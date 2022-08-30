Read full article on original website
Lewis Hamilton has hinted at getting involved with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Manchester United
Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton has hinted that he is interested in joining Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to buy Premier League club Manchester United. Ratcliffe is the owner of INEOS, a multinational chemical company that is one of the main sponsors of Hamilton’s F1 team, Mercedes. The 69-year-old...
NFL・
Man United fans taunt Jamie Vardy with 'your wife is a grass' and 'Rooney' chants over 'Wagatha Christie' trial
Manchester United fans have taunted Leicester striker Jamie Vardy over his wife Rebekah's failed legal battle against Wayne Rooney's wife, Coleen. Watch the video below. In July, Rebekah Vardy lost her High Court libel battle with Coleen Rooney in a case dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'. Rooney, the wife of the former...
Fofana, James, Loftus-Cheek, Kante, Aubameyang: The Chelsea team news to face West Ham
Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face West Ham United in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon. Chelsea will be keen to get back to winning ways after falling to a 2-1 defeat at St Mary’s despite Raheem Sterling’s opener. The Blues...
Casemiro's underrated yet important trait on display in Man United's win vs Leicester City
Casemiro had his first set of meaningful minutes in a Manchester United shirt last night, and left having made a very good impression on fans. Despite making some very key defensive interventions against Southampton, United’s new midfield superstar was only given 10 minutes. Against Leicester on Thursday night, he had over 30.
Arsen Zakharyan 'confirms' Chelsea transfer in January window
Chelsea target Arsen Zakharyan has all but confirmed a future transfer to Stamford Bridge, speaking to the Russian press. The 19-year-old has been impressive for Dynamo Moscow, leading to several European sides interested in signing him. It appeared that Chelsea had won the race to bring the Russian to Stamford...
"He had some problem" - Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City injury blow sustained in Aston Villa draw
Pep Guardiola has revealed his Manchester City squad have sustained yet another injury blow. Speaking during post-match reactions on Saturday night, the Catalan coach offered insight into his in-game substitutions. The Premier League champions were held to a frustrating and demanding 1-1 draw at the hands of Steven Gerrard's Aston...
VAR controversy as Gabriel Martinelli has goal ruled out for Arsenal against Manchester United
Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had a goal against Manchester United controversially ruled out after a VAR review. Martinelli finished off a blistering counterattack in the 12th minute of Sunday's Premier League match at Old Trafford. But referee Paul Tierney ruled the goal out after VAR instructed him to consult the...
Roy Keane tells Christian Eriksen he's still not forgiven him for moment in 2017, it's great tele
It's been five years since Christian Eriksen scored a hat-trick against the Republic of Ireland to end their hopes of World Cup qualification, and Roy Keane still hasn't forgiven him for that night in Dublin. On November 14, 2017, the Danish international dismantled Martin O'Neill's side with a midfield masterclass...
Revealed: Christian Pulisic's role in Rafael Leao's potential move to Chelsea
Christian Pulisic’s role in Chelsea’s move for AC Milan striker Rafael Leao this summer has been revealed. Throughout the course of the transfer window Pulisic faced an uncertain future at the Blues, having been unable to find consistent game time in recent months. He was linked with a...
Roy Keane says he's fed up with Arsenal excuses and brands Mikel Arteta a 'sore loser'
Roy Keane has labelled Mikel Arteta a "sore loser" for his post-match comments after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Goals from Marcus Rashford [2] and Antony sealed United's fourth consecutive Premier League win on an entertaining afternoon at Old Trafford. It was a solid display from Erik ten Hag's...
The latest on Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake ahead of Aston Villa vs Manchester City (Premier League)
Manchester City take on Aston Villa on Saturday in search of their third Premier League victory on the spin. The reigning champions followed up a thrilling comeback triumph against Crystal Palace with a 6-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in midweek. Erling Haaland took his goal tally for his debut season...
Arsenal's 'suicidal' defending slammed by fans as Marcus Rashford's brace seals Manchester United win
Arsenal have come under fire for their defensive fragility in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United. Mikel Arteta's side missed the chance to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League after suffering a frustrating defeat at Old Trafford, in which they dominated large periods of the game but were undone by defensive mistakes.
Confirmed match officials: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United host Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as Erik ten Hag's side look to test themselves against a strong opposition. Mikel Arteta's side are currently unbeaten this season, however, United have won their last three games in a row following a rocky start to the campaign.
Wayne Rooney 'didn't enjoy' Man United's 8-2 win over Arsenal and admits 'mickey taking' was 'uncomfortable'
Wayne Rooney says he didn't enjoy Manchester United's 8-2 demolition of Arsenal in 2011, admitting the manner of the victory left him feeling "uncomfortable". Rooney scored a hat-trick on a remarkable afternoon at Old Trafford as a rampant United side inflicted Arsenal's heaviest league defeat since 1927. The Gunners, who...
Every word from Erik ten Hag ahead of Manchester United's Premier League clash vs Arsenal
Erik ten Hag spoke to media ahead of Manchester United's sixth Premier League game of the season against Arsenal, where they will be looking for their fourth win in a row. The opposition will cause real problems for the Reds as Mikel Arteta's men remain with a perfect record this campaign so far.
Predicted XI: Manchester United vs Arsenal (Premier League)
Manchester United, after three wins on the bounce, are set to face top of the Premier League Arsenal. United’s season got off to a disastrous start under Erik ten Hag, however after three victories against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester, things are starting to look up. With this fixture coming...
Erling Haaland reveals what he cannot do without when it comes to scoring for Manchester City
Erling Haaland has reflected on his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest, as well as the team’s energy ahead of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester City have certainly re-found their energy, as the defending Premier League champions defeated Nottingham Forest 6-0 on Wednesday night. The match came across more as a showcase...
Naby Keita left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad
Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out of Liverpool's Champions League squad. Keita, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is yet to feature in a competitive match this season. Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, is also yet to make an appearance this campaign after suffering a hamstring injury...
Erik ten Hag reacts to Manchester United's 3-1 victory over Arsenal
Manchester United have defeated Arsenal in the Premier League. The win sees United move up to fifth in the table and become the first team to take points off Arsenal this season. Thanks to a debut goal from Antony and a further two from Marcus Rashford, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester...
