Opening week wraps, Elcho drops three at Gresham Quad

The Elcho Hornets volleyball team had a bit of a rough go at it Saturday, dropping all three of its matches in straight sets at the Gresham Quadrangular.

It was a cap to a busy week, with three quads played in five days. Add in the fact the team was missing its starting setter and the deck was stacked against the Hornets, but the effort was still there.

“Sabrina Hatfield-Franske did an amazing job filling in with only a small amount of practice this week at setter,” head coach Scott Wilsens said. “It was a long week, but the girls fought hard every play.”

The Hornets opened play against Bonduel and lost decisively, 11-25, 13-25.

Amanacer Houle served up the lone ace for Elcho and added two digs. Jenna Siemers had three digs, while both Emily Moore and Hatfield-Franske added two with one kill credited to Moore and one assist to Hatfield-Franske.

Both Tayler Raith and Kayla Siemers recorded one dig.

Following a 15-25, 12-25 defeat at the hands of host Gresham, Elcho closed the day with a tight match against Bowler, but fell in both sets by 23-25 counts.

Moore led in digs this time around with seven. Hatfield Franske contributed five digs and a team-high 10 assists.

Houle notched four kills and served one ace, Moore led in digs with seven, Hannah Schmidt had three kills and an ace, Jenna and Kayla Siemers both had two digs, with Raith providing two kills and a dig.

The losses put Elcho’s season mark at 2-7 overall after the first week of competition.

The Lady Hornets will next head north to Crandon to open Northern Lakes Conference play on Thursday.