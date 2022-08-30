ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Cy-Hawk 2022: Iowa opens as favorites over Iowa State

Iowa and Iowa State will go head to head inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10 in what should be an entertaining matchup between the in-state foes. Iowa is coming off a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State while Iowa Stae defeated Southeast Missouri State, 42-10. According to Caesars Sportsbook,...
