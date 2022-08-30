Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU football is back in action against Florida State tonightTina HowellTallahassee, FL
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Related
WCTV
Florida’s tools tax holiday starts Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida’s “Tool Time” holiday kicks off Saturday in time to cash in on savings for around-the-house projects. The sales tax holiday approved as part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package signed earlier this year by Gov. Ron DeSantis, several tools and home improvement supplies like work boots, power tools and toolboxes will be tax-free for one week from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Friday, Sept. 9.
WCTV
Cities look to snuff out smoking on Florida beaches
PANAMA CITY BEACH (NSF) - Visiting from Johnson City, Tenn., Paul and Gail Odom hadn’t noticed people smoking or cigarette butts strewn on the sand as they strolled along the lapping Gulf of Mexico waters Thursday morning. But shortly after being told about a proposed change that would ban...
WCTV
Labor Day kicks off Florida’s Drowsy Driving Prevention Week
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As many of us get ready to hit the road this labor day weekend, Florida Highway Safety is encouraging drivers to stay safe. Their message: drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving. Labor day kicks off Florida’s Drowsy Driving Prevention Week. The...
WCTV
Board of trustees emergency meeting addresses housing, compliance issue
Charles Roop goes over some of the top tech headlines for the week of Aug. 29 through Sept. 4, 2022. Sunday's rain and storm chances will be high again, but what about Labor Day? Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Sept.3.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCTV
Cauzican Foster Dogs introduces us to three pups up for adoptions
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meet the 13-week-olds Philly, Will and Hopper. Cauzican Foster Dogs host an event every Saturday at Pet Smart to try to get their pets adopted. For more information, you can visit Cauzican Care’s facebook at this link.
WCTV
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, Sept. 4
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday’s rain odds will be the highest of the Labor Day weekend, but drier air that’s anticipated to move into the region will help to lower the rain chances starting Monday. Highs will be near 90 Sunday with lows in the 70s, but high temperatures will creep into the lower to mid 90s by Tuesday. Rain chances will be in the slight category on Tuesday (30%), but increase to 40% Wednesday.
WCTV
National guard could help at short-staffed prisons
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the state continues to struggle with a shortage of correctional officers, a legislative panel next week will consider a plan that would activate Florida National Guard members to help at prisons, according to a document published Friday. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is slated for...
WCTV
Mike’s evening forecast Sep. 2, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Friday, Sep. 2, 2022. Once again, scattered showers and thunderstorms still popping up across the area. They’ll wind down this evening, but a few lightning delays at high school football are possible. The showery and sometimes...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCTV
FAMU students move back in after being displaced from dorms
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of FAMU students are now moving back into their dorms after a week of chaos and confusion. The students were relocated from two dorms on campus this past week due to a roach infestation in one and flood damage when the sprinklers went off in another.
WCTV
FAMU FB gears up for Orange Blossom Classic, massive SWAC implications on the line
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - From New Orleans to Miami Gardens, WCTV Sports has you covered during this busy weekend of college football. Hard Rock Stadium the site for Florida A&M football taking on Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic. A game with massive SWAC Conference implications as we saw a year ago.
WCTV
Morning Pep Rally visits Madison County High School
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) -The second Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Cowboys from Madison County High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game.
WCTV
LIVE BLOG: FAMU vs #17 Jackson State in the Orange Blossom Classic
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (WCTV) - Hey everybody! WCTV Sports’ Dominic Miranda here at Hard Rock Stadium for the Orange Blossom Classic between Florida A&M and #17 Jackson State. Live updates below:. __________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. FINAL: #17 Jackson State 59, FAMU 3. A statement made by JSU. Nothing going for the Rattlers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
FAMU: Land, Bohler, Covin back for Orange Blossom Classic
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M Rattlers will once again have the services of major stars Isaiah Land, BJ Bohler and Cam Covin as well as reserve WR Nick Dixon, the university announced on Friday afternoon. Their status for the 2022 Orange Blossom Classic had been unknown as a...
WCTV
REPLAY: Football Friday Night (9/2)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Fleming Island vs Rickards. Bainbridge vs Thomas County Central. Banneker vs Valdosta. Wakulla vs Gadsden...
WCTV
Perry man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing meth
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 46-year-old man was arrested and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Stephen Lance Gamble was arrested on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the conspiracy of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine or 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.
WCTV
40 pounds of pot seized, 3 people arrested on drug charges in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department’s narcotics unit raided two homes Thursday, finding nearly 40 pounds of marijuana, pills, weapons, cash, and arresting three suspects. TPD says the search warrants were carried out after an anonymous tip about drug trafficking lead to a months-long investigation. Officers say...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCTV
Suspect arrested in connection to an ATM armed robbery in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department arrested a suspect for an armed robbery that happened on 1460 Capital Circle Northwest Tuesday evening Aug. 16, 2022. According to TPD, the incident happened at the ATM at the First Commerce Credit Union around 6:50 p.m. when Michael Simpkins, 31, approached...
WCTV
One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced a week-long search for a missing elderly couple came to an end with a tragic discovery. Johnny and Ettie “Ruth” Greene were found in a rural part of Layfette County Saturday, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
WCTV
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting on Mahan Drive; one person injured
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Friday night that left one person injured. According to TPD, the shooting happened on 2900 Block of Mahan Drive around 10:20 p.m. TPD said the victim is suffering non-life-threatening injuries. One potential subject has been identified, but no...
WCTV
Four arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Thomas County
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Four men have been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Thomas County. Deputies say the victim, 27-year-old Andrew Hill, was shot and killed Tuesday in the 300 block or Martin Rd. in Boston. Hill’s body was discovered early Wednesday in neighboring Brooks County, according to investigators.
Comments / 0