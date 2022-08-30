Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
In battle between NL's best, Mets come out on top
NEW YORK -- Terrance Gore doesn’t hang around losing teams. Gore first made it to the big leagues in 2014, about a month before the Royals won the American League pennant. A year later, the pinch-running specialist returned in time to help Kansas City win the World Series over the Mets. Eventually, Gore made it to the Dodgers in 2020 -- they won a title, too -- before finding himself on last year’s Braves postseason roster despite not playing for them at all during the regular season.
MLB
Dodgers' Miller sets career high with 14 strikeouts
Bobby Miller makes a point of telling himself to "stay where his feet are" while not looking into the future. His feet on Thursday were firmly planted on the mound at Dell Diamond, where baseball's No. 27 overall prospect put together one of the best pitching performances of the season.
MLB
Rockies on wrong end of historic performance
ATLANTA – At the end of a day of pain and numbness because of a morning root canal, Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers knew more hurt was coming. Asked if air pressure from the plane ride would bother him as the Novocain wore off, he winced and nodded. But...
MLB
Mets not a one-man show, it's a total team effort
NEW YORK -- From the start with Buck Showalter’s Mets, you have heard about “all 26,” which means all 26 of their players. Now, with rosters slightly expanded in September, the number is 28 when it’s not a doubleheader day. So the number has changed, just not the big idea about the season the Mets are having, and the way they all keep pulling on the rope together.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Misutā 3,000: Darvish reaches international K milestone
LOS ANGELES -- Yu Darvish has been striking out hitters professionally for a long, long time. Long enough, that he made a bit of international baseball history on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Darvish’s fifth-inning strikeout of Cody Bellinger marked the 3,000th of his illustrious career, between Japan and MLB....
MLB
Dodgers' title hopes could hinge on this pitcher
Julio Urías has played many parts for the Dodgers since he was called up at the age of 19 in 2016. Starter. Reliever. World Series closer. Twenty-game winner. One role he hasn’t been asked to fill? Ace of a postseason pitching staff. While Urías’ October bona fides aren’t...
MLB
Lauer strong, but Crew 'struggling a little bit'
PHOENIX -- Eric Lauer needed 101 pitches for five innings in his previous outing and 98 pitches for five innings the time before that. He was determined to fill the strike zone on Friday night at Chase Field. Lauer succeeded in that. The Brewers also lost, 2-1, to the D-backs,...
MLB
Kelly escapes 1st inning, goes 7 scoreless
PHOENIX -- Merrill Kelly continued his run of good starts Thursday, tossing seven shutout innings as the D-backs beat the Brewers, 5-0, at Chase Field. More impressively for Kelly, he managed to get out of the first inning unscathed. The right-hander has put together an outstanding season, especially of late....
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
'Something you dream of': Steer makes memorable debut
CINCINNATI -- From the moment he walked into Great American Ball Park on Friday, Reds infield prospect Spencer Steer wanted to soak in everything about his Major League debut. The night ended with Steer getting downright soaked with a water cooler by teammates. Debuts don't get much better than this....
MLB
Scuffling Guardians 'not backing down from challenges'
CLEVELAND -- Guardians manager Terry Francona woke up Thursday morning with more angst and excitement than he has had all season. September baseball just has a different feel to it, especially when your team is sitting in first place. Francona thought for an extra minute or two, realizing that if...
MLB
Walks help saddle Rangers with walk-off loss
BOSTON -- Entering Thursday, the Rangers were 8-2 in games in which they scored eight runs. With Texas holding a three-run lead going into the ninth inning of the series opener against the Red Sox, the Rangers appeared to be on their way to its ninth such victory. Instead, they found themselves on the wrong side of a 9-8 walk-off loss at Fenway Park.
MLB
Bouchard makes impression with 1st career HR
CINCINNATI -- Sean Bouchard has never exactly been a can't-miss prospect. He was a ninth-round draft pick of the Rockies in 2017. His numbers in the Minors were solid, but not good enough to earn an invite to big league camp this spring. But after Bouchard had a breakout year at Triple-A Albuquerque -- slashing .300/.404/.635 with 20 homers and 56 RBIs -- the Rockies called him up on Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Lynch's strong start undone by big inning
DETROIT -- Daniel Lynch’s performance during the Royals’ 5-4 loss to the Tigers at Comerica Park could best be described as a tale of two outings. A few of his starts have ended this way as the rookie navigates his first full MLB season, and though he’s taken some big steps forward this year, he knows the game can still speed up on him in the moment.
MLB
Which Rays performed the best in August?
ST. PETERSBURG -- All of a sudden here the Rays are, right back in the race for the American League East. After winning 18 of 27 games in August -- and seeing the Yankees lose 18 of their 28 games last month, the Rays entered Friday night’s series opener at Tropicana Field only six games out of first place in the division. Seems hard to believe considering the Rays trailed the Yankees by a whopping 15 1/2 games when they left Cincinnati on July 10, doesn’t it?
MLB
May encounters first rough going on road back
LOS ANGELES -- As Dustin May continues to build himself up in his return from Tommy John surgery, it shouldn’t come as a surprise if there are some hiccups in the process. After two strong starts, May had one Friday night at Dodger Stadium. In a 7-1 series-opening loss...
MLB
Wong begins extended look by mashing first career HR
BOSTON -- On the strength of the best power tear of his Minor League career, Connor Wong was summoned to the Red Sox on Thursday as a September callup with the hope that his recent swing adjustments would play at the highest level. • Box score. As Wong watched his...
MLB
Keuchel, Rangers see progress despite loss
BOSTON -- The first two games of the Rangers’ series at Fenway Park had drastically different trajectories that ultimately yielded the same result for Texas. In Thursday’s opener, starter Glenn Otto held Boston to three runs before the bullpen allowed six (including four in the ninth). The Rangers’ offense showed up with eight runs on 13 hits, but the Red Sox walked them off.
MLB
For Braves' rookie duo, splash in Majors 'a feeling unmatched'
ATLANTA -- When dynamic duos come to mind, many people think of: Tom and Jerry, Batman and Robin, Mario and Luigi. But the Braves have a young tandem on the scene ready to take over the spotlight: Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom. "They've handled every situation," manager Brian Snitker...
MLB
Soto just might reshuffle Padres-Dodgers dynamic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Another trip to Los Angeles. Another litmus-test weekend for the Padres. The rivalry has been lopsided for much of the past decade, and...
MLB
Sandy's push for Cy Young hits speed bump vs. Braves
ATLANTA -- Six days ago, National League Cy Young candidate Sandy Alcantara had his best slider in a complete-game victory over the Dodgers. He couldn’t say the same following Friday night’s 8-1 loss to the Braves at Truist Park, where he surrendered a season-high-tying six runs in five-plus frames.
Comments / 0