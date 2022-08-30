Read full article on original website
Related
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Was About How He Might Be ‘Crazy’
John Lennon discussed his feelings about the concept of "genius" and its relation to a lyric from The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever."
The Beatles’ ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’: What John Lennon Said He’d Be Doing at That Age
In reference to The Beatles' "When I'm Sixty-Four," John Lennon discussed what he hoped he and Yoko Ono would do together at age 64.
TMZ.com
Dave Grohl Goes All Out on Drums During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
Dave Grohl did Taylor Hawkins proud during the latter's tribute show in the UK -- with the Foo Fighters frontman taking on the station that his late bandmate once helmed. The show is currently underway in London, where Dave and a slew of other artists are doing a huge concert at Wembley Stadium in honor of Hawkins -- who died earlier this year. The lineup is stacked ... with members of several iconic bands scheduled to hit the stage.
Ozzy Osbourne gave up LSD after talking to a horse for an hour
It's as good a reason as any
RELATED PEOPLE
7 of the Best Rock Songs from the ’70s
While many were dancing to disco music in the 1970s, the era also rang out with cries of we will, we will rock you and murmurings of “Stairway to Heaven.” Consequently, rock music had a unique period of growth in the ’70s in the sense that several of its subgenres—like arena rock—began to achieve a different type of popularity. So, to explore some of the decade’s finest, check out just seven of the best rock songs from the ’70s here below.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Says She’s ‘Honoring The 70s’ With New Album
Actress and singer Rita Wilson goes back to the 1970s for her new music project, ‘Now & Forever: Duets’ which is due out on September 27th. The collection of hit songs are performed with five country music singers including Keith Urban, Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Jimmie Allen, and Vince Gill.
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His Top 3 Guitarists of All Time
Is it just me, or is it strange to imagine Ozzy Osbourne with something as pedestrian as a cell phone? He’s the Prince of Darkness. Surely he has a vampire bat that delivers handwritten messages scrawled across weathered pieces of parchment taken from an ancient tomb… Or, um, you know, something like that.
Chris Rock Slams Will Smith’s “Hostage” Apology Video During London Stand-up Show, Dave Chappelle Responds To His Own Attack
London’s O2 Arena was rocking Saturday evening as Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock continued their European stand-up tour, including new commentary on their assaults on stage. We were in the crowd. Rock, who took the stage first, dedicated a small portion of his lengthy set to talking about Will Smith, during which he said, “f*ck your hostage video,” in an apparent response to the actor’s viral YouTube apology video. Smith posted the apology on YouTube in July. This is the first time Rock has directly addressed the video in public. As in previous sets, the comedian noted the stinging effect of Smith’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists
Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
The Hilariously Bad First Concerts of Rock’s Biggest Bands
It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock 'n' roll. And for proof, you need to look no further than the strange, sometimes dirty and usually empty venues where future rock legends such as AC/DC, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard played their first concerts. Here's a...
55 Years Ago: Big Brother and the Holding Company Release Debut LP
For many aspiring rock bands, signing a record deal is a dream come true. For Big Brother & the Holding Company, it was more a matter of fiscal necessity. In September 1966, the San Francisco band - which included guitarists Sam Andrew and James Gurley, bassist Peter Albin, drummer Dave Getz and singer Janis Joplin - found themselves stranded in Chicago. Even though they were paid for some performances at Mother Blues, there wasn't enough money for plane tickets back to California. Bob Shad of the California-based independent record label Mainstream Records offered a solution: Sign a contract to make the money. Up until that point, Mainstream produced jazz albums. Big Brother & the Holding Company would be the label's first rock act.
Blondie Were New York Punk’s Pop Masters. They’re Still Ahead of Their Time
In the late Seventies, Blondie were the most widely mocked band of CBGB’s first punk wave — too pop, not rigorous enough. But after they hit Number One in early 1979 with “Heart of Glass,” their pasticheurs-and-proud stance not only made their string of hits a rare shot of excitement on early-Eighties radio, they foretold the way hits of the future would be stitched together from different genres. Blondie look increasingly visionary in the rearview. It helped that Blondie’s songwriting was, early on, a fairly open door: In its first incarnation, from 1974 to 1982, all seven members wrote, with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joe Elliott Saw Career ‘Flashing Before My Eyes’ in 1993
Joe Elliott said he saw his “career flashing before my eyes” just before Def Leppard played a homecoming show during the grunge era. Despite the challenges of the period, the English band had been together for 15 years when they performed a stadium show in Sheffield in 1993. In a recent interview with Goldmine, the singer said it was the moment he began to give up worrying about longevity. “I stopped saying, ‘No, don’t be so silly,’ about 1993,” Elliott said.
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
‘Finest Worksong': R.E.M. Gets Loud and Political but Stays Weird
As R.E.M. sprinted toward a long-developing commercial breakthrough in 1987, they came to more fully understand their powers as a band – both musically and socially. They also came to terms with everything they'd left behind, a workaday existence where nothing is guaranteed. And all of that happened within...
That Time Foo Fighters Covered Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’ With 10-Year-Old on Guitar
If you were to pick any two bands that got a kid to pick up an instrument and learn to play, it's probably Foo Fighters and Metallica. That's just one of the reasons that this video from a Foo Fighters' show where a 10-year-old covers "Enter Sandman" on guitar is so worth it.
Elton John Teases Britney Spears Duet With Restaurant Performance
Elton John previewed "Hold Me Closer," his new collaborative song with Britney Spears, by singing over the recording outside a restaurant in France. The singer-songwriter posted a video of the performance Tuesday on Instagram. The clip, tagged at La Guerite in Cannes, opens with John introducing the track: "Britney Spears, Elton John — here we go," he says, as a DJ plays the electro-pop cut. John sings his verses over pulsating synth-bass, building to a chorus where Spears handles the hook from his 1971 classic "Tiny Dancer."
Foo Fighters Deliver Emotional Set at Taylor Hawkins Concert
Foo Fighters delivered a powerful set of songs to close out the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday night (Sept. 3). The group had served as house band for much of the event, playing alongside such legendary guests as AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, the Police’s Stewart Copeland and Queen's Roger Taylor and Brian May. Still, this was the Foo Fighters' party, and they somehow saved enough energy to close the show with a set of their best-known hits.
When Golden Earring Returned to US Chart With ‘Twilight Zone’
Golden Earring were still stars in their native Netherlands in 1982, as each of their 15 albums furthered an unbreakable streak of strong sales. But the band had become old news everywhere else: By this point, their international hit "Radar Love" was almost a decade in the rear-view, and they hadn’t cracked the Billboard 200 since their measly showing — No. 182 — for 1977’s Mad Love.
10 Ways Dave Grohl Gave Grief a Chance at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
“Tonight we’ve gathered with family and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person,” Dave Grohl said at London’s Wembley Stadium, kicking off a brave and emotional public wake for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.
Ultimate Classic Rock
19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0