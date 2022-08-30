Read full article on original website
WBKO
Glasgow man arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A catalytic converter theft investigation landed a Glasgow man behind bars. Officers responded to Gillie Hyde about catalytic converters stolen from vehicles. According to a news release, officers identified the suspect as Charles R. Matlock of Glasgow. Officers were able to retrieve the stolen catalytic converters...
k105.com
Elderly Scottsville man killed when drunk driver runs red light
A woman has been arrested and charged with killing an elderly Scottsville man in a drunk driving crash. The Scottsville Police Department said officers responded Thursday morning at approximately 8:15 to the intersection of Hwy 31-E and Hwy 100 on the report of a two-vehicle accident. Police said the investigation...
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested following traffic stop on parkway
A Russell Springs man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday night. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, 47-year-old Barry Joe Kerr was arrested and faces numerous charges. Kerr was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and an unspecified drug, along with possession of methamphetamine and another unspecified drug. Kerr also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic charges.
wnky.com
UPDATE: Shots fired in road rage incident; no threat found to Glasgow schools
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow Police Department says they received a call about shots fired on Veterans Outer Loop Thursday morning. According to the Barren County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired during a road rage incident. GPD stated they placed the schools on alert as a precaution. Authorities stated...
wcluradio.com
Authorities investigating single shots-fired incident in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Authorities are investigating after a suspected road rage incident involving shots fired this morning. Police confirmed the incident was isolated. Apparently, an occupant inside a vehicle shot at another vehicle while traveling in the area of Columbia Avenue and Veterans Outer Loop. A suspect was not in custody as of 10: 30 a.m. Thursday.
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
adairvoice.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, a Kentucky State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Impala passenger car on Cumberland Parkway. The trooper observed the vehicle’s registration was not valid and the vehicle was driving recklessly headed eastbound on the parkway in Adair County. The vehicle was...
lakercountry.com
Richmond woman arrested locally on drug charges
A Richmond woman was arrested by Russell Springs Police on drug charges Tuesday evening, according to jail records. Rebecca M. Sowder, age 38, was taken into custody by Officer Vance Davis on possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, first offense (drug unspecified), and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container, first offense. Sowder was also charged with an obstructed windshield or vision.
k105.com
Leitchfield man asleep in car at DeWitt Park jailed on drug charges. Suspect convicted 8 weeks ago for meth possession.
A Leitchfield man asleep in a vehicle at DeWitt Park has been arrested on multiple drug charges only six weeks after being convicted of methamphetamine possession in Grayson County. At 2:00 Tuesday morning, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell observed a male asleep in a Honda Pilot at the park,...
wnky.com
Man dead after vehicle flips in Scottsville
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – On Wednesday, 55-year-old Richard Wade Lamb of Scottsville died following a car accident. The Scottsville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Old Gallatin Road and Sunset Hill. Authorities stated Lamb was traveling south on Old Gallatin Road in a 2005 Dodge...
wnky.com
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
Wave 3
Suspect named, victim identified in I-65 wrong-way fatal crash
LOUISVILLLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The names of the suspect and the person killed in a wrong-way crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 65 near the Fairgrounds have been released. Louisville Metro police say the suspect is Thomas Catalina. The charges against Catalina, who remains hospitalized, are pending. The victim killed in...
lakercountry.com
Monticello man arrested on federal indictment
Over the weekend, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Monticello man on a federal indictment arrest warrant, according to Z93 in neighboring Wayne County. Jimmy D. Lowe’s federal indictment warrant was related to an undercover narcotics investigation where methamphetamine was purchased from Lowe by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. The federal warrant was also related to an arrest of Lowe by the sheriff’s office where methamphetamine and a firearm were seized from him.
lakercountry.com
KSP to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Russell, Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be...
lakercountry.com
Truck fire blocks Highway 80 near Russell-Adair line
A truck that was traveling east from Columbia suddenly caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the middle of the roadway. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. approximately three miles past the Russell/Adair County line. The driver of the truck was able to escape without injury. Fire crews from Adair County...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Aug. 22, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Aug. 24 – Aug. 29, 2022. Lindsey A. Humphrey, 29, and Ryan M. Hughes, 29, both of Glasgow. Aug. 27, 2022:. Sarah E. Skaggs, 22, and Ty H. Burden, 23, both of...
WBKO
Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
WLKY.com
Year after big FBI search, Crystal Rogers' family remains hopeful answers are coming
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — Seven years after the disappearance of Crystal Rogers, her mother is still waiting for justice. Sitting outside her Nelson County home, Sherry Ballard said Thursday, "As soon as the FBI stepped in, I expected something right away. It's kind of disappointing." This time last year,...
WBKO
Highway dedication for beloved and late founder of Barren-Metcalfe EMS
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials gathered in Glasgow Thursday morning, to dedicate a portion of a local highway to the late Michael Swift. Swift was the founder of the Barren-Metcalfe County Emergency Medical Services, and he retired in September of 2016 after more than 41 years with the service. He was also the Barren County coroner prior to his retirement. He died unexpectedly in March 2017 at the age of 66.
