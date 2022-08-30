ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, WI

Opening week wraps, Elcho drops three at Gresham Quad

By By Scott Walbeck
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

The Elcho Hornets volleyball team had a bit of a rough go at it Saturday, dropping all three of its matches in straight sets at the Gresham Quadrangular.

It was a cap to a busy week, with three quads played in five days. Add in the fact the team was missing its starting setter and the deck was stacked against the Hornets, but the effort was still there.

“Sabrina Hatfield-Franske did an amazing job filling in with only a small amount of practice this week at setter,” head coach Scott Wilsens said. “It was a long week, but the girls fought hard every play.”

The Hornets opened play against Bonduel and lost decisively, 11-25, 13-25.

Amanacer Houle served up the lone ace for Elcho and added two digs. Jenna Siemers had three digs, while both Emily Moore and Hatfield-Franske added two with one kill credited to Moore and one assist to Hatfield-Franske.

Both Tayler Raith and Kayla Siemers recorded one dig.

Following a 15-25, 12-25 defeat at the hands of host Gresham, Elcho closed the day with a tight match against Bowler, but fell in both sets by 23-25 counts.

Moore led in digs this time around with seven. Hatfield Franske contributed five digs and a team-high 10 assists.

Houle notched four kills and served one ace, Moore led in digs with seven, Hannah Schmidt had three kills and an ace, Jenna and Kayla Siemers both had two digs, with Raith providing two kills and a dig.

The losses put Elcho’s season mark at 2-7 overall after the first week of competition.

The Lady Hornets will next head north to Crandon to open Northern Lakes Conference play on Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Gresham, WI
City
Elcho, WI
City
Bonduel, WI
City
Bowler, WI
City
Crandon, WI
Elcho, WI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Bowling#Gresham Quad#Elcho Hornets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
161
Followers
622
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905. Published Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and 24/7 online at www.antigojournal.com

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy