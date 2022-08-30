Taking the perfect picture at Insta Worthy Selfies & Sweets in Christiansburg

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Housing Choice Voucher Program Section 8 will begin accepting new applications on August 15thCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Farm to table movement spells success for Craig County’s Smoke in Chimneys
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Agriculture is evolving. While large-scale operations devoted to yield and reaching as many consumers as possible still dominate, some smaller farms have based their approach on the farm-to-table trend with its focus on serving specific customers and their unique demands. Smoke in Chimneys is one such farm. At its location near […]
Virginia Tech student from Roanoke participates in prestigious internship at Getty Images
(WFXR) — Summer vacation may be over, but for one Hokie from Roanoke, she got to spend it practicing the art of visual storytelling by helping to capture, create, and preserve content at Getty Images through a prestigious internship program offered by the Television Academy Foundation. Kaitlyn ‘Katie’ Dillon, a member of William Byrd High […]
Tips for avoiding air travel troubles during Labor Day weekend
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you have plans to fly for Labor Day weekend, you may want to pack your patience because, according to the travel app Hopper, more than 12 million passengers will be passing through airports across the country over the holiday. In addition, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says Friday, Sept. 2 […]
New fiesta for foodies: Roanoke holding first-ever Taco Fest on Sept. 10
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke has long been known for celebrating delicious food through festivals, whether that’s strawberries, bacon, or wings. Next weekend, the Star City is hosting a new foodie fiesta: Taco Fest! Roanoke’s very first Taco Fest is set to run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Elmwood […]
Vendors, brides in Virginia struggle as wedding industry deals with COVID, inflation
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — From the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, the wedding industry has been hit hard over the past couple of years. During the Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show on Sunday, WFXR News was able to learn more about the struggles both brides and vendors are facing. With many people and businesses still feeling […]
Roanoke ready to start celebrating Welcoming Week on Sept. 9
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Ready to have some fun and learn? The City of Roanoke is celebrating Welcoming Week from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18, featuring plenty of events allowing you to learn more about the community while also letting loose. Organizers say this annual celebration fosters belonging in the community, removes barriers for individuals, […]
Giving back: Ursula’s Café offers donate-what-you-can options in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Ursula’s Café in downtown Roanoke has been seeing its business boom after opening its doors two weeks ago. The café is a donate-what-you-can café that gives people options when they come in regardless of their ability to pay. Its mission is to provide meals and clothes to the community so no […]
Flavors of fall return to Duck Donuts
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — With the fall season just a few weeks away, Duck Donuts is celebrating by releasing its autumn lineup earlier than ever! The manager of Duck Donuts Roanoke, Hattie Lowrance, brought a full assortment of the store’s seasonal offerings — including pumpkin roll, maple bacon, and apple cobbler — to WFXR News’ […]
Why some companies are rolling back pandemic parental leave
(WFXR) — Some companies that offered extra and paid parental leave during the coronavirus pandemic are rolling back benefits. In fact, only 35% of companies are still offering more than the legal requirements. Dr. Nancy Hubbard, the dean of the College of Business at the University of Lynchburg, says one reason companies are cutting back […]
Botetourt Co. Fire & EMS shares safety tips for National Preparedness Month
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia is no stranger to severe weather, so with September being National Preparedness Month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and local first responder agencies are reminding families and communities to plan for disasters now and throughout the year. WFXR News’ Hazelmarie Anderson stopped by the Botetourt County Department of […]
Roanoke College poll shows Virginians’ opinions on political topics
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 16, the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research (IPOR) at Roanoke College conducted interviewed 640 Virginians as part of a poll about topics ranging from the state level to the international level. According to Roanoke College’s IPOR, the survey had a margin of error of 4.5% […]
Everything you need to know about the Sunflower Festival in Buchanan
BUCHANAN, Va. (WFXR) — Imagine 20 acres of sunflowers, live music, shopping, and food all in one place. In just a few weeks, that vision will become a reality when the seventh annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival returns to Botetourt County! According to organizers, the festival takes place from Sept. 9 through Sept. 18 […]
Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!
MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
Church in Roanoke raises $1.7 million to help community
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke says they have raised over $1.7 million to donate to those in need and Roanoke area ministries. Years ago, church officials say they were approached with requests from partner ministries to help with projects that were pressing. After thinking it over, they agreed to help with […]
Trustee gives $1.5 million gift to Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke College says it has received a $1.5 million endowment gift from a trustee — who is also an alum — to support the school’s Center for Studying Structures of Race as it conducts a variety of research, programming, and educational activities. Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, a member of the class of […]
How Virginia law enforcement agencies deal with aftermath of officer-involved shootings
(WFXR) — Officer-involved shootings can lead to stress for both authorities and communities, but the weight of these serious situations can be more difficult for some Virginia law enforcement agencies to carry than others. “If it’s a very small agency, they may rely on other police agencies, the neighboring agencies, and even State Police to […]
Martinsville man dead after shooting at Franklin Co. home, authorities say
UPDATE 10:04 a.m. (8/25/22): Franklin County authorities shared additional details about Wednesday night’s shooting in Boones Mill, including the name of the man who was found dead at the scene. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 about a shooting at a Boones Mill […]
Supreme Court of Virginia allows Martinsville reversion referendum to stand
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — In the latest development for a years-long legal battle, the Supreme Court of Virginia has temporarily denied the City of Martinsville’s petition to declare the public referendum on reversion as unconstitutional, according to the Henry County Board of Supervisors. Board members say they learned about the decision on Tuesday, Aug. […]
Pittsylvania Co. officials, authorities, community members dedicate bridges to 2 fallen troopers
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pittsylvania County leaders, community members, and law enforcement came together to dedicate two county bridges after two fallen troopers on Friday afternoon. The bridges were named after Trooper Henry Murray Brooks Jr. and Trooper Henry Noel Harmon. “Both of these men were greatly respected in their community and were hard-working […]
New president, new campus pup at Roanoke College
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — If you’ve been on the Roanoke College campus, you may have run into the trio that joined the WFXR News team on Friday. Dr. Frank Shushok Jr. was the vice president for student affairs at Virginia Tech before replacing Michael C. Maxey as president of Roanoke College in July. With move-in […]
