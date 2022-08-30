Read full article on original website
Sinai Elementary School celebrates the school year with Kona Ice
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Kona Ice visited Sinai Elementary School on Friday. This was in celebration of back to school. The school said that faculty, staff, and students enjoyed flavoring their own shaved ice with the "Falvorwave". It was an awesome day for a Kona Ice! A great...
Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
Roanoke Fire EMS Department awarded for their contributions to saving life
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department was awarded for saving a life in an accident. "Our personnel have been hard at work keeping our city safe, and we are proud to share their accomplishments with you," the department said.
Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
Local fire departments recruits trained on personal protective equipment
(WSET) — Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department recruited trained on personal protective equipment. Today, Volunteer Academy recruits trained on personal protective equipment and SCBA," the department said.
Labor Day fun at Smith Mountain Lake and how to stay safe this weekend
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The unofficial end of summer isn't stopping people from taking to the water to finish of the season in style for Labor Day weekend. Hundreds, if not thousands, of people are expected to celebrate their weekend at Smith Mountain Lake. The Conservation Police are...
Radford's nursing programs named among the 10 best in the Commonwealth
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — Radford University's School of Nursing programs have been named among the 10 best in the Commonwealth of Virginia by nurse.org. A panel of five nursing professionals with over 55 years of combined nursing experience and seven nursing degrees reviewed nursing programs state-wide to compile the list. The panel looked at the following factors in choosing the top programs: reputation, NCLEX pass rate, tuition, and acceptance rate.
Liberty University disaster relief team shares experience helping Kentucky flood victims
JACKSON, Ky. (WSET) — Liberty University students are making a difference for members of one Kentucky community. A disaster relief team with LU Serve Now is in Jackson, Kentucky after flooding devastated the area this summer. One of the team leaders, Syri Pendleton, a strategic partnerships coordinator with LU...
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
Sunday and Labor Day bring storms; Not washouts
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday won't be a bad afternoon. I want to stress that now, however, we will see more showers around for Sunday compared to Saturday. Having said that, it's not a washout by any stretch - there will be dry time so no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but just be prepared in case a shower comes overhead.
Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
Attending an LCS athletic event? Here's what to know before you go
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're planning to go to any athletic event at an LCS school there's an updated list of things you need to know before going. "We want families, students, and the community to have a happy, healthy, and safe experience," LCS said in a statement with the updates.
A major waterline replacement will take place in phases along Roanoke Street
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A major waterline replacement will soon take place along Roanoke Street in the town of Christiansburg, with phase 1 beginning September 11. During phase 1 crews will be working to replace the waterline along Roanoke Street between East Main Street and First Street. The district...
Schools across Virginia are short-staffed, Gov. Youngkin highlights plan to fix it
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Schools are short-staffed, students are behind, and Governor Glenn Youngkin is offering a plan to fix it. "When a student is in the classroom with a teacher in person that's where the magic happens," Youngkin said. Student test scores have fallen sharply since the pandemic...
Virginia Tech junior hit and killed in Blacksburg overnight
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student died after being struck by a car in Blacksburg on Friday morning just after midnight. Blacksburg Police responded to the scene on S. Main Street with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad. They said they found the pedestrian, John Thomasson of Fairfax County, and began life-saving measures.
Escaped K-9: Amherst Co. Sheriffs Office find Odin after multiple hour search
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office was looking for one of their canines on Friday afternoon, and thankfully he was found safe. The department said K-9 Odin was found safe just before 6 p.m. on Friday. "Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks...
Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
