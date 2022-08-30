ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

Driver hits Massillon City Schools bus, sends second vehicle into Lake Twp. home

By Cassandra Nist, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 5 days ago

LAKE TWP. – A Massillon City Schools bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon with students on board.

None of the seven students were injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

According to troopers, the crash occurred on Kent Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road around 4:32 p.m. when a 32-year-old Hartville woman drove a Kia Forte left of center while heading northbound on Kent and struck the school bus in the southbound lane.

The driver of Kia Forte then struck a second vehicle behind the school bus, a Subaru Legacy, that went off the roadway and struck a house.

The driver of the Kia Forte sustained minor injuries and was transported to Summa Health Green Medical Center by Hartville Fire and EMS.

The driver of the Subaru Legacy was treated for minor injuries on scene.

Massillon City Schools Communication Coordinator Olivia Bronczek said the bus was transporting the district's golf team.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. ... A coach was on the bus and was able to immediately contact the parents of our student-athletes. ... We are happy to report that everyone from the district returned home safely," Bronczek said, adding their bus driver was not at fault.

Hartville Fire and EMS, Marlboro Towing, Reed’s Towing and Belden Village Towing assisted the patrol at the crash scene.

All drivers were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash.

No alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash, which remains under investigation.

Reach Cassandra cnist@gannett.com; Follow on Twitter @Cassienist

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Driver hits Massillon City Schools bus, sends second vehicle into Lake Twp. home

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Massillon, OH
City
Hartville, OH
City
Mount Pleasant, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Gannett#Traffic Accident#The Highway Patrol#The Kia Forte#Ems#Marlboro Towing
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy