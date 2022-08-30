ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Human remains found in Kenton County woods

ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in Kenton County. Elsmere Police say they discovered what they believe are human remains in a wooded area near Palace Avenue and Spring Street. Police began collecting the remains on Sunday morning to determine the cause of death...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Where to watch the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you plan to make your way to Riverfest, be prepared for the big crowds. Whether you plan to watch the fireworks in Ohio, Kentucky, or on the water, patience is key. The huge crowds never disappoint. If you want to stake out a spot on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

1 dead, all missing accounted for after flooding in SE Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - Rescue and repair efforts are underway after heavy floods swept through Switzerland and Jefferson counties Saturday. The Jeff-Craig Fire Department says crews have been conducting search and rescue efforts in the area since 4:30 p.m. Jefferson County has received a report of someone dying around...
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Fireworks fans camp out bright and early for Riverfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday morning, fireworks fans started lining up as early as 4 a.m. to get into the gates for the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Tim, Regina, Greg, and Charles were some of the first people in time. Regina and Greg are in town from Pennsylvania. “Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, but...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Newport, KY
Traffic
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Newport, KY
Local
Ohio Traffic
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Newport, KY
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Traffic
City
Cincinnati, OH
WKRC

Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Video: Man wanted in Northern Kentucky for 'inappropriate contact'

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police release surveillance video hoping to identify a man wanted for "inappropriate contact" in Covington. Police say the man wearing the white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the side is a person of interest in an investigation. He's touched or smacked at least one person's buttocks before running off.
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Carter Beard
WKRC

Man shot to death in Mt. Lookout

MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Grace Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Antonio Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local pool invites dogs to take a dip with their owners

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WKRC) - Many local pools will be closing on Labor Day, but one pool is giving it to the dogs. The Montgomery Community Pool will allow pet owners to bring their dogs for a swim. The event is free for members of the pool and $3 for guests.
MONTGOMERY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 471#Wkrc
WKRC

Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Mallard is the sweetest dog you'll ever meet!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Mallard truly is man's best friend!. He's very friendly, absolutely loves playing with toys, and gets along great with other dogs. For more information, or to fill out an application, go to the Cincinnati Animal Care website, or call (513) 541-7387.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

'Sir Bobalot' checks out the merriment and whimsy of the Ohio Renaissance Festival

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Lords and ladies of the realm, join me on a quest for mirth and merriment! Here, at the Ohio Renaissance Festival. It’s easy to get caught up in the spirit out here between the turkey legs and the lances and the chain mail and the mud. It’s an escape. That’s why the crowd loves it. And that’s why a lot of the employees ended up here.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WKRC

Military history on full display at Lunken Airport for Riverfest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks may be the main attraction at Riverfest over weekend, there's something else you won't want to miss. Military history will be on full display, thanks to the Cincinnati Warbirds at the Lunken Airport Days and four formation flyovers along the river. At...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New video shows moment FBI attacker is shot by troopers

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Video released by Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday shows the moment the man accused of trying to breach the Cincinnati FBI field office was shot dead by troopers. The video, taken from an OSHP helicopter Aug. 11, shows Ricky Shiffer crouched down by the side...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy