiving a report of a vehicle...
3 arrested after kids exposed to illegal drugs in North Carolina, deputies say
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people are facing charges after an investigation into children being exposed to illegal drugs at a home in Statesville, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies received information on Aug. 25 about minors at a home on Twilight Lane who had been exposed to illegal […]
WDBJ7.com
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
wfxrtv.com
Police: Overnight crash in Blacksburg leaves pedestrian dead
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Virginia pedestrian lost his life overnight following a crash along S. Main Street in Blacksburg, police say. According to the Blacksburg Police Department, officers — along with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad — responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 2200 block of S. Main Street just after midnight on Friday, Sept. 2.
Thomasville restaurant team remembers coworker killed in head-on car crash
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Sixty Six Grill and Tap House in Thomasville closed early Thursday as staff grieved for their 18-year-old coworker killed in a crash earlier this week. Sidney Langston died Monday night on Finch Farm Road in Trinity. 18-year-old Emily McAllister was the driver and is recovering in the hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
WSET
Scam Alert: Henry Co. deputies warn community of phone call scam
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is warning the community of a new phone scam in the area. The sheriff's office said they have received numerous calls about people who owe taxes for the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies said this is a scam call. They...
pmg-va.com
Galax police report recent arrests
The Galax Police Department recently apprehended a fugitive and investigated a domestic situation and a shoplifting incident that both resulted in drug arrests. On August 22, Officer Tyler Garcia responded to the 100 block of Sutherland Road for a report of a wanted subject, identified as Mitchell Trollinger, 24, of Christiansburg.
WSET
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said.
