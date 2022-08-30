Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Human remains found in Kenton County woods
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Kenton County. Elsmere Police say they discovered what they believe are human remains in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Police began collecting the remains on Sunday morning to determine the cause of death...
WKRC
Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
WKRC
1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
WKRC
Fireworks fans camp out bright and early for Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday morning, fireworks fans started lining up as early as 4 a.m. to get into the gates for the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Tim, Regina, Greg, and Charles were some of the first people in time. Regina and Greg are in town from Pennsylvania. “Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
WKRC
Video: Man wanted in Northern Kentucky for 'inappropriate contact'
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police release surveillance video hoping to identify a man wanted for "inappropriate contact" in Covington. Police say the man wearing the white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the side is a person of interest in an investigation. He's touched or smacked at least one person's buttocks before running off.
WKRC
Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
WKRC
As frustration grows, residents encouraged by CPD and UC to control parties in Clifton
CLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Many longtime Clifton residents have reached their boiling point after back-to-back weekends of block parties in the area. Now, Cincinnati Police and the University of Cincinnati Department of Public Safety hope to get things under control by bringing in more officers. On Thursday afternoon, it was...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRC
Man shot to death in Mt. Lookout
MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Grace Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Antonio Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where...
WKRC
EKY superintendent thanks local school district for loaning buses after flooding
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – Some students in Eastern Kentucky are going back to school after catastrophic flooding hit their homes just a month earlier. Many lost nearly everything. Now, a Northern Kentucky school district is going above and beyond to help make the transition back to school a little easier.
WKRC
Fans at football game wear Hawaiian clothes as tribute to senior who died in crash
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - Students at Friday night's Fairfield vs. Colerain football game had a Hawaiian theme as a tribute to a senior who died in a car crash this week. They were wearing leis, crocs and special shirts for Tyler Carter. He died Wednesday after crashing his car on Monday in Oxford Township.
WKRC
Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners
MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Mallard is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mallard truly is man's best friend!. He's very friendly, absolutely loves playing with toys, and gets along great with other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care website, or call (513) 541-7387.
WKRC
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Rat Pack Labor Day weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Rat Pack is back! The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra is bringing you the classics from Sinatra, Martin, and Davis, Jr. KSO conductor J.R. Cassidy talks about the songs and the singers he's found to take on these classics this Labor Day weekend.
WKRC
'Sir Bobalot' checks out the merriment and whimsy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Lords and ladies of the realm, join me on a quest for mirth and merriment! Here, at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. It’s easy to get caught up in the spirit out here between the turkey legs and the lances and the chain mail and the mud. It’s an escape. That’s why the crowd loves it. And that’s why a lot of the employees ended up here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
Military history on full display at Lunken Airport for Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks may be the main attraction at Riverfest over weekend, there's something else you won't want to miss. Military history will be on full display, thanks to the Cincinnati Warbirds at the Lunken Airport Days and four formation flyovers along the river. At...
WKRC
New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
WKRC
Holiday weekend forecast: Lingering showers, storms with heavy rainfall possible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's not the most pleasant forecast for a holiday weekend -- especially with the Western & Southern / WEBN Fireworks on the schedule for Sunday night. There will be more clouds than sun for your Friday with highs in the middle 80s. While rain chances stay low that changes this weekend.
WKRC
Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
Comments / 0