WYTV.com
Sources: 11 arrested, 1 taken to juvenile court after shots fired at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers on the scene tell First News that 11 people were arrested Saturday night after a fight broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair. Sources also tell us that one was charged and taken to the Mahoning County Juvenile Court Center. It...
Coroner releases name of victim in Madison Ave. Expressway crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner released the name of the victim from the Madison Avenue Expressway crash on Tuesday. The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office say the victim’s name is Jorge Brea Lara, 23. There were two people in the car involved in the accident. One was...
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
OSHP looking for suspect in hit-and-run who injured motorcyclist
BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for hit and run driver who injured a motorcyclist Saturday morning. The Canfield post of OSHP said in a press release the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 7 (Market Street) and McClurg Road in Boardman Township.
YPD captain talks car break-ins rise due to…Tik-Tok?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department said that the number of stolen vehicle reports and break-ins has increased. It’s apparently the latest craze involving the social media site Tik-Tok, showing people how to start newer model Hyundais and Kias without the keys and prompting a nationwide jump in auto thefts of those vehicles.
1 taken to hospital, road reopens after rollover crash in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The road is reopened and one person was sent to the hospital after a rollover crash in Liberty Sunday morning. According to Trumbull County Dispatch, Churchill Hubbard Road was closed in front of Belmont Pines Hospital for down wires and the remnants of the crash from 6:40 a.m. to 8:03.
Canfield firefighters rescue driver from quickly sinking car
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A car was sinking fast in a pond in Canfield Friday night. Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m. The female driver inside and her car were still sinking and the water had reached her neck, according to Asst. Fire Chief Matt Rarick.
Despite weather, concert at Canfield Fair continues
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Despite Sunday’s severe weather, the Sam Hunt concert is still going on as scheduled at the Canfield Fair. A representative with the fair confirmed doors open at 7 p.m. The fair had previously held doors until the weather died down.
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins says a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time. Hill filed a motion to have his case...
Planned power outage to affect Hubbard customers
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A planned power outage from FirstEnergy will affect some Hubbard residents, according to trustee Rick Hernandez. The outage will be Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. until about 2 p.m. and will affect customers mostly on the east end of town. The outage will affect...
Rain records in September: Numbers to watch this month
We move out of the summer season and into the fall season during the month of Sept. It has been a dry summer and the month of Aug. ended dry too. The month of Sept. is also off to a dry start. The risk for showers and storms is back in the forecast for the weekend.
Hermitage roads closing for Buhl Day parade
HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The annual Buhl Day Parade coming on Monday is expected to come with road closures. The parade starts in the Hermitage Towne Plaza and travels west on East State Street onto Buhl Boulevard in Sharon. From there it will go to Buhl Park. Streets are...
Struthers official resigns amid investigation
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers officials confirmed that a city employee has resigned amid an investigation. Code Enforcement officer Joseph Rudzik turned in his resignation effective Friday. He had been on paid administrative leave, but city officials would not say why. Rudzik was taken off the job on August...
Horse owners surprised with birth of foal at Canfield Fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Makenzie Schmied and her husband went to sleep Thursday night with one horse — and woke up Friday with two. Mist is a registered Belgian and a breeded draft horse. Her due date was mid-September — but her foal had other plans. “My...
60-mile yard sale happening this weekend
BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – You can get some steps in and look for some deals this weekend. The 12th annual 60-mile yard sale is happening along Route 7 this weekend from Hubbard to Conneaut. Some homes registered online to be listed on the route map, others are setting up...
Stoneboro Fair unique experience in Mercer County
STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – The Great Stoneboro Fair is happening in Mercer County. While smaller than Canfield’s, fair board president Shirley McIntyre said this event in Stoneboro is unique. They aren’t looking at the other as competition. “I eat, sleep and drink the fair. I was so...
Sharon to get $1 million in grants
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million for two FEMA grants. The money will be used to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public. The Sharon Fire Department will get more than $769,000. It will...
Local company hoping to supply sports betting kiosks around the Valley
(WKBN) — When sports betting starts on Jan. 1 in Ohio nearly 70 bars and restaurants in the Mahoning Valley will have kiosks on which to place bets and with state approval, those kiosks will be supplied by a company from Poland. The offices of Iron Gate Gaming are...
Newton Falls business shares ‘nightmare’ it took to get up and running
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — A new business in Newton Falls is ready to be open and grilling Saturday. However, its owners say they’ve faced hurdles with the city to get to this point. “We make it all fresh, send you off with a handshake and a thank...
Local museum celebrates 30 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown’s history is steeped in labor and a museum downtown preserves a lot of it from the steel era. This year is the 30-year anniversary of the Industry and Labor museum. To commemorate the milestone, they’re having a lecture series. One speaker is...
