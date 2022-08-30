ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

Taking the perfect picture at Insta Worthy Selfies & Sweets in Christiansburg

By Hazelmarie Anderson
WFXR
WFXR
 5 days ago

WFXR

Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with its focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Tips for avoiding air travel troubles during Labor Day weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you have plans to fly for Labor Day weekend, you may want to pack your patience because, according to the travel app Hopper, more than 12 million passengers will be passing through airports across the country over the holiday. In addition, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says Friday, Sept. 2 […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

New fiesta for foodies: Roanoke holding first-ever Taco Fest on Sept. 10

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke has long been known for celebrating delicious food through festivals, whether that’s strawberries, bacon, or wings. Next weekend, the Star City is hosting a new foodie fiesta: Taco Fest! Roanoke’s very first Taco Fest is set to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Elmwood […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Roanoke ready to start celebrating Welcoming Week on Sept. 9

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Ready to have some fun and learn? The City of Roanoke is celebrating Welcoming Week from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18, featuring plenty of events allowing you to learn more about the community while also letting loose. Organizers say this annual celebration fosters belonging in the community, removes barriers for individuals, […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Why some companies are rolling back pandemic parental leave

(WFXR) — Some companies that offered extra and paid parental leave during the coronavirus pandemic are rolling back benefits. In fact, only 35% of companies are still offering more than the legal requirements. Dr. Nancy Hubbard, the dean of the College of Business at the University of Lynchburg, says one reason companies are cutting back […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS shares safety tips for National Preparedness Month

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia is no stranger to severe weather, so with September being National Preparedness Month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local first responder agencies are reminding families and communities to plan for disasters now and throughout the year. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson stopped by the Botetourt County Department of […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Roanoke College poll shows Virginians’ opinions on political topics

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 16, the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College conducted interviewed 640 Virginians as part of a poll about topics ranging from the state level to the international level. According to Roanoke College’s IPOR, the survey had a margin of error of 4.5% […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
BUCHANAN, VA
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Trustee gives $1.5 million gift to Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke College says it has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from a trustee — who is also an alum — to support the school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race as it conducts a variety of research, programming, and educational activities. Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a member of the class of […]
SALEM, VA
WFXR

Supreme Court of Virginia allows Martinsville reversion referendum to stand

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In the latest development for a years-long legal battle, the Supreme Court of Virginia has temporarily denied the City of Martinsville’s petition to declare the public referendum on reversion as unconstitutional, according to the Henry County Board of Supervisors. Board members say they learned about the decision on Tuesday, Aug. […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. officials, authorities, community members dedicate bridges to 2 fallen troopers

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pittsylvania County leaders, community members, and law enforcement came together to dedicate two county bridges after two fallen troopers on Friday afternoon. The bridges were named after Trooper Henry Murray Brooks Jr. and Trooper Henry Noel Harmon. “Both of these men were greatly respected in their community and were hard-working […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

New president, new campus pup at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — If you’ve been on the Roanoke College campus, you may have run into the trio that joined the WFXR News team on Friday. Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. was the vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech before replacing Michael C. Maxey as president of Roanoke College in July. With move-in […]
SALEM, VA
