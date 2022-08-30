Read full article on original website
Dead whale washes ashore at Half Moon Bay beach
HALF MOON BAY -- A dead humpback whale washed ashore on a beach in Half Moon Bay Sunday, drawing a crowd of onlookers angling to get a close-up view.CBS News correspondent David Pogue captured the progress of the whale carcass as it edged closer and closer to Manhattan Beach.Once the whale washed ashore, it quickly became the focus of beach-goers and passers-by.The Marine Mammal Center said Monday its scientists suspect blunt force trauma from a ship strike is the likely cause of the whale's death."This humpback whale had an extensive contusion over her right chest area, a fractured first cervical...
Californians plagued with feet-eating 'mini-shark' bugs
Beach goers in Southern California are being targeted by swarms of tiny, aggressive sea bugs who have an appetite for human feet. The bugs, who have earned the nickname "mini shark," have been identified as water-line isopods (Excirolana chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows to be around 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.
Surfline
Southern Hemi One-Two Headed for California
More selective but larger SSW swell Friday into the weekend. Largely favorable conditions for the run of swells. The South Pacific has been busy lately. The same swell that sent Tahiti into moments of excellence last week — and delivered a fine weekend of waves for Hawaii’s southerly exposures — will grace the West Coast with several days of fun surf this week. And before the sea spray can settle from that round, another pulse of swell will arrive for the weekend. The one caveat to that second round of swell is that it will be more southerly in direction than its predecessor, and so more selective with where it delivers the most size. Fortunately, most zones are in for windows of favorable conditions throughout the multi-day run of waves, providing ample opportunities for pretty much everyone.
Whale killed by ship strike off Half Moon Bay was well-known humpback named Fran
SAUSALITO -- Researchers say a humpback whale that was struck by a ship and washed ashore Sunday in Half Moon Bay was a well-known humpback named Fran.Scientists at the Marine Mammal Center in the Marin Headlands and their partners at whale data organization Happywhale confirmed Fran's death Monday during a necropsy. The official cause was blunt force trauma. CBS News correspondent David Pogue captured the progress of the whale carcass as it approached Manhattan Beach in Half Moon Bay on Sunday.The Happywhale database has recorded 277 sightings of Fran since her 2005 birth, making her the most popular whale in...
Red Tide in California's Abundant Lake Merritt Decimates Local Marine Life
Thanks to warming water temperatures, and various other factors, toxic algae is becoming an increasingly prevalent issue around the world. And while it often makes headlines for harming people and their pets, Lake Merritt's recent Red Tide is decimating local marine life. Thousands of fish, including bat rays, striped bass,...
Surfline
This Is Twenty Foot Plus
This famous line from the 1978 Hollywood surf flick “Big Wednesday” was never quite the case. But here’s a truth: the ever growing crew of great surfers who’ve chosen to commit to a life of riding massive surf have always struggled to find a home for their skills — a way of building that life into something lasting.
PHOTO: Tiny ‘Flesh-Eating’ Bugs Biting Beachgoers Throughout California
Just when we thought it was safe to go into the water this Labor Day, the California oceans are bringing a painful sea bug to swimmers. Dubbed the “mini-shark” by some beachgoers. The tiny aggressive ocean bugs are being identified by scientists as a water-line isopod. And it seems they have an appetite for human feet.
Dare To Dive Into San Francisco Bay At The Dolphin Club
SF’s Dolphin Club is the perfect place for anyone who dares to swim in the chilly waters of San Francisco Bay. Located along Aquatic Park in Fisherman’s Wharf, The club is a volunteer-run nonprofit that is centered around swimming and rowing but serves as an equally enjoyable place to relax and take in the panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge and beyond. The Dolphin Club was started in 1877 as a place for members to swim, row, and recreate together. Growing from its original 25 members to well over 1,900, the Dolphin Club has become a staple of the...
About Ed Ricketts: A Cannery Row Character on the KP (Maybe)
Historian Michael Kenneth Hemp moved to Wauna from Monterey, California, in 2017 to follow the trail of Ed Ricketts.
What’s ailing the sea lions stranded on California beaches?
Dozens of the marine animals are being found on the state’s southern beaches exhibiting signs of domoic acid poisoning
