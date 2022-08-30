ST. PETERSBURG -- All of a sudden here the Rays are, right back in the race for the American League East. After winning 18 of 27 games in August -- and seeing the Yankees lose 18 of their 28 games last month, the Rays entered Friday night’s series opener at Tropicana Field only six games out of first place in the division. Seems hard to believe considering the Rays trailed the Yankees by a whopping 15 1/2 games when they left Cincinnati on July 10, doesn’t it?

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO