A Russell Springs man was arrested following a traffic stop on the Cumberland Parkway Tuesday night. According to a report from Kentucky State Police, 47-year-old Barry Joe Kerr was arrested and faces numerous charges. Kerr was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine, and an unspecified drug, along with possession of methamphetamine and another unspecified drug. Kerr also was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of drug paraphernalia, along with other traffic charges.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO