Read full article on original website
Related
Cy-Hawk 2022: Iowa opens as favorites over Iowa State
Iowa and Iowa State will go head to head inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 in what should be an entertaining matchup between the in-state foes. Iowa is coming off a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State while Iowa Stae defeated Southeast Missouri State, 42-10. According to Caesars Sportsbook,...
Iowa vs. South Dakota State football: Hawkeyes' offense, Brian Ferentz blasted by national media after 7-3 win
Iowa football opened its 2022 season with an uninspiring 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes' offense struggled all day, failing to score despite the seven points generated by the entire team. Iowa's defense forced two safeties in the second half — which is the same amount of...
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0