Roman Reigns Retains at WWE Clash at the Castle Thanks to Solo Sikoa's Bloodline Debut
WWE put on a stellar event at Clash at the Castle, and it all led up to the main event, the much-anticipated throwdown for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. The Usos, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman were all missing at ringside for Reigns, so it was truly a one-on-one match-up, but that didn't end up being the case. McIntyre had Reigns pinned and would've beaten him, but then the referee was pulled out of the ring. It was revealed that the person was NXT's Solo Sikoa, and it gave Reigns the chance to take down McIntyre and retain his Championship (though he also had a little asset from Tyson Fury). It would seem The Bloodline has a new member, and WWE still has an Undisputed Championship.
WWE's Liv Morgan Defeats Shayna Baszler to Retain SmackDown Women's Title at Clash at the Castle
It was time for more Title gold to be on the line at WWE's Clash at the Castle, as WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan was set to take on Shayna Baszler. Both superstars had been training all week to counter the other's signature moves, and now it was time to meet face to face in the ring. That training was evident throughout the entire match, and it came in handy for Morgan several times. It's also what won her the match, as after countering a Kirifuda Clutch she was able to hit a Codebreaker and an Oblivion on Baszler, which led to the pin and the win for Morgan, who has successfully retained her SmackDown Women's Championship.
Triple H Says There Was No WWE NXT War With AEW, 'They Beat Our Developmental...Good For Them'
Triple H addressed a lot during a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, including taking over WWE Creative from Vince McMahon, The Rock, and more, and during their conversation Triple H was also asked about the battle between NXT and AEW Dynamite. At the time it was frequently referred to as the Wednesday Night War and pitted the Black and Gold era of NXT against the then relative new AEW flagship show. Triple H was asked about the back and forth and the rumor that since NXT couldn't beat AEW that the show was being punished, and Triple H said that couldn't be further from the case while also throwing a little bit of a jab at beating WWE's developmental brand.
NXT Faction Reunites at WWE Clash at the Castle
WWE's Clash at the Castle saw the surprise reunion of Imperium at the start of the Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther and Sheamus. Before the champ's official introduction, Ludwig Kaiser held a microphone on the entrance ramp and introduced Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner). Following Gunther's arrival, it was officially confirmed that Imperium had reunited. Aichner and Vinci brawled with Ridge Holland and Butch while Sheamus and Gunther had their staredown in the middle of the ring.
NXT Worlds Collide: Who Unified the NXT and NXT UK Championships?
Bron Breakker officially unified the NXT and NXT Championships on Sunday afternoon at Worlds Collide, defeating Tyler Bate in the show's main event. Late in the bout, Bate hit his Tyler Driver '97 only for Breakker to kick out. Breakker then nailed his Gorilla Press Powerslam, but Bate had his leg on the ropes. The final sequence ended with Bate's bounce of the ropes into a clothesline getting countered with a thunderous Spear, allowing Breakker to pick up the win.
WWE Fans Are Split Over Roman Reigns Retaining at Clash at the Castle
Roman Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on Saturday. Despite McIntyre overcoming multiple Spears, a ref bump and another attempted cash-in from Austin Theory, it looked like he had the match won when he delivered his third Claymore of the night. Unfortunately, it was not to be, as a debuting Solo Sikoa dragged the referee out of the ring just before making the three count. Reigns used the distraction to deliver another Spear and pick up the victory.
WWE's Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Retain NXT Women's Tag Team Titles at Worlds Collide
After the battle for the NXT Women's Championship, it was time for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match between current Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs Raw Superstars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop. Nikki and Doudrop were on a mission and were in command of the match for quite some time. It looked like at one point that they would run away with the match, but Chance and Carter are one of the best pure Tag Teams in WWE, and they would make a comeback later in the match. No one however saw that Toxic Attraction would end up intervening, and they would actually help Carter and Chance, keeping Nikki from breaking up a pin on Doudrop and helping Carter and Chance retain their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.
WWE Fans Are Split Over Mandy Rose Unifying NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships
NXT 2.0 and NXT UK came together on Sunday afternoon for the NXT Worlds Collide event, putting both companies into one space ahead of the NXT Europe launch in 2023. All of the NXT 2.0 champions and NXT UK champions met in the ring for unification matches, firmly combining the brands. Given the love for both brands, there was bound to be some controversy when any champion came out on top and unified their division titles.
NXT: Carmelo Hayes Retains North American Championship at Worlds Collide
Ricochet surprised WWE and NXT fans around the world when he appeared recently on NXT 2.0. Several WWE stars shows up on NXT 2.0 ahead of Sunday's Worlds Collide event, but Ricochet was one of the only ones to challenge for a championship on the show. He returned to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship, setting up one of the most anticipated matches on the World's Collide card.
Watch: CM Punk Brings His Dog Larry Inside NOW Arena Before AEW All Out Starts
Hours before his AEW World Championship match with Jon Moxley at All Out, CM Punk appeared inside the NOW Arena on Sunday afternoon with his beloved dog, Larry. Fans were able to catch photos and videos of Larry running up and down the entrance ramp before eventually being corralled back to Punk. You can check out some of the best photos and videos below.
AEW Reveals Two More Title Matches For All Out On Rampage
The card for AEW's All Out was already stacked, but after tonight's AEW Rampage the pay-per-view just added two more matches to the lineup. Both matches are Title matches and spin directly out of events during tonight's episode. The first is a match for the FTW Championship between current Champion Hook and the Jericho Appreciation Society's Angelo Parker. The second match added to the mix is a match for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships and will be between current Champions Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara and the challenging team of Ruby Soho and Ortiz.
WWE's Gunther Retains Intercontinental Title In Brutal Match at Clash at the Castle
Things got off to a hot start at WWE's Clash at the Castle, and up next was the match for the Intercontinental Championship between Gunther and Sheamus. WWE even delivered a surprise before the match got started, as Giovanni Vinci has been called up to the main roster and Gunther has reassembled Imperium once more. Once the match started fans witnessed a brutal and physical match that left all sorts of welts on both stars, and at several points, it looked like Sheamus would get that Grand Slam. Unfortunately, after taking a lot of punishment and what could be an injury to the tailbone, Gunther was able to pin Sheamus and retain his Intercontinental Championship.
Drew McIntyre Revives His "Broken Dreams" Entrance Theme at WWE Clash at the Castle
Drew McIntyre finally revived his classic "Broken Dreams" entrance theme at Clash at the Castle on Saturday, as the song blared through the arena while clips from McIntyre's life flashed on the screen. The former WWE Champion used the song (a collaboration between Jim Johnston and Shaman's Harvest) in the early years of his career and fans had been asking for years to see its revival. "The Scottish Warrior" teased its return multiple times leading up to his match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
Watch: Edge Arrives at Clash at the Castle Wearing His Own Lucha Mask
Edge arrived at Clash at the Castle on Saturday wearing his own special luchador mask as he teamed with Rey Mysterio to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgement Day. "The Rated R Superstar" and Mysterio previously teamed together back in the early 2000s, winning the WWE Tag Team Championships in November 2002 before dropping them less than two weeks later to Los Guerreros.
WWE SmackDown: Ronda Rousey's Suspension Lifted, Gets Revenge on Adam Pearce
Ronda Rousey found herself suspended thanks to actions taken on WWE SmackDown, and then Adam Pearce went one step further and had her arrested and taken away in a police car after she showed up on SmackDown and called out Adam Pearce. Tonight Rousey received the final decision from WWE regarding her suspension, and she wanted Pearce out in the ring with her to read the results. Much to his chagrin her suspension was lifted (though she will be on probation) and WWE also said they didn't find anything criminal in her actions, and she wasted no time in taunting Pearce. That led to a tiny meltdown by Pearce, and after he called Rousey a b****, he ended up getting his arm twisted into an armbar.
WWE's Seth Rollins Delivers Elton John Rocket Man Gear at Clash at the Castle
Leave it to Seth Rollins to somehow top himself in the gear game, and he delivered once again at WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event. Rollins was set to go up against Matt Riddle, but before the action even started in the ring Rollins had fans talking with his gear. Rollins hit the entrance ramp with an Elton John-inspired look, specifically Elton's famous Rocket Man suit, which features a fire emblazoned design across the top and pants and then features red, orange, and black wings on the back. Throw in the devil horns and red sunglasses and you have a stellar set of Clash gear, and you can check out in the post below.
Watch: Dominik Mysterio Betrays Both Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio shockingly attacked both Edge and his father, Rey Mysterio, at Saturday's Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The animosity between Dom and Edge had been hinted at a few times leading up to the pay-per-view, but it seemed like everything was fine when the young former tag team champion assisted the pair from ringside as they beat The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Damian Preist. But as the three celebrated in the ring, Dominik nailed Edge with a low blow then throttled his father with a lariat.
