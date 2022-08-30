ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSET

Sinai Elementary School celebrates the school year with Kona Ice

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Kona Ice visited Sinai Elementary School on Friday. This was in celebration of back to school. The school said that faculty, staff, and students enjoyed flavoring their own shaved ice with the "Falvorwave". It was an awesome day for a Kona Ice! A great...
HALIFAX, VA
WSET

Weekend event to help teens learn safe driving

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Join the Teen Driving Solutions School this weekend for a driving program at the Virginia International Raceway near Danville. The TDSS is an organization "committed to training teens to be safe, smart and responsible drivers while also helping their parents understand how to help them Arrive Alive every time they Drive!"
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

All 50 states have now visited the Bedford Boys Tribute Center

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Boys Tribute Center may be located in Central Virginia, but a connection to every state in the country has been formed as a Hawaii resident joined the other 49 states in paying a visit to the center. On Thursday the Bedford Area Chamber...
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Danville City Councilman named to Virginia Small Business Commission

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler has been named to the Virginia Small Business Commission by Governor Glenn Youngkin. The governor announced multiple new appointments to his administration on Friday. Vogler has served on the Danville City Council since 2012, where he was the youngest person...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Bedford Fire Dept. announces successful summer, recruits nearly 25 new members

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department said they are "very proud" to announce that they have had a great summer of recruitment and retention. Chief Stone has encouraged the membership committee to work hard to interview and move quickly with new member background checks, and he said this effort has really paid off.
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

Radford's nursing programs named among the 10 best in the Commonwealth

RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — Radford University's School of Nursing programs have been named among the 10 best in the Commonwealth of Virginia by nurse.org. A panel of five nursing professionals with over 55 years of combined nursing experience and seven nursing degrees reviewed nursing programs state-wide to compile the list. The panel looked at the following factors in choosing the top programs: reputation, NCLEX pass rate, tuition, and acceptance rate.
RADFORD, VA
WSET

2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

'Missing and endangered' elderly woman is located and safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — At 11 p.m. on Thursday night, officers responded to the 1000 block of Floyd Street following a report of a missing person. Last seen at her residence around 8 p.m., Frances Carter was reported missing by family when they checked on her later and found her gone.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Sunday and Labor Day bring storms; Not washouts

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Sunday won't be a bad afternoon. I want to stress that now, however, we will see more showers around for Sunday compared to Saturday. Having said that, it's not a washout by any stretch - there will be dry time so no need to cancel any outdoor plans, but just be prepared in case a shower comes overhead.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Commercial structure fire in Roanoke, $10,000 in damages reported

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — At 3:28 a.m. on Friday, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 500 block of Norfolk Ave SW for a fire alarm. Arriving units said they found smoke showing from the outside of the building. Upon search, the department said crews located a small fire inside and quickly extinguished it.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Attending an LCS athletic event? Here's what to know before you go

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're planning to go to any athletic event at an LCS school there's an updated list of things you need to know before going. "We want families, students, and the community to have a happy, healthy, and safe experience," LCS said in a statement with the updates.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Virginia Tech junior hit and killed in Blacksburg overnight

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — A 20-year-old Virginia Tech student died after being struck by a car in Blacksburg on Friday morning just after midnight. Blacksburg Police responded to the scene on S. Main Street with members of the Blacksburg Rescue Squad. They said they found the pedestrian, John Thomasson of Fairfax County, and began life-saving measures.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSET

Teenager dead in Roanoke shooting: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke police were notified about reports of shots being fired on Saturday night. They responded to the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW at approximately 7:45 p.m. When they arrived on the scene they located a male which appeared to have had critical gunshot wounds...
ROANOKE, VA

