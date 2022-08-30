ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glasgow, KY

Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A catalytic converter theft investigation landed a Glasgow man behind bars. Officers responded to Gillie Hyde about catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. According to a news release, officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow. Officers were able to retrieve the stolen catalytic converters...
Elderly Scottsville man killed when drunk driver runs red light

A woman has been arrested and charged with killing an elderly Scottsville man in a drunk driving crash. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning at approximately 8:15 to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident. Police said the investigation...
Russell Springs man arrested following traffic stop on parkway

A Russell Springs man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday night. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, 47-year-old Barry Joe Kerr was arrested and faces numerous charges. Kerr was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and an unspecified drug, along with possession of methamphetamine and another unspecified drug. Kerr also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic charges.
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow

GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects

Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.

A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County. The vehicle was...
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges

A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash

LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
Monticello man arrested on federal indictment

Over the weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on a federal indictment arrest warrant, according to Z93 in neighboring Wayne County. Jimmy D. Lowe’s federal indictment warrant was related to an undercover narcotics investigation where methamphetamine was purchased from Lowe by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The federal warrant was also related to an arrest of Lowe by the sheriff’s office where methamphetamine and a firearm were seized from him.
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
Truck fire blocks Highway 80 near Russell-Adair line

A truck that was traveling east from Columbia suddenly caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the middle of the roadway. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. approximately three miles past the Russell/Adair County line. The driver of the truck was able to escape without injury. Fire crews from Adair County...
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Aug. 22, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29, 2022. Lindsey A. Humphrey, 29, and Ryan M. Hughes, 29, both of Glasgow. Aug. 27, 2022:. Sarah E. Skaggs, 22, and Ty H. Burden, 23, both of...
Highway dedication for beloved and late founder of Barren-Metcalfe EMS

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials gathered in Glasgow Thursday morning, to dedicate a portion of a local highway to the late Michael Swift. Swift was the founder of the Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Services, and he retired in September of 2016 after more than 41 years with the service. He was also the Barren County coroner prior to his retirement. He died unexpectedly in March 2017 at the age of 66.
